How To Prepare for the GRE in 10 Days?

Confused about how to achieve a good score in the GRE in 10 days? Check out the day-wise schedule for streamlining your GRE prep

How To Prepare for the GRE in 10 Days?

  1. 1. How To Prepare for the GRE in 10 Days? The Graduate Record Examination or GRE is the most popular admissions test for graduate schools worldwide. It has primarily three sections: Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning, and Analytical Writing Ability. Before starting GRE prep, it is necessary to keep in mind that the GRE exam paper is designed for students across the world with different academic backgrounds. So the questions are fundamental in nature. However, as the GRE exam tests the logical ability and aptitude of an aspirant, it has an extensive syllabus covering a wide range of topics. Once you understand this context, let us come to the topic of the article. So you have just 10 days before your exam. And you are yet to start with your GRE prep. The situation is tough and the task seems impossible. But don’t worry. We will give you a day-wise schedule to streamline your GRE prep and make it the most effective for a good GRE score. For these 10 days, forget everything and just focus on your GRE prep. Be ready to give a minimum of 7-8 hours every day and you will surely get the results. GRE Exam Structure: Let us have a quick look at the GRE exam syllabus, number of questions, and duration. Quantitative reasoning: It is further segregated into four parts.  Arithmetic  Algebra  Geometry  Data analysis Verbal reasoning: This part is further divided into four parts.  Reading Comprehension  Critical Reasoning  Sentence Equivalence  Text Completion Also Read: GRE Verbal Reasoning: Tips for Doing Well Analytical Writing Ability: This part has two tasks.
  2. 2.  A 30- minute “Analyze an Issue” task  A 30- minute ” Analyze an Argument” task In the first one, you have to evaluate a certain issue, consider its complexities, and develop an argument with reasons and examples to support your views. For the Argument task, you are expected to evaluate an already given argument according to specific instructions. You need to evaluate how logical the argument is through the given evidence. Paper Format:  The score range is 130-170 for both the Verbal and Quantitative Reasoning  The test is section-adaptive, not question-adaptive Quants:  Computer-based exam- 2 Sections, 40 Questions, 70 minutes  Paper-based exam- 2 Sections, 50 Questions, 80 minutes Verbal:  Computer-based exam- 2 Sections, 40 Questions, 60 minutes  Paper-based exam- 2 Sections, 50 Questions, 70 minutes Books for the GRE Prep: Considering the paucity of time, don’t confuse yourself with more than one book. The best book to refer is:  ETS Official Guide (OG) – for GRE It is the official book written and compiled by actual paper setters of GRE. The book will give a very clear idea about the paper pattern, type of questions, and formats. This is the book to refer to if you are just starting your preparation now. However, if you have some prior knowledge of the GRE exam and done some amount of GRE prep earlier, then utilize this time for practicing more questions from the GREKing Free Ebooks.  GREKing Free GRE Ebooks The content of these e-books is designed keeping in mind the actual GRE exam paper. The questions are of different difficulty levels to help you from an amateur stage up to the pro level.
  3. 3. Some of the Ebooks are: 1. GREKing 50 Most Repeated Words 2. GREKing 50 Must Solve Text Completion Questions 3. GREKing 50 Must Solve Sentence Equivalence Questions 4. GREKing 100 Must Solve Quantitative Comparison Questions You can get the ebooks here. We are adding more Ebooks every day so that you can have access to more resources. So be sure to check back and refresh the website regularly. GRE Prep Schedule- Day-wise Things to do every day along with the mentioned tasks:  Read one article from either the New York Times, Economist, Wall Street Journal, or Forbes  For Vocabulary, go to the GREKing Youtube page. There are several Daily Vocabulary videos. Watch one or two videos a day and learn all the mentioned words Day 1 Read the official ETS Guide & understand the complete GRE exam pattern, question types, sectional duration, exam syllabus, etc. Give one Diagnostic GRE mock. If you have enrolled for the GREKing course, you can give GRE Mock 1. Analyze the question types where you went wrong and mark them as either: Unaware of the concept, Unable to understand the concept, Time Management Issue. Day 2 Focus on Verbal Reasoning for today’s GRE prep. You know the three question types. Choose each question type one by one. Then go to GREKing’s Youtube page and watch the videos on each type of question. Give practice tests. Alternatively, if you have the GREKing course, then go through the foundational videos on your course dashboard. After this solve practice questions of each topic from the official topic-specific GREKing free ebooks. Day 3 From today you will start focusing on the GRE Quant syllabus. Start with Arithmetic today. Unlike Verbal Reasoning, the questions of GRE Quant are straightforward. So go through the Arithmetic practice questions of the ETS Guide and try to practice as many as possible. Alternatively, you can practice from
  4. 4. the GREKing Ebook- ‘GREKing 100 Must Solve Arithmetic Questions’. Keep in mind, Arithmetic and Geometry forms around 50% of the GRE Quant syllabus, so make sure to practice such questions well. For Verbal Practice, focus on RC today. Practice as many questions of RC as possible Also Read The 4 Best Applications and How to Use Them For your preparation Day 4 Follow yesterday’s approach for GRE Prep. However, instead of Arithmetic, focus on Algebra today. For Verbal Reasoning continue with Reading Comprehension practice. Day 5 We will be dedicating another day for GRE Algebra, as there are multiple topics. Besides, if you are yet to complete some amount of Arithmetic practice, you can focus on completing it today. For Verbal practice Text Completion questions today. Day 6 We will change the pattern of GRE Prep today. Give another GRE mock. The Official Guide will have 2-4 Practice tests. While you are yet to revise Geometry, it is necessary to review and analyze how far you have come in your past five days of GRE preparation. Once you are done with the mock, practice one GRE AWA essay. You will get multiple AWA topics from the GREKing Youtube/Facebook page where we share weekly practice topics. Day 7 Start with the Geometry section of the GRE exam paper. For Verbal, focus on practicing Sentence Equivalence type questions from the Official Guide or GREKing Free Ebook- ‘GREKing 50 Must Solve Sentence Equivalence Questions’. Day 8 Give another day for your Geometry revision. Also, wrap up any leftover Quant topic that you couldn’t practice in time. Practice from the GREKing Ebook- ‘GREKing 100 Must Solve Geometry Questions’. For Verbal, practice Critical Reasoning type questions today.
  5. 5. Day 9 Start with Data Analysis type of questions. As you would realize after practicing a few questions, the data in this question format is straight forward. However, the questions are calculation-intensive. So the goal is to practice more and more questions to get used to the format. Next, give another GRE full-length mock test. Day 10 Write one AWA essay. Do not give any GRE mock today. You learned a lot of things over the past 9 days. So for today, go over all the old topics, revise the formulas, and look at past question papers. Revise the vocab words learned. Your GRE prep is done. Relax, eat healthy, arrange your documents, sleep early. You will do good! Believe in yourself and stay calm! All the best! Also Read: Five Mantras to Fight Test Day Doubts

