QUARTERLYHOT TOPICS CBIZ Manufacturing & Distribution Manufacturing Relationships. Distributing Quality. CBIZ Manufacturin...
PAGE 2 (Continued from page 1...
applicants with revenue of $500,000 or less. Grant funds can be used to cover payroll, mortgages, rent, utilities, outdoor...
Section 162(m) Executive Compensation Deduction Limitation Another unfavorable provision that affects businesses pertains ...
PAGE 5 (Continued on page 6)
A Look at Other Incidents While Honda has become a source of much media attention as to how the world in which hackers pla...
PAGE 7 (Continued on page 8)
PAGE 8 (Continued on page 9)
(Continued from page 8) PAGE 9
PAGE 10 Prior to the pandemic,
SelectedInformationfromtheNationalAssociationofManufacturers NewsfromtheNAM PAGE 11
CBIZ Manufacturing & Distribution Quarterly Newsletter

  1. 1. QUARTERLYHOT TOPICS CBIZ Manufacturing & Distribution Manufacturing Relationships. Distributing Quality. CBIZ Manufacturing & Distribution QUARTERLYHOT TOPICS IN THIS ISSUE: Helping clients in the manufacturing and distribution sectors maximize their potential and navigate industry changes. Manufacturing & Distribution MARCH 2021 | ISSUE NO. 9 PAGE 1 © Copyright 2021. CBIZ, Inc. NYSE Listed: CBZ. All rights reserved. (Continued on page 2) D espite several obstacles, President Biden’s stimulus plan was successfully shepherded through both chambers of Congress using the tricky budget reconciliation process. At $1.9 trillion, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act is slightly smaller than the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but is larger than the $920 billion Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (the Act) passed at the end of the last year. The ARP Act follows the general contours of the previous stimulus legislation in that it provides Recovery Rebate payments to individuals, expanded and extended unemployment benefits, and loans and grants for eligible business. However, the tax portions of the ARP Act bear some notable differences from the previous stimulus plans. These differences are discussed in depth below. Tax Provisions for Individuals The ARP Act is heavily focused on financial assistance for individuals, with these provisions accounting for a substantial portion of the legislation’s overall cost. BidenStimulusPlan CrossestheFinishLine 1-800-ASK-CBIZ • CBIZ Manufacturing & Distribution National Practice @CBZ CBIZ BizTipsVideos Biden Stimulus Plan Crosses the Finish Line PAGE 1 Ransomware Hackers Shift Focus to Manufacturing and Utilities PAGE 5 3 Key Internal Control Functions for Manufacturers & Distributors PAGE 7 3 Strategies for Manufacturers to Attract and Maintain Workforce Talent PAGE 9 News from the NAM: Selected Information from the National Association of Manufacturers newsbriefs PAGE 11
  2. 2. 1-800-ASK-CBIZ • CBIZ Manufacturing & Distribution National Practice @CBZ CBIZ BizTipsVideos PAGE 2 (Continued from page 1) Individual Stimulus Payments The most prominent provision for individuals is another round of Recovery Rebates, or stimulus payments as they are commonly known. Payments would generally be issued per household and equal to the sum of $1,400 per eligible individual ($2,800 for married joint filers), plus $1,400 for each eligible dependent (including older children and adult dependents). However, eligibility for these payments will phase out at lower income levels compared to the previous stimulus payments. Under the ARP Act, individuals with an adjusted gross income (AGI) over $75,000 ($150,000 for married joint filers) will see a reduced payment, and individuals with an AGI over $80,000 ($160,000 for married joint filers) will not receive a payment, regardless of the number of dependents. Previously, the phase-out levels were higher and were increased for each additional dependent of a taxpayer. These payments are structured as refundable tax credits against 2021 income taxes, and will be issued in advance during 2021. Amounts and eligibility for the advance payment will be based on information from 2020 tax returns, or 2019 returns if a taxpayer has not yet filed a 2020 return. For households whose payment was based on 2019 income data, and who would be eligible to receive a larger payment based on 2020 data, the IRS is directed to issue a supplementary “top up” payment within 90 days of the filing deadline or Sept. 1, 2021, whichever is earlier. As was the case with prior rounds of stimulus payments, taxpayers receiving a larger advance payment than is ultimately determined to be eligible will not be required to pay it back. Unemployment Benefits The ARP Act further extends federal unemployment benefits until Labor Day (the federal benefits were set to expire March 14). These additional federal benefits (on top of state benefits) remain at $300 per week. From a tax perspective, the extension of these benefits is less significant than another provision related to unemployment benefits. This new provision provides that the first $10,200 of benefits received in 2020 are not be taxable for households with up to $150,000 of income.   