How to Enroll into a Payment Plan
From the Camden County College home page, click on “MyCCC” at the top right.
Sign-In to “MyCCC” Portal
Click on “Self-Service”
Click here for Payment Center
Click Students and Staff
Enter six digit student ID# and six digit date of birth (do not enter any symbols just numbers)
Click “Enroll In Payment Plan”
Select Term
Select different Payment Plans to see which works best for you
See details of your term bill and payment installments
Enter Credit Card Information to finish enrollment in the Payment Plan
