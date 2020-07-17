Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA LUCHA DEL CRISTIANO POR GANAR LA BATALLA, ES DURA Y TERMINA EL DÍA QUE PASAMOS A LA ETERNIDAD., LA CONVERCION ES DE CADA DÍA.

  1. 1. ARMAS DEL CRISTIANO III PARTE Las obras de la carne CuandoPablousa lapalabra carne,nosest� ense�andoque estamosendebilidad,impotencia y su desamparo. En el librode G�latas 5 hayuna listade 15 obras de la carne que vandesde pecadossexualesa ebriedad,incluyenlaidolatr�ayla hechicer�a.Algoque causahorror al Cristianoesque esto nos pase.1 Cor. 10:12. As� que,el que piensaestarfirme,mire que nocaiga.,ESTA LISTA ESTA ALIENADA A LOS MANDAMIENTOS. a) Inmoralidad.Lapalabragriegausadaaqu� es losuficientemente amplioque incluyatodo tipode perversi�nsexualyes,digamosde pasoincidentalmente,lapalabra(porne�a) que es nuestrapalabra"La pornograf�a".Aqu�el Ap�stol tiene lalistade pecadoscomo.Lasrelaciones sexualesprematrimoniales,lasrelacionesextramaritales,lasanomal�assexuales,el incesto, prostituci�n,ysinlugara dudasalgunalos pecados,sexualescometidosenel coraz�n.
  2. 2. b) Impureza.El griegosugiere cualquiertipode impurezaen pensamientosoacciones.Seaen pensamientocomoenhecho.Ustedpuede inclusoincluirdeseosantinaturales,que Pablo c) La Sensualidad.Podemostraducirestapalabraenel griegolibertinaje ,lujurias ,desenfreno. Se puede decirm�sque eso.Llevaensi laideade absolutadesverg�enzaoaunabierta indulgenciaala impureza. Un segundogrupode obras de la carne enumeradasporPablo. d) La idolatr�a.La palabragriegapara adoraci�nsignificaadorarlosfalsosdioses,de loscuales hoyen d�a hay muchos.De estose deduce que incluidosenestaideatodoloque se interpone entre nosotrosyDios. e) La Hechicer�aLa palabragriegaque aqu� se puede traducircomola brujer�a;la ideaes principalmente parael usode pocionesm�gicasylasdrogas. La palabraes "farmacia"y este vocablogriegoviene de phamakia.TodoEscrituracondenalahechicer�ayla brujer�a.Y este mal se est�extendiendor�pidamente atrav�sde lassociedadesoccidentalesaunritmo alarmante. f) Las enemistades.Lapalabrausada aqu� est�estrechamente emparentadarelacionadaconel odio.El odiocontiene laideade algooculto,comoun animal dispuestoasaltarsobre supresa. Odio g) PleitosDiferencia. Lapalabragriegaque significalafaltade armon�a,ri�as,peleas, discusiones,pleitos,contiendasydisputas. h) Los celos.Es un pecadomuycom�n.La envidiaentraenacci�ncuandoalguienobtiene algo que nosotrosanhelamosypuede estropearunarelaci�nmatrimonial cuandounode los conyuguessiente celosporel otro. i) Arranque de ira.La palabragriegatraducidacomo ira abarca el conceptoinjustificadode ataquesde odio,apasionadosarranquesde rabiaysentimientoshostiles.Aqu�larabiao la ira esun pecadoque debemosde arrojarