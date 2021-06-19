Qcorp pitch deck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Q Corporation Your Weekly income guaranteed.
2016- 17 2017- 18 2018- 19 2019- 20 2020- 21 US$12,500 US$10,000 US$7,500 US$5,000 US$2,500 US$0 MONTHLY RECURRING REVENUE...
The Problem with earning consistent income online.
Prevalent fraud and uncertainty when trying to invest and earn online.
Length of time required to master online business methods, online marketing, and financial trading skills.
Increase in number of online stores and subsequent decrease in revenues for store owners due to competition, ads inadequac...
The Solution
Help clients achieve stable weekly income through various time-tested and proven tech-enabled services.
Connect online store owners to ready shoppers.
Achieve for clients, a well managed, diversified profitable investment portfolio.
Q Corporation A.K.A Youkou International is a holding company for six separate sub-corporations (HSDP Funds, Muka, Ecomexp...
1. Gold signal index scalper: tracks gold trend among hundreds of trader signals and places winning trades. 2. muka is a v...
Successful launch 2015 Scale revenue 2017 Stabilize systems, launch Muka app 2021 How did we get here? We started out tryi...
WHERE ARE WE TODAY? Onboarded 13,000+ customers to Muka app service from our NEWS/Finance page Social Crusaders Increased ...
Revenue Model
How Muka works Analyse gold trend data Trade on prop. firm and individual forex accounts Deploy gold trend data Make and r...
Revenue streams: 1.Proprietary trade firms (profit share): • FTMO • My forex funds • funding talent We look to expand to o...
Target Market Target Market 2 Online store owners not making enough sales Target Market 1 People starting out to make onli...
Market Size 1.9 Billion+ Total Available Market (TAM) 83M Serviceable Available Market (SAM) 20.6M Serviceable Obtainable ...
How big can this get • A global finance platform connecting the most talented traders to profit seeking clients. • The mos...
Where we're headed: 1. connect talented traders directly to forex account financers and owners. 2. Connect large pool and ...
Competitors - shopback.sg (e-com connect) - learn2trade.com ( HSDP Funds) - businessinsider.com (Social Crusaders) - betwa...
Competitive ADVANTAGES
Advantage 1 Highest rate of trade success due to aggregation and interpretation of data from several trader signals. Advan...
Improvement of muka app, deployment to app stores for increased customer acquisition Q2 2021 Increased acquisition of seve...
Meet THE TEAM
Wei Jeiq Founder:OAM trading Ltd USA Today best selling author.
Ashutosh Sahu
Charles Charles
Wei Jeiq Analyst and Co- founder Founder OAM trading Ltd USA Today best selling author.
Ashutosh Sahu Co-founder Programmer
Charles Charles Co-founder CFO
Email Address support@hsdpfund.nl Phone Numbers . +1 (978) 381-6215 +233503068582 Get In Touch With Us
