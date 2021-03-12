2021_03_12_CBCovid Texas Coastal Bend Pandemic Report March 12, 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 @CBCOVID TEXAS COASTAL BEND COVID-19 PANDEMIC REPORT March 12, 2021 Coastal Bend COVID Task Force
ADDRESS PUBLIC CONCERNS & QUESTIONS ABOUT COVID-19 & INTERVENTIONS ENABLE EVIDENCE-BASED DECISION MAKING 2 TASK FORCE OBJE...
1. GET VACCINATED 2. AVOID CROWDS 3. FACE COVERINGS & SOCIAL DISTANCING 4. ISOLATE WHEN EXPOSED OR SYMPTOMATIC 5. PARTIAL-...
39,172 RECOVERIES COASTAL BEND “COVID CONFIRMED” CASES 41,238 TOTAL CASES 888 ACTIVE CASES @CBCOVID ACTIVE CASES DOWN 5%
SCENARIO: WHAT HAPPENS IF WE ALL UNMASK? •Primary Assumptions of Model (over optimistic) • Recovered are immune • Vaccinat...
75% Business Capacity 50% 75% TRANSMISSION RATE ESTIMATION COASTAL BEND @CBCOVID Rt = 0.92 TRANSMISSION RATE COULD RISE TO...
DECLINING 75% Business Capacity 50% 75% DAILY CONFIRMED COVID CASES COASTAL BEND @CBCOVID SCENARIO: ONLY MITIGATION IS VAC...
LIVE OAK ARANSAS REFUGIO 8 NUECES BEE KLEBERG JIM WELLS @CBCOVID SAN PATRICIO
75% 50% AMARILLO DAL/FTW HOUSTON EL PASO S. TEXAS AUSTIN SAN ANT 75% Business Capacity LONGVW DAILY COVID CASES PER 100K T...
DAILY CENSUS COVID INPATIENTS LEVELING OFF? 75% Business Capacity 50% 75% COASTAL BEND @CBCOVID SCENARIO: ONLY MITIGATION ...
CENSUS ICU PATIENTS: MAR 10 COASTAL BEND NON- COVID COVID 188 161 27 ICU COVID PATIENTS DECREASING COVID @CBCOVID
PATIENT CENSUS NON-COVID COVID COVID @CBCOVID TEXAS ICU PATIENTS: MAR 10 EFFECT OF COVID ON ICU RELATIVELY LOW IN MOST OF ...
13 DAILY COVID FATALITIES PROJECTED DECLINE COASTAL BEND @CBCOVID 75% Business Capacity 50% 75% SCENARIO: ONLY MITIGATION ...
14 COASTAL BEND COVID-19 FATALITIES * Death certificates from past 14 days still being processed @CBCOVID 730 NUECES 1,178...
NUECES BEE KLEBERG JIM WELLS SAN PATRICIO Feb 01 Feb 15 Mar 01 KENEDY DUVAL BROOKS ARANSAS REFUGIO LIVE OAK McMULLEN COAST...
ICE STORM CHRISTMAS THANKGIVING NONESSENTIAL VISITS DISTANCE TRAVELLED ENCOUNTERS NUECES CELL PHONE METRICS NORMAL
SUMMARY 18 @CBCOVID •Transmission rate 0.92 •New cases, hospitalizations, fatalities declining •Cell phone metrics rising ...
19 @CBCOVID TEXAS COASTAL BEND COVID-19 PANDEMIC REPORT March 12, 2021 Coastal Bend COVID Task Force
2021_03_12_CBCovid Texas Coastal Bend Pandemic Report March 12, 2021
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2021_03_12_CBCovid Texas Coastal Bend Pandemic Report March 12, 2021

31 views

Published on

2021_03_12_CBCovid Texas Coastal Bend Pandemic Report March 12, 2021

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2021_03_12_CBCovid Texas Coastal Bend Pandemic Report March 12, 2021