Individual Tax Credits For 2021 only, the ARP Act temporarily expands and increases the child tax credit to $3,600 for each child ages 0-5 and to $3,000 for children 6-17; these amounts are also refundable (even if eligible taxpayers have no earned income). Compared to previous levels, these are increases of $1,600 and $1,000, respectively. The additional $1,600 and $1,000 portions of the 2021 child tax credit begins to phase out for individuals whose AGI exceeds $75,000 ($150,000 for married joint filers), depending on the number of children. Generally, individuals above these thresholds will still receive at least the original child tax credit amount of $2,000 per child until their AGI exceeds $200,000 ($400,000 for married joint filers). Furthermore, the IRS is directed to issue half of the expected 2021 child tax credit in periodic payments beginning July 1, 2021. The remaining half of the total 2021 credit would be claimed on an individual’s 2021 income tax return. Unlike the rules for advance stimulus payments, there are circumstances in which the advance payments for child tax credits may need to be repaid if a taxpayer ultimately is determined to be ineligible. In addition to expanding the child tax credit, the ARP Act expands the credit for child and dependent care expenses for 2021 only. The bill increases the cap on qualifying expenses from $3,000 for one child ($6,000 for more than one child) to $8,000 for one child ($16,000 for more than one child). The credit rate would increase as well. For taxpayers whose AGI is below $125,000, the credit rate would increase to 50% (from 35%) of qualifying expenses. The credit rate then gradually phases down to 20% when a taxpayer’s AGI reaches $185,000. The 20% rate then begins to phase out at $400,000 of AGI, and is phased out completely at $440,000 of AGI. The child and dependent care credit also is made refundable. The ARP Act makes other beneficial changes to the earned income tax credit for 2021, and to the premium tax credit for 2021 and 2022. These two credits are generally available to lower-income taxpayers. Student Loan Forgiveness The final tax provision for individuals may be a signpost of future Congressional intent. The ARP Act makes any student loan forgiveness passed between Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2026 tax-free. Qualifying student loans would include all federal student loans, and certain private education and institutional loans. The ARP Act does not actually grant any current student loan forgiveness, but the change in federal tax treatment of any forgiveness otherwise granted may indicate future legislative efforts. Tax Provisions for Businesses The ARP Act contains several significant business tax provisions as well. Restaurant Revitalization Grants For restaurants and bars there is a new $29 billion grant program. These grants can be up to $10 million for each company, with a limit of $5 million for each physical location, with special earmarks for (Continued on page 3)
  3. 3. applicants with revenue of $500,000 or less. Grant funds can be used to cover payroll, mortgages, rent, utilities, outdoor seating construction, and numerous other expenses. As with the recent change to the tax treatment of expenses paid out of forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, the grants are not taxable and expenses paid out of grant funds remain deductible. Targeted EIDL Advances and Nonprofit PPP Loan Changes The ARP Act also extends Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) advances to certain businesses that were unable to obtain original EIDL advances under the CARES Act. Like the original EIDL advances, these new “Targeted” EIDL advances are not required to be repaid, are nontaxable, and the expenses paid out of the advances remain deductible. Separately, the ARP Act makes some changes to the PPP loan program so that more non- profits may apply for PPP loans. Employee Retention Credits Perhaps the most notable business tax provision under the ARP Act is a further extension to the employee retention credit. The Act made the employee retention credit available through June 30, 2021, and the ARP Act now extends the employee retention credit through Dec. 31, 2021. The credit is also restructured in such a way that it is claimed against the employer’s share of the Hospital Insurance (HI) payroll tax instead of the employer’s share of OSADI (Social Security) tax and the equivalent amount of tax for railroad employees. The employee retention credit during 2021 is equal to 70% of qualified wages and health plan costs, and although it is initially claimed against payroll taxes, excess amounts are fully refundable. The per-employee amount of the 2021 employee retention credit is based on $10,000 of qualified wages and health plan costs per calendar quarter. Thus, the maximum per-employee credit amount for 2021 is now $28,000 (70% of up to $40,000 in qualified wages and health plan costs). An employer’s amount of qualified wages depends on the