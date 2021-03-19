CBIZ Manufacturing & Distribution Quarterly Newsletter

This quarterly “hot topics” industry-focused newsletter discusses the sector’s increasing ransomware risks and how to assuage concerns, provides an in-depth discussion of three internal controls that are key to maintaining the flow of the production process, and offers three strategies to combat the skills and win the talent war. Selected news from the National Association of Manufacturers discusses immigration reform and trade policy and features guidance on navigating vaccine and workers safety issues. Included in this issue are links to COVID-19 and Accelerated Recovery resources and on-demand webinars discussing the stimulus legislation, the new PPP program, employee mental health and wellbeing strategies for employers.