  1. 1. 1 @CBCOVID TEXAS COASTAL BEND COVID-19 PANDEMIC REPORT March 12, 2021 Coastal Bend COVID Task Force
  2. 2. ADDRESS PUBLIC CONCERNS & QUESTIONS ABOUT COVID-19 & INTERVENTIONS ENABLE EVIDENCE-BASED DECISION MAKING 2 TASK FORCE OBJECTIVES @CBCOVID
  3. 3. 1. GET VACCINATED 2. AVOID CROWDS 3. FACE COVERINGS & SOCIAL DISTANCING 4. ISOLATE WHEN EXPOSED OR SYMPTOMATIC 5. PARTIAL-ALL REMOTE SCHOOLING 3 COVID-19 INTERVENTIONS @CBCOVID HIGH RISK NuecesKnows.com/risk-dashboard
  4. 4. 39,172 RECOVERIES COASTAL BEND “COVID CONFIRMED” CASES 41,238 TOTAL CASES 888 ACTIVE CASES @CBCOVID ACTIVE CASES DOWN 5%
  5. 5. SCENARIO: WHAT HAPPENS IF WE ALL UNMASK? •Primary Assumptions of Model (over optimistic) • Recovered are immune • Vaccinated are immune • Transmission rate not affected by new variants • Up to 30,000 new vaccinations per week in Coastal Bend •Additional Assumptions Concerning Mitigations • No other mitigations • No masks, social distancing, remote work/school, etc…
  6. 6. 75% Business Capacity 50% 75% TRANSMISSION RATE ESTIMATION COASTAL BEND @CBCOVID Rt = 0.92 TRANSMISSION RATE COULD RISE TO 1.9 OR HIGHER IF WE RELIED ONLY ON VACCINATIONS STARTING MARCH 10 MODEL FIT
  7. 7. DECLINING 75% Business Capacity 50% 75% DAILY CONFIRMED COVID CASES COASTAL BEND @CBCOVID SCENARIO: ONLY MITIGATION IS VACCINATIONS PROJECTION 100%
  8. 8. LIVE OAK ARANSAS REFUGIO 8 NUECES BEE KLEBERG JIM WELLS @CBCOVID SAN PATRICIO
  9. 9. 75% 50% AMARILLO DAL/FTW HOUSTON EL PASO S. TEXAS AUSTIN SAN ANT 75% Business Capacity LONGVW DAILY COVID CASES PER 100K TEXAS PUBLIC HEALTH REGIONS @CBCOVID CONTINUED DECREASE
  10. 10. DAILY CENSUS COVID INPATIENTS LEVELING OFF? 75% Business Capacity 50% 75% COASTAL BEND @CBCOVID SCENARIO: ONLY MITIGATION IS VACCINATIONS PROJECTION
  11. 11. CENSUS ICU PATIENTS: MAR 10 COASTAL BEND NON- COVID COVID 188 161 27 ICU COVID PATIENTS DECREASING COVID @CBCOVID
  12. 12. PATIENT CENSUS NON-COVID COVID COVID @CBCOVID TEXAS ICU PATIENTS: MAR 10 EFFECT OF COVID ON ICU RELATIVELY LOW IN MOST OF STATE
  13. 13. 13 DAILY COVID FATALITIES PROJECTED DECLINE COASTAL BEND @CBCOVID 75% Business Capacity 50% 75% SCENARIO: ONLY MITIGATION IS VACCINATIONS PROJECTION
  14. 14. 14 COASTAL BEND COVID-19 FATALITIES * Death certificates from past 14 days still being processed @CBCOVID 730 NUECES 1,178* COASTAL BEND
  15. 15. NUECES BEE KLEBERG JIM WELLS SAN PATRICIO Feb 01 Feb 15 Mar 01 KENEDY DUVAL BROOKS ARANSAS REFUGIO LIVE OAK McMULLEN COASTAL BEND % FULLY VACCINATED 20% 15% 5% 0% 10%
  16. 16. ICE STORM CHRISTMAS THANKGIVING NONESSENTIAL VISITS DISTANCE TRAVELLED ENCOUNTERS NUECES CELL PHONE METRICS NORMAL
  17. 17. SUMMARY 18 @CBCOVID •Transmission rate 0.92 •New cases, hospitalizations, fatalities declining •Cell phone metrics rising •If we rely only on vaccinations to slow down COVID transmission, there will be another major outbreak • Stay vigilant • Get vaccinated if you can • Face coverings (double up) + social distancing • Multi-household celebrations discouraged
  18. 18. 19 @CBCOVID TEXAS COASTAL BEND COVID-19 PANDEMIC REPORT March 12, 2021 Coastal Bend COVID Task Force

×