number of employees that the employer had in 2019. For employers with more than 500 full-time employees, qualified wages generally are wages paid when employment services are not provided. For employers with 500 or fewer full-time employees, all wages paid by eligible employers are eligible for the credit. Qualified wages do not include wages used to support PPP loan forgiveness. The ARP Act also modifies the employee retention credit to benefit “recovery startup businesses,” defined as businesses established after Feb. 15, 2020 with average annual gross receipts that do not exceed $1 million. These recovery startup businesses can claim an employee retention credit of up to $50,000 per calendar quarter. Additionally, the ARP Act provides that “severely financially distressed employers,” which are employers with gross receipts that fell by more than 90% over the comparable quarter during 2019, will be able to treat all wages as qualified wages. Credits for Paid Sick and Family Leave Another business tax provision is an extension and enhancement of the payroll tax credit for employer provided sick and family leave. These credits now include the employer’s share of payroll taxes incurred on creditable wages, in addition to the credit for the wages themselves. The credit was set to expire for wages paid after March 31, 2021, and is now extended for wages paid through Sep. 30, 2021. The credit remains limited to 10 days of paid sick leave, but the 10-day period resets April 1, 2021. Thus, if an employee has taken up to 10 days of qualifying leave prior to April 1, 2021, then he or she can take up to an additional 10 days of qualifying leave after that date and the employer will be eligible for the credit for that employee again. The definition of qualifying sick leave is also expanded to include leave taken to obtain immunization related to COVID-19 or to recover from any injury, disability, illness, or condition related to COVID-19 immunization. The family leave qualifications are also expanded to include all qualifying uses of paid sick time, including for leave provided if the employee is subject to a quarantine or isolation order due to COVID-19 or is caring for someone in a similar situation. Additionally, the family leave overall wage limit is increased from $10,000 per employee to $12,000 per employee. The legislation also adds a rule that provides that any paid leave program is ineligible for the credit if it discriminates against highly compensated employees. And as with the employer retention credit, there is a slight restructuring and the credit is now claimed against the employer’s share of HI tax. The denial of double benefit rule is still applicable, and the employer must include any credit received in gross income. Worldwide Allocation of Interest The ARP Act includes one unfavorable provision that affects businesses with international operations. Specifically, the legislation repeals the one-time election that an affiliated group of corporations would use to allocate and apportion interest expense of the U.S. members as though all members were a single corporation. The election would have been available for the first time during 2021. PAGE 3 (Continued from page 2) (Continued on page 4)
  4. 4. Section 162(m) Executive Compensation Deduction Limitation Another unfavorable provision that affects businesses pertains to the ability to deduct executive compensation in excess of $1 million for certain businesses whose securities are registered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Specifically, the ARP Act would increase the number of the highest paid executives subject to the limitation (other than the CEO and CFO) from three to eight, which means that a total of 10 employees are subject to the limitation. This change is not scheduled to take effect until 2027, however. Extension of Section 461(l) Excess Business Loss Limitation The last unfavorable provision that affects businesses pertains to the ability of individuals to deduct business losses in excess of $500,000 during a given year. This limitation under Section 461(l) was scheduled to expire after Dec. 31, 2026, but the ARP Act extends it for one more year so that it now expires after Dec. 31, 2027. General Provisions One notable non-tax item in the ARP Act is an item that was in the House version of the legislation that did not survive the Senate’s procedural rules. This was an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. The Senate parliamentarian ruled that this was not sufficiently related to spending to pass muster under the Senate’s budget reconciliation rules. Democrats attempted to attach it anyway, but the proposed amendment fell significantly short with eight Democrats joining with Republicans to defeat the measure. Any increase to the federal minimum wage now likely must emerge as either standalone legislation or must be attached to another larger legislative package. Conclusion The ARP Act contains many significant tax provisions including additional assistance for individuals and businesses, with