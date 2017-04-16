RESILIENCIA COMO ELEMENTO PARA EL PENSAMIENTO CRITICO.
TIPOS DE RESILIENCIA:
• Autoestima colectiva • Identidad cultural • Humor social. • Honestidad estatal • Solidaridad
Decisiones programadas: Son aquellas que se toman frecuentemente, es decir son repetitivas y se convierte en una rutina to...
Proceso Toma de decisiones
Expo pensamiento critico 1
Expo pensamiento critico 1
Expo pensamiento critico 1
Expo pensamiento critico 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Expo pensamiento critico 1

16 views

Published on

ewr4t

Published in: Economy & Finance
License: CC Attribution License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Expo pensamiento critico 1

  1. 1. RESILIENCIA COMO ELEMENTO PARA EL PENSAMIENTO CRITICO.
  2. 2. TIPOS DE RESILIENCIA:
  3. 3. • Autoestima colectiva • Identidad cultural • Humor social. • Honestidad estatal • Solidaridad
  4. 4. Decisiones programadas: Son aquellas que se toman frecuentemente, es decir son repetitivas y se convierte en una rutina tomarlas; como el tipo de problemas que resuelve y se presentan con cierta regularidad ya que se tiene un método bien establecido de solución y por lo tanto ya se conocen los pasos para abordar este tipo de problemas, por esta razón, también se las llama decisiones estructuradas. La persona que toma este tipo de decisión no tiene la necesidad de diseñar ninguna solución, sino que simplemente se rige por la que se ha seguido anteriormente.
  5. 5. Proceso Toma de decisiones

×