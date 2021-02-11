Psicologia cognitiva del aprendizaje.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE CHIAPAS ESCUELA DE HUMANIDADES CAMPUS IV LICENCIATURA EN PEDAGOGÍA Unidad de competencia: Taller de aprendizaje estratégico. “Psicología Cognitiva del Aprendizaje” Semestre: 5 Grupo: “A” Tapachula, Chiapas.
  2. 2. LOS PROCESOS COGNITIVOS Nuestro aprendizaje se produce siempre en el marco cultural , proporciona instrumentos. Constituyen un sistema de intelectual con la función dinámica y adaptativa del aprendizaje donde hace de nuestra mente sistema alcanzable Autores que se asocian al proceso de formación •Vygostsky aprendizaje repetitivo •Ausubel aprendizaje por significativo
  3. 3. APRENDIZAJE ASOCIANISTA  Tiene a sobrevalorar los casos positivos frente a los negativos además se procesan contingencia en función de nuestras expectativas previas producto de nuestro aprendizaje almacenados en nuestra memoria  Principal características se limita el aprendizaje jamás se llega a una comprensión .
  4. 4.  Aprendizaje supone un cambio en la conducta del sujeto que lo adquiere, hasta el punto de anticipar que determinadas estimulaciones o acciones van a acarrear la llegada de otros estímulos o consecuencias.  por otra parte es necesario que exista cierta condensación, habituación o sensibilización hacia la relación existente entre ambos elementos, algo que a su vez implica que se presenten repetidamente como en cierta medida concurrentes
  5. 5. TIPOS DE MECANISMOS.  MECANISMOS DE APRENDIZAJE ASOCIATIVO Es la repetición o el repaso es decir cuando se presenta repetidamente para la capacidad de información  MECANISMO MEDIANTE LA CUAL SE CONDESA LA INFORMACION Cuando se presentan sucesos u objetos con una estructura de modo implícito
  6. 6. DIFERENCIAS  Condensación Es el mecanismo de aprendizaje explicito que utilizamos para recordar listas de datos no organizados.  Automatizacion Sirve para liberar recursos cognitivos que puedan dedicarse a ejercer el control , también pueden comprender y dar significado a lo que hacen.
  7. 7. APRENDIZAJE CONSTRUCTIVO  Condensación  Automatizacion Resultan eficaz para el aprendizaje
  8. 8. PROCESOS DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL CONOCIMIENTO Sistema cognitivo implícito  Sistema reactivo, guiado por funciones pero no por intenciones, nos proporciona esencialmente Respuestas. Sistema cognitivo explicito  Esta haciendo continuamente Preguntas, tiene una intencionalidad o una dirección propia.
  9. 9.  Según Dienes y Perner (1999), la función de una actitud proposicional requeriría explicitar de modo progresivo, y por este orden, el contenido u objeto de la representación, la actitud y el sujeto agente.  Cambio  Modifica el aprendizaje.
  10. 10. PROCESOS DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL CONOCIMIENTO. 1. Crecimiento: Los procesos de crecimiento sirven para dar cuenta de las anomalías o desajustes entre las estructuras cognitivas y la información recibida, en forma de “excepciones que confirman la regla” (POZO, 1989). 2. Ajuste: Cuando esas anomalías se hacen frecuentes, se va haciendo más difícil atribuirlas a factores externos a nuestros conocimientos previos o teorías. Se hace necesario un ajuste de esos conocimientos previos, que se logra por procesos de generalización o de discriminación. 3. Reestructuración: La reestructuración implica reorganizar todo el “árbol de conocimientos” (THAGARD, 1992) de forma que lo que estaba en las raíces pase a ser una rama o al revés, lo más periférico pase a ser central o fundamental.
  11. 11. NIVELES DE EXPLICITACIÓN EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL CONOCIMIENTO. a) Supresión representacional: tipo de proceso explicito que se aplica a las representaciones implícitas, modificando su funcionamiento es el proceso de supresión o inhibición de representaciones. Reber (1993), cuanto mas antiguo o primitivo es un sistema cognitivo mas difícil es controlarlo o suprimirlo conscientemente. b) Suspensión representacional: un modelo muy sugerente de como puede tener lugar esta construcción de nuevas actitudes representacionales, ya plenamente epistémicas, con respecto a los objetos, es el modelo de suspensión representacional. c) Redescripcion representacional: karmiloff Smith (1992) explicar como el proceso de convertir una representación implícita en conocimiento implica un cambio mas general en la naturaleza de los sistemas representacionales.
  12. 12.  Karmiloff- Smith (1992) Sitúa aquí la frontera de las habilidades representacionales de la mente humana y del resto, quizá con la excepción de algunos primares.  Los animales serian capaces de adquirir una materia conductual de sus representaciones implícitas
  13. 13.  Karmiloff- Smith (1992) Diferencia entre las representaciones disponibles, presentes como tales en la memoria pero aun no conscientes.  Thompson (1995) el acceso a un conocimiento explicito, hace que nos veamos a nosotros mismos en nuestras representaciones en lugar que observar en ella un reflejo del mundo
  14. 14.  Los sistemas de aprendizajes deben no solo entenderse sino complementarse en buena medida como una continuación de uno del otro
  15. 15.  Por lo tanto las relaciones entre el sistema implícito y el explicito en el aprendizaje se producen en dos sentidos: No solo las representaciones implícitas se hacen explicitas, sino también las representaciones explicitas se pueden hacer implícitas. Explícito Implícito