some unfavorable provisions for businesses. Individuals with children and low income individuals without children will likely benefit most from many of the ARP Act’s provisions. For businesses, the changes are generally minor but extensions of current programs such as the employee retention credit could prove to be very beneficial. However, there is another significant feature of the legislation that is only briefly touched on above, which is that the legislation was passed using budget reconciliation. Generally, this is a process that can only be used once per fiscal year. The process is complicated, but it means that to pass any additional stimulus funds, tax increases, or infrastructure programs Congress may have to wait until Oct. 1, 2021, come to agreement on a bipartisan bill that has at least 60 votes in the Senate, or eliminate or change the filibuster rules to bypass the typical 60 vote threshold in the Senate. For more information about the ARP Act and how it may impact your individual or business taxes, please contact your local CBIZ tax professional. (Continued from page 3) Timely Resources and Insights COVID-19 Resources COVID-19 Resource Center. An extensive source of articles and webinars updated daily - so check back often. Access it here. Executive Insights. On-demand webinars and in- depth insights for top executives. Access it here. Accelerated Recovery Resource Center. This NEW resource center brings together solutions for businesses ready to accelerate recovery. Access it here. COVID-19 Testing Requires Informed Consent. Highlights the CDC’s new guidance for employers who choose to incorporate workplace COVID-19 testing as part of their COVID-19 protocols. Find it here. Additional Content & Business Aids A Manufacturer’s Property Insurance Pre-Renewal Data Checklist.  Download the checklist here. Yes, your property taxes will almost certainly increase – here’s what to DO about it. Access this article online. Fiduciary of the Future. New strategic insights for your company’s retirement program. Download your copy today! On-Demand Webinars & Slides Taking Advantage of the New Paycheck Protection Program & Other Stimulus Legislation Developments. Available here. Employee Mental Health & Wellbeing: Strategies to Create a Thriving Workforce. Available here. Health Innovations Virtual Roundtable for Skilled Labor Employers. Available here. PAGE 4 1-800-ASK-CBIZ • CBIZ Manufacturing & Distribution National Practice @CBZ CBIZ BizTipsVideos
  5. 5. 1-800-ASK-CBIZ • CBIZ Manufacturing & Distribution National Practice @CBZ CBIZ BizTipsVideos PAGE 5 (Continued on page 6) I magine you’re driving down the highway and your windshield wipers turn on automatically, the radio volume surges, the trunk pops, windows unroll and then, ultimately, the steering wheel locks or steers on its own. While this frightful tale seems like something out of a bad movie, hackers have recently demonstrated the ability to perform these tasks. Gone is the day of the traditional security breach of “just” stealing personally identifiable information (PII), and welcome the new dawn of ransomware attacks. Ransomware is a type of malicious software, or malware, designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid. The hacker will often, upon a successful breach, encrypt key company data rendering it inaccessible until a hefty sum is paid. A rising number of ransomware attacks were noted in 2020, with cyber insurer Beazley Group seeing an increase of 25% in ransomware claims. In a May 2020 survey, the cybersecurity firm Sophos estimated that 51% of the 5000 surveyed organizations incurred a ransomware attack within the prior 12 months. The recent attacks are creating greater risks to industries that may not have considered themselves significant targets in the past — manufacturing and utilities. RansomwareHackersShiftFocus toManufacturingandUtilities The Honda Example In June 2020, Honda experienced what was believed to be a SNAKE (also known as EKANS) ransomware attack. The notice of system issues began via a tweet specifying they were experiencing technical difficulties. Behind the scenes, Honda’s customer service team was unable to access customer records and plants had to be temporarily shut down across North America, Turkey, Italy and Japan. In most instances facilities were shut down for a day while Honda worked through the issue. For an organization already strapped by manufacturing constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of valuable production days significantly impacted not only Honda’s customers but also their business partners. Honda’s issue comes on the heels of multiple other security instances, which may cause concern among customers and partners engaging with the company. In December 2019, 26,000 North American customers’ personal data was stolen, including names, email addresses and phone numbers, with the breach not discovered for over a week. In 2017, Honda was similarly forced to shut down production services after it was affected by the WannaCry ransomware.
