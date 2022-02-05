C&C Lift Truck is a forklift company in NJ and NY offering wide selection of forklifts, either new or certified used equipment, from leading suppliers. We also offer affordable forklift services from rentals, service and repair, forklift parts, and training program.



We have over 300 LPG, gas, diesel, and electric forklifts available for rentals alone, along with other equipment including stackers, order pickers, reach trucks, scissor lifts, and attachments. As for parts and maintenance, we are factory authorized parts dealer for many trusted brands. Our 24,000 square foot facility in Central New Jersey carry a complete line of replacement parts and tires for all makes and models of forklifts, lift trucks, scissor lifts and more. Contact us today for a quote!