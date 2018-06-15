Successfully reported this slideshow.
H2O, sustancia cuya molécula está formada por dos átomos de hidrógeno y uno de oxígeno.​

  1. 1. Catherine Monjes HPS-182-00023V. El Agua y los Electrolitos Para comenzar el agua es una sustancia cuyas moléculas están compuestas por un átomo de oxígeno y dos átomos de hidrógeno. Se trata de un líquido inodoro (sin olor), insípido (sin sabor) e incoloro (sin color), aunque también puede hallarse en estado sólido (cuando se conoce como hielo) o en estado gaseoso (vapor). Es el componente que aparece con mayor abundancia en la superficie terrestre (cubre cerca del 71% de la corteza de la Tierra). Se conoce como agua dulce al agua que contiene una cantidad mínima de sales disueltas (a diferencia del agua de mar, que es salada). Alrededor del 75% de la tierra es agua en forma de océanos, lagos, ríos, glaciares, etc. Nuestro cuerpo está hecho principalmente de agua, y esta juega un papel muy importante en nuestra salud física. Vale la pena decir que aproximadamente el 85% de nuestro cerebro, el 80% de nuestra sangre y el 70% de nuestros músculos es agua, y cada célula de nuestro cuerpo necesita agua para vivir. Así podemos entender la importancia del agua en el organismo y cómo podemos incluirla en el cuidado del cuerpo. El agua ayuda a eliminar toxinas peligrosas que nuestro cuerpo toma desde el aire, los alimentos y los productos químicos que utilizamos en nuestra piel y cabello, también proporciona amortiguación para las articulaciones del cuerpo. El agua transporta el oxígeno y nutrientes a todas nuestras células. Por otra parte el agua ayuda a regular la temperatura de nuestro organismo. Necesitamos agua para mantener el correcto funcionamiento del metabolismo. Tenemos que mantener cierto nivel de agua en nuestro cuerpo si no lo hacemos así, entonces esto dará como resultado la deshidratación. En otras palabras si no tenemos suficiente agua, la presión arterial puede caer a niveles peligrosamente bajos, se pueden formar coágulos sanguíneos, dañaría la función renal y puede causar estreñimiento.
  2. 2. Por otro lado la materia es el componente principal de los cuerpos en todo tipo de forma y pueden sufrir cambios los líquidos por otra parte son un estado de la materia en forma de fluido que se adapta a los recipiente que la contienen, existen tres tipos de fuerzas que mantienen las partículas.  Interacciones dipolares: son moléculas que deben estar cerca para poder producir una fuerza de atracción significativa, ya que tienen un corto alcance.  Enlaces de hidrogeno: se encuentran en los líquidos que están compuestos de moléculas y tienen un átomo de hidrogeno enlazado en forma covalente al F,O o N.  Fuerzas de dispersión: son las fuerzas principales que atraen las moléculas no polares entre sí, ellas no tienen separación de carga entre las moléculas. Propiedades de los líquidos  Viscosidad: quien disminuye al aumentar la temperatura  Tensión superficial: presenta resistencia a aumentar su superficie.  Fluidez: habilidad de pasar por cualquier orificio.  La cohesión: es la fuerza de atracción entre partículas adyacentes dentro de un mismo cuerpo.  La adhesión: es un mecanismo que se emplea para mantener parte en contado. Se clasifican en mecánica y química.  Presión de vapor: es donde la fase liquida y el vapor se encuentran en equilibrio dinámico.  La capilidad: es la propiedad de los líquidos que dependen de la tensión superficial que le confiere la capacidadde subir o bajar por un tubo capilar. Además, los átomos son las partículas más pequeñas en que un elemento puede ser dividido sin perder sus propiedadesquímicas y se divide en dos partes como lo son el núcleo y la corteza. Ellos no se crean ni se destruyen pero se organizan de manera diferente creando enlaces entre un átomo y otro.
  3. 3. También tenemos que las moléculas son la parte más pequeña de una sustancia que conserva su composición y sus propiedades químicas, la estructura molecular puede ser descrita en varias formas, una de ellas es la fórmula molecular como el H2O (agua) o NH3 (amoníaco), para moléculas más complejas como las que se encuentran en la química no es suficiente y se usa entonces la fórmula estructural o esqueletal. Estructura de macromoléculas: las proteínas. Existen cien mil clases de proteínas distintas su tipo de unión es diversa, puente de hidrógeno cooperativas todas formadas por los mismos veinte aminoácidos, se suelen deducir a partir de secuencias de ARNm, no existe proceso biológico en el que no participe por lo menos una proteína. Tiene la capacidadde actuar como enzimas las cuales catalizan casi todas las reacciones químicas en los sistemas biológicos, dirigen casi todas las actividades de la célula, los componentes estructurales de células y tejidos, actúan en el transporte y el almacenamiento de pequeñas moléculas, proporciona una defensa frente a la infección y transmiten información entre células. Por otro lado Mientras que su composición es una secuencia única de aminoácidos y tenemos dos tipos las proteínas simples (solo formadas por aminoácidos) y las proteínas conjugadas (contienen además de la o las cadenas polipeptídicas, grupos no proteicos denominados “Grupos Prostéticos”. Fuentes https://energia-nuclear.net/definiciones/atomo.html Definición de agua (https://definicion.de/agua/)