  PAGE 6 (Continued from page 5) DISCLAIMER: This publication is distributed with the understanding that CBIZ is not rendering legal, accounting or other professional advice. This information is general in nature and may be affected by changes in law or in the interpretation of such laws. The reader is advised to contact a professional prior to taking any action based upon this information. CBIZ assumes no liability whatsoever in connection with the use of this information and assumes no obligation to inform the reader of any changes in laws or other factors that could affect the information contained herein.
  7. 7. 1-800-ASK-CBIZ • CBIZ Manufacturing Distribution National Practice @CBZ CBIZ BizTipsVideos PAGE 7 (Continued on page 8) I nefficiencies in your operations can have the same impact on your business as a kink in a garden hose. Even a small disruption in operations can slow or even halt your output, which ultimately hurts your ability to fulfill obligations to customers. Internal controls help you identify where the wrinkles are in your operations and why they are occurring. The consequences of inadequate controls – disruptions in the flow of the production process – are why manufacturers and distributors need to pay particular attention to their internal monitoring activities. Effective operational internal controls consist of the activities or procedures that illustrate whether operations are working together to meet your objectives. Operational control functions should address the gamut of your activities – from ordering of parts to use of third- party service providers. To enhance efficiency in their production line, manufacturers and distributors should start their operational internal control analysis with inventory, costing and purchasing. A solid base of controls in these three areas can have a ripple effect across your organization and help minimize the risks in your internal operating environment. 3KeyInternalControlFunctions forManufacturersDistributors Inventory Controls Your inventory of supplies, materials and products needs to be accurate in order for your business to run efficiently. To ensure your inventory reflects what you purchased and created, you need an efficient and accurate management system. Below are a few requirements that are needed in order to have a sufficient Inventory Management System: 1. Accurate tracking tools (e.g., categories to include part numbers, serial numbers, quantity (by skid, box, roll, etc.) 2. Perpetual data module – This enables users (auditors, warehouse managers, etc.) to go back to a specific point in time and verify the inventory values. 3. System enforced limits, both low limit and high limit – This allows companies to ensure they have a steady volume; not too much and not too little. Wall-to-wall inventorying brings production to a complete stop for the entire duration of the counting – often a full day or even two. Compounding this inefficiency, the use of employees who may not be familiar with the inventory
  8. 8. 1-800-ASK-CBIZ • CBIZ Manufacturing Distribution National Practice @CBZ CBIZ BizTipsVideos PAGE 8 (Continued on page 9) being counted, where it’s located, what the right part numbers or units of measure are for each item, etc., leaves a lot of room for human error. Those mistakes can cause poor purchasing decisions, often leading to overstocking of certain parts while causing production to find shortages in others. Cycle counting has long been considered a best practice, as it breaks up the task of verifying system inventory counts into manageable pieces. Items are divided up based on their importance to your operations. The top group would be the critical items (either by dollar value, difficulty in obtaining the part or various other considerations) you need for your production operations to function. Top-tier items should have some items from that grouping counted daily or weekly with all items in that group being counted at least once or twice a month. The next group would be the items that are slightly less critical. This B group should be tracked so that all items in that group are counted at least four or six times per year. Nonessential pieces falling into lower tier groups should have all items in that group counted at least once or twice a year. Some companies may even have items that are counted less frequently than that. Where cycle counting can get tricky is in implementation. Management needs a plan that’s built into the job descriptions of the employees tasked with inventorying your company’s products. Management also needs to support the initiative and require the deeper dives into any discrepancies found to identify the root cause of the discrepancies. Cycle counting as an internal control can help identify when a mismatch between what should be there and what is actually there occurs. To get the most value out of the cycle-counting approach, however, you also need activities that allow you to pinpoint what led to the error. Is it a flaw in your ordering system