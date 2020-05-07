Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Лекція № 5 Основи корелатного методу вирівнювання. МЕТОДИ ВИРІВНЮВАННЯ БАГАТЬОХ ВИМІРЯНИХ ВЕЛИЧИН ЗМ2 КОРЕЛАТНИЙ МЕТОД ВИР...
1 Загальна теорія корелатного методу зрівноваження Ідея корелатного способу полягає в знаходженні поправок до виміряних ве...
Якщо замість істинних значень Xi (і = 1, n) виміряних величин у вищенаведене рівняння підставити їх результати вимірювань ...
Якщо у формулі замість виміряних значень хі (і = 1, n) розглянути врівноважені значення хі+vі (і = 1, n), то поправки vі (...
Результат розкладу в ряд Тейлора: Для спрощення запису введемо позначення:
З урахуванням введених позначень, а також нев’язок, представимо умовні рівняння поправок в лінійному вигляді : Система рів...
Сутність зрівнювання корелатним способом полягає в тому, що задачу знаходження мінімуму функції рівняння розкладеного в ря...
1. Визначення кількості і виду умовних рівнянь в системі виміряних геодезичних величин. 2. Складання умовних рівнянь з нев...
2 Контроль складання та розв’язування нормальних рівнянь корелат Контроль правильності перетворень здійснюють за допомогою...
3 Оцінка точності функцій при корелатному зрівноваженні Для корелатного методу знаходження оцінки точності вимірювань та в...
4 Матричні формули зрівноваження корелатним способом У матричному вигляді лінійні рівняння поправок записуються як : - мат...
Матричне рівняння корелат запишеться: - Для нерівноточних вимірів - Для рівноточних вимірів - Вектор корелат (неозначених ...
5 Види умов, які найчастіше виникають у геодезичних мережах і використовуються при зрівноваженні Геодезичні мережі бувають...
У вільних мережах виникають три види геометричних умов: 1) умови фігури; 2) умови горизонту; 3) умови полюса. Умови фігури...
Якщо на якомусь із пунктів є виміряними всі кути, що прилягають один до одного (рис. а, б), то виникає умова горизонту, то...
Умова полюса появляється у фігурі, одна зі сторін якої може бути обчислена двічі. Наприклад, у геодезичному чотирикутнику ...
У невільних мережах крім розглянутих трьох видів геометричних умов виникають ще три: 1) умова дирекційних кутів; 2) умова ...
Умова базисів буває у тих випадках, коли в мережі відомими є довжини більш, ніж однієї твердої сторони. Припустимо, що є в...
У мережах нівелювання виникають два типи умов: умови полігонів та умови твердих реперів. Умови полігонів появляються у зам...
Умови твердих реперів записуються для суми перевищень ходів, прокладених між двома реперами, висоти яких є відомими і поля...
6 Визначення кількості необхідних умов для врівноваження мережі При врахуванні геометричних умов у геодезичних мережах важ...
Кількість необхідних умов в мережі може бути визначена за такими співвідношеннями: Види умов Кількість умов фігури l-p+1 п...
У деяких нескладних мережах, у випадку, якщо в мережі є тільки неперервні лінії, одна група вихідних пунктів або відсутні ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Лекція_5

