Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA VIRGENDEGUADALUPEV
En diciembre noesépocade el florcimientode rosas,DIOSNOESTA SUJETO A LAS LAYES NATURALES, EN ESTO CONSISTEEL PRIMER MILAGR...
Continuaremosenel próximocapítulo. Bendiciones Tu catequistaenlínea morayma
La virgen de Guadalupe v parte
La virgen de Guadalupe v parte
La virgen de Guadalupe v parte
La virgen de Guadalupe v parte
La virgen de Guadalupe v parte
La virgen de Guadalupe v parte
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La virgen de Guadalupe v parte

21 views

Published on

la petición y el milagro de las rosas, colocadas armoniosamente por las manos de la santísima virgen maría.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La virgen de Guadalupe v parte

  1. 1. LA VIRGENDEGUADALUPEV
  2. 2. En diciembre noesépocade el florcimientode rosas,DIOSNOESTA SUJETO A LAS LAYES NATURALES, EN ESTO CONSISTEEL PRIMER MILAGRO OBRA DE DIOS TRNO,EN GUADALIPE. FUE LA MISMA VIRGEN QUIEN ACOMODA LAS ROSASEN LA TILMA DE JUAN DIEGO, ES TAMBIEN CONOCIOPORPONCHO,EN PERU. ATRAVEZDE SUS SANTASMANOS,DIOSDIBUJA SOBRE ESE PONCHO,LA IMAGEN DE GUADALUPE, HASTA EL DIA DE HOY SE CONSERVA,ESTAN DEFONDOLAS CONSTELACIONES,Y MUCHISIMO MAS,LA CIENCIA LE HA ESTUDIADO , TANTOCOMO LA SABANA SANTA,YSON ELLOS, LOS QUE AFIRMAN QUE SOLO UN MILAGRO, LA TINTA DEL LIENCIODE NUESTRA ENORA DE GUADALUPE, NO YIENE ORIGEN TERRENO,ESTO ENTRE OTRAS.SUBIRE,LA PELICULA AL FACE…?NODEGEN DE BERLA.
  3. 3. Continuaremosenel próximocapítulo. Bendiciones Tu catequistaenlínea morayma

×