or a particular unintended mistake an employee keeps making that is causing the inventory count error in the system? After you pinpoint the reason and correct it, consider where else that behavior could be happening within your operations. You will often find that you resolve errors affecting many other inventory items by fully examining and correcting the errors that cause the one you identified during your cycle count. Costing The controls you use for costing will depend on the type of production you do and the costing methodology you choose. Larger companies tend to use standard cost, which sets up a predefined cost for purchases that carry through the bill of materials (BOM) into a predefined cost for the finished product. When using a standard cost methodology, you expense the difference between the price you actually paid for the part and the amount you set for the standard cost of that part. As an example, you may have a standard set for the part for $10/unit because that is your expected cost during the year based on your assumed volume of purchases. However, your first actual purchase of the year may be $12/unit for that part. The $2 difference per unit between the actual purchase price and the standard cost in your system is referred to as purchase price variance (PPV) and gets expensed in the period the part is purchased. As a best practice, if your company uses the standard costing methodology you should monitor the purchase price variances very closely. PPVs help identify when your purchasing costs are not falling in line with what you expected when you did your budgeting at the start of the year. You may find, for example, that you are grossly under/over estimating the actual cost to produce and distribute a certain product line and that gross margins are therefore over/under stated during the year. Smaller companies tend to use average cost as a proxy for first in first out (FIFO) as their costing method. In average costing, if the first part costs you $250 to build and the second costs you $200 to build, then the average cost of the two items in your inventory (or sold if you sold them both) would be $225 per unit. A review of the average costing method used by management is another recommended internal control. Companies using average costing should periodically “proof out” a sampling of the parts the system is costing. For example, if the system says the average cost is $190/unit but you can see the parts received were one part at $250/unit and one part at $200/unit, you know the system should be recording the average of $225/ unit, not $190/unit. However, similar to the discussion on cycle counting, you should not just correct the system with the right average cost; you should also look for the root cause of why the system is reflecting the wrong cost. It may show, for example, that parts pulled out or put back from an internal department (such as RD) affect the calculation differently. Once that is understood, you can work with the software vendor to determine how to do the same activity in a manner that does not negatively affect the average costing of the item. Purchasing Controls Control procedures are crucial to your company’s purchasing activities. Basic activities, such as segregating duties, can reduce your company’s risk of financial fraud. Employees responsible for making purchases, for example, should not be the same employees receiving the goods or handling payments to vendors. Large purchases should require an additional approval by someone outside of purchasing. (Continued from page 7)
  Another purchase control that can be simple to implement is a periodic bidding process for suppliers and also for outsourced providers. You may choose to stay with a higher cost provider for very good reasons, such as consistent delivery, ease of working with them or many other factors that have intangible savings or benefits to you. However, sending the work out to bid periodically will help ensure you are either close to market or at least understand the premium you are choosing to pay for those intangible benefits.  A flux analysis of changes from period to period and account to account can be an effective control tool. This could include a month-over-month review of purchases made, aggregate size, overall quantity, individual quantity, number of different customers, etc. Find the Source of the Kink Faster Maintaining a good system of operational internal controls helps you find the underlying cause of a particular problem in a more efficient manner. For example, inventory errors found through cycle counting H uman capital is a manufacturer's most valuable asset. Prior to the pandemic, the manufacturing industry was steadily regaining momentum post the 2008 recession. However, the forced shutdowns in the early days of the pandemic caused a significant dip in manufacturing output, supply chain and, more importantly, employment levels. As the virus rampaged the globe many manufacturers were forced to lay off or furlough employees. After the first wave of pandemic-driven shutdowns, the manufacturing industry had a varied response. Some companies temporarily shuttered factories in response to government restrictions or falling demand, while others repurposed their production lines to aid in the battle against COVID-19. Whether it was the distilled spirits industry producing large-batch hand sanitizer or clean- room production facilities producing medical-grade face masks, everyone did their part to rise to the occasion. 