7 views

Published on

Корелатний метод вирівнювання

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Лекція_5

  1. 1. Лекція № 5 Основи корелатного методу вирівнювання. МЕТОДИ ВИРІВНЮВАННЯ БАГАТЬОХ ВИМІРЯНИХ ВЕЛИЧИН ЗМ2 КОРЕЛАТНИЙ МЕТОД ВИРІВНЮВАННЯ
  2. 2. 1 Загальна теорія корелатного методу зрівноваження Ідея корелатного способу полягає в знаходженні поправок до виміряних величин через допоміжні невизначені множники, які називають корелатами. Розглянемо результати вимірювань хі із вагами рі у геодезичній мережі якихось величин, істинні значення яких дорівнюють Xі (і = 1, n). Серед n виміряних величин є k необхідних і r = n – k – надлишкових. Наявність надлишкових виміряних величин приводить до появи r умов, яким повинні задовольняти виміряні значення хі (і = 1, n). Ці умови запишемо у вигляді нелінійних рівнянь
  3. 3. Якщо замість істинних значень Xi (і = 1, n) виміряних величин у вищенаведене рівняння підставити їх результати вимірювань хі (і = 1, n), то дані рівності строго виконуватись не будуть. У зв'язку з цим у правих частинах рівнянь появляться величини Wj (j = 1, n) замість нулів, які називаються нев'язками і виникають за рахунок наявності похибок у результатах вимірювань хі , тобто Даний вираз служить для обчислення нев’язок Wj.
  4. 4. Якщо у формулі замість виміряних значень хі (і = 1, n) розглянути врівноважені значення хі+vі (і = 1, n), то поправки vі (i = 1,n) повинні усунути нев'язки Wj (j = 1, r) і тоді отримані вирази називаються умовними рівняннями поправок у загальному вигляді. Наведені рівняння у загальному випадку є нелінійними, і процедура розв'язування їх за методом найменших квадратів є складною. Тому функцію φi лінеаризуємо шляхом розкладу в ряд Тейлора.
  5. 5. Результат розкладу в ряд Тейлора: Для спрощення запису введемо позначення:
  6. 6. З урахуванням введених позначень, а також нев’язок, представимо умовні рівняння поправок в лінійному вигляді : Система рівнянь – невизначена, оскільки n>r. Її будемо розв’язувати методом найменших квадратів, тобто враховуючи умову [p𝑣2 ] = min.
  7. 7. Сутність зрівнювання корелатним способом полягає в тому, що задачу знаходження мінімуму функції рівняння розкладеного в ряд Тейлора вирішують способом Лагранжа з визначенням корелат, у результаті чого отримують корелатні рівняння поправок (вектори поправок). Перетворивши рівняння поправок, отримують нормальні рівняння корелат, через які знаходять найвірогідніші значення поправок.
  8. 8. 1. Визначення кількості і виду умовних рівнянь в системі виміряних геодезичних величин. 2. Складання умовних рівнянь з нев’язками W та їх обчислення. 3. Приведення отриманих рівнянь до лінійного вигляду шляхом розкладення їх у ряд Тейлора. 4. Складання матриці коефіцієнтів нормальних рівнянь корелат 5. Обчислення корелат k. 6. Визначення найвірогідніших поправок v. 7. Контроль правильності виконаних математичних перетворень. 8. Оцінка точності. Загалом процедуру зрівнювання геодезичної мережі корелатним методом можна здійснити за таким загальним алгоритмом:
  9. 9. 2 Контроль складання та розв’язування нормальних рівнянь корелат Контроль правильності перетворень здійснюють за допомогою співвідношень - для нерівноточних вимірів - для рівноточних вимірів P – вагові коефіцієнти; V – поправки у виміряні величини; W - нев‘язки; k – корелати.
  10. 10. 3 Оцінка точності функцій при корелатному зрівноваженні Для корелатного методу знаходження оцінки точності вимірювань та величин, що визначаються, принципово не відрізняється від оцінки точності, виконаної при параметричному методі врівноваження. Середню квадратичну похибку одного рівноточного вимірювання m і середню квадратичну похибку одиниці ваги μ для нерівноточного вимірювання можна одержати за такими формулами: де r - кількість умовних рівнянь, а всі інші величини є такими ж, як і при параметричному методі.
  11. 11. 4 Матричні формули зрівноваження корелатним способом У матричному вигляді лінійні рівняння поправок записуються як : - матриця коефіцієнтів умовних рівнянь поправок у лінійному вигляді - вектор поправок до результатів вимірювань - вектор нев'язок, або вільних членів системи
  12. 12. Матричне рівняння корелат запишеться: - Для нерівноточних вимірів - Для рівноточних вимірів - Вектор корелат (неозначених множників Лагранжа)
  13. 13. 5 Види умов, які найчастіше виникають у геодезичних мережах і використовуються при зрівноваженні Геодезичні мережі бувають: - вільними та невільними, - простими і складними. Геодезична мережа вважається вільною, якщо містить тільки необхідні вихідні дані, яких достатньо для визначення невідомих геодезичних елементів. Якщо в мережі є надлишкові вихідні дані, то вона називається невільною. Простою вважається геодезична мережа, в якій геометричні фігури не перекриваються, інакше вона є складною.
  14. 14. У вільних мережах виникають три види геометричних умов: 1) умови фігури; 2) умови горизонту; 3) умови полюса. Умови фігури появляються тоді, коли в замкнутому багатокутнику виміряними всі внутрішні кути. Тоді для n-кутника сума кутів повинна дорівнювати 180°-(n-2). 180 (3 2) 180    o o
  15. 15. Якщо на якомусь із пунктів є виміряними всі кути, що прилягають один до одного (рис. а, б), то виникає умова горизонту, тобто сума всіх виміряних кутів є рівною 360°. У випадку (б) точку О називають полюсом, а замкнену низку трикутників навколо полюса – центральною системою.
  16. 16. Умова полюса появляється у фігурі, одна зі сторін якої може бути обчислена двічі. Наприклад, у геодезичному чотирикутнику полюсом може бути як точка перетину діагоналей О, так і кожна з вершин А, В, С, D.
  17. 17. У невільних мережах крім розглянутих трьох видів геометричних умов виникають ще три: 1) умова дирекційних кутів; 2) умова базисів; 3) умова координат. Умова дирекційних кутів появляється в мережі при наявності більше ніж однієї сторони з твердим дирекційним кутом.
  18. 18. Умова базисів буває у тих випадках, коли в мережі відомими є довжини більш, ніж однієї твердої сторони. Припустимо, що є відомими довжини LАВ та Lвс. У цьому випадку умова базисів полягатиме в тому, що довжина сторони ВС дорівнюватиме значенню виразу, який містить довжину L твердої сторони АВ та значення виміряних кутів: Умови координат містять умовні рівняння ординат і умовні рівняння абсцис та випливають із того, що сума приростів координат замкнутого багатокутника дорівнює нулеві.
  19. 19. У мережах нівелювання виникають два типи умов: умови полігонів та умови твердих реперів. Умови полігонів появляються у замкнених полігонах, утворених кількома ходами нівелювання, і полягають у тому, що сума перевищень, обчислена по довільному напрямку обходу дорівнює нулеві.
  20. 20. Умови твердих реперів записуються для суми перевищень ходів, прокладених між двома реперами, висоти яких є відомими і полягають у тому, що сума перевищень таких ходів дорівнює різниці висот вихідних реперів.
  21. 21. 6 Визначення кількості необхідних умов для врівноваження мережі При врахуванні геометричних умов у геодезичних мережах важливим є правильно визначити незалежні умови. Якщо в процесі врівноваження не враховано якусь незалежну умову, то після врівноваження вона задовольнятись не буде і задача врівноваження у зв'язку з цим не в повній мірі є розв'язаною. Якщо в процесі врівноваження враховано якусь залежну геометричну умову, то це приводить до збільшення обсягу непотрібних обчислень.
  22. 22. Кількість необхідних умов в мережі може бути визначена за такими співвідношеннями: Види умов Кількість умов фігури l-p+1 полюса L-2(p+q)+3 горизонту ϴ-f дирекційних кутів k-r+a+2f-1 сторін k-r+s-f-1Тут l - кількість неперервних ліній; р - кількість всіх пунктів в мережі; L - кількість всіх ліній (неперервних та розривних); q - кількість пунктів, визначених прямими засічками; ϴ- кількість пунктів, на яких до всіх кутів, розташованих навколо них, визначаються поправки (кількість центральних систем); k - кількість вихідних пунктів; f – кількість фігур, утворених твердими сторонами; r – кількість окремих груп вихідних пунктів (у групу входять всі вихідні пункти, що мають між собою твердий зв'язок); а - кількість астрономічних азимутів, що вважаються твердими; s - кількість сторін, довжини яких є твердими.
  23. 23. У деяких нескладних мережах, у випадку, якщо в мережі є тільки неперервні лінії, одна група вихідних пунктів або відсутні фігури, утворені твердими сторонами, кількість незалежних умов можна визначити, користуючись такими положеннями: 1) кількість умов фігури дорівнює кількості трикутників, що не перетинаються плюс кількість геодезичних чотирикутників; 2) кількість умов горизонту дорівнює кількості центральних систем; 3) кількість умов полюса дорівнює кількості центральних систем плюс кількість геодезичних чотирикутників; 4) кількість умов дирекційних кутів дорівнює кількості сторін, дирекційні кути яких є твердими, мінус одиниця; 5) кількість умов сторін дорівнює кількості сторін, довжини яких є тверді мінус одиниця.

×