3Strategiesfor Manufacturersto AttractandMaintain WorkforceTalent This impressive esprit de corps of the workforce has been and always will be part of what keeps the production lines operating and factories humming. Beyond the run on hand sanitizers and paper products, the marked increase in DIY home improvement activity and significant uptick in demand for home gym equipment, for example, bolstered overall manufacturing job postings. There were 475,000 manufacturing job openings in December 2020, pulling back for the second straight month from 531,000 in October (an all-time high) and 487,000 in November, according to Chad Moutray, Chief Economist for the National Association of Manufacturers. Yet, he notes, despite softening in the latest data, business leaders continue to cite challenges with attracting and retaining sufficient workers as a top concern.  may reveal issues such as purchasing overriding the system lead times in order to meet the build schedule. However, often the supplier is only committed to the standard lead times in the system (before the override). Finding the root cause of that inventory error and bringing the relevant parties together (for example, the purchasing person, the production manager and the vendor) to resolve the root cause can eliminate that same error from occurring with other vendors and parts. Fixing that root cause then leads to a more accurate inventory, better vendor relations, enhanced employee morale and an improved ability to meet customer delivery targets. The ability to get to the source of the problem quickly also reduces the chance that your production problems will have an effect on your bottom line. Your Team For more information on internal controls and other risk mitigation topics important to the manufacturing and distribution sector, contact Frank Campagna, a Managing Director with the CBIZ Risk Advisory practice. You can reach Frank at fcampagna@cbiz.com and 216.525.1989.
  Prior to the pandemic, manufacturers were already grappling with the wave of retirements among "baby boomers," as well as a shortage of talent capable of handling new manufacturing technologies. These issues combined with the industry's persistent "image problem" and the cultural shift in the demand for work-life balance has catapulted the talent shortage to the industry's top challenge. Now more than ever, manufacturers know that recovery is dependent on finding and managing workers whose high-value skillset complements those of traditional employees and contributes to creating lasting value for customers. With projections suggesting the possibility of a widening talent gap over the next five to eight years, manufacturers are tackling the problem head on by incentivizing and retraining current employees and recruiting for technically adept, well-prepared future employees. Some are even augmenting the full-time workforce with skill-specific contract employees. The following strategies can be used to combat the skills gap and win the talent war. 1. Showcase the industry's evolving landscape to prospective workers. Twenty-first century manufacturing has significantly evolved since your grandfather's factory experience, but that update has not been fully shared with the coming- of-age workforce. Career education with students should begin with school counselors' administrators. They should be delivering the message that manufacturing careers provide highly computerized opportunities, are well compensated and have good potential for career growth – oftentimes without the burden of student loan debt. 2. Align with the needs of today's workforce. Seventy-eight million Baby Boomers – deﬁned as the population born between 1943 and 1964 – in the United States will retire over the next 10 years. By 2025, 3 out of 4 people in the American workforce will belong to Generation Y (Gen Y). More commonly known as Millennials, Gen Y is defined as the population born between 1981 and 1996. To attract this generation of workers, companies must align their values with the needs of Gen Y. Today's workers are looking for flexible hours and work-from-home options, work-life balance, committed diversity policies, and humanitarian causes in which they can participate. In order to meet demands, manufacturing organizations need to build a talent management model that incorporates the aspirations of the Gen Y labor pool, as well as the ambitions of more tenured workers. Such strategies will help attract, retain and engage all workers, young and old alike. 3. Invest in employee training and development. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) points to apprenticeships as the solution to developing and retaining a skilled workforce. Indeed, manufacturing apprenticeships can pay as much as $60,000 to develop high-demand skillsets. DOL offers an extensive array of resources online for career seekers and employers. Many apprenticeship programs offer a path from high school through degreed programs. For example, high school students in the Timken apprenticeship program can work toward their associate's degree at Stark State Community College and, once that's complete, they can jump into their junior year at Akron University and earn a bachelor's degree in engineering. Trade organizations have jumped in to support member workforce development, leveraging industry expertise and online delivery to provide employee competency development and retraining programs. The National Tooling Machining Association (NTMA) Workforce Development programming offers a good example of maximizing the reach and efficiency of online training and partnering with related initiatives like the National Robotics League. Bottom line Integrated manufacturing platforms, automated processes and shifting generational dynamics require a structured approach to workforce development. By adopting strategies to attract and develop skilled talent and optimizing the skills of the existing workforce, manufacturers can be well positioned to spark workplace innovation, process efficiency and operational profitability. Related resources ■ Maximizing Your Talent Team for the New Normal (article) ■ Maximizing Your Talent Team for the New Normal (on-demand webinar) ■ The Challenges of Managing a Diverse Workforce (article) Your team Don't hesitate to reach out the author, Leslie Shaw (816.945.5416), for experienced search consulting beyond the technical requirements for senior leadership roles. EFL Associates dives deeply into the interview process to gain an understanding of an applicant's success indicators and their attention to continuous learning – two qualities that are necessary in today's manufacturing landscape.
  SelectedInformationfromtheNationalAssociationofManufacturers NewsfromtheNAM PAGE 11 Sweeping Immigration Bill Introduced in Congress On Feb. 25 the Biden administration officially introduced the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 in Congress. The comprehensive immigration reform bill seeks to overhaul all aspects of the U.S. immigration system, including providing a pathway to permanent residence and citizenship for certain undocumented individuals. The bill would also impact business immigration with key provisions exempting STEM graduates from numerical limits on green cards, eliminating per-country caps for employment-based immigrants, expanding work authorizations for H-4 visa holders and implementing a wage-based prioritization system for H-1Bs and other nonimmigrant work visas. The bill, which is likely to face significant debate and amendments, was introduced by Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) and Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ). Read more from Ogletree (2/19). COVID-19 Vaccination, EEOC Guidance, State Affairs The NAM's "This Is Our Shot" initiative continues to provide resources to help manufacturing leaders navigate vaccine and worker safety issues. The NAM joined 40 business groups to request guidance from the EEOC on what incentives may be offered to employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The NAM has heard concerns from manufacturers that the laws covering incentives are not specific to COVID-19 and it is imperative that businesses be provided flexibility to offer modest incentives to employees to take the vaccine. This request builds upon NAM outreach to the EEOC to provide employers with clear and thorough guidance relating to COVID-19. As a reminder, the EEOC issued guidance on mandatory employee vaccination programs in which the EEOC confirmed an employer's right to mandate vaccines as long as equal employment protections are kept. The Manufacturers' State Affairs Program newsletter (available here) features resources curated by the NAM and our state partners to give a comprehensive snapshot of what's in play in various states, including resources, restrictions, legal liability and state activity. Trade Policy There's a new administration in town, and the NAM also has a new trade policy leader who is already out promoting manufacturers' agenda. Ken Monahan became the NAM's Vice President of International Economic Affairs in January after nearly six years at the organization, and he is perfectly equipped to represent the industry on these crucial issues. Monahan recently spoke about the organization's priorities for the year ahead. Read his comments here. A broad-ranging preview of the Biden Administration's trade agenda is provided by the 2021 Trade Policy Agenda and 2020 Annual Report released this month by the U.S. Trade Representative (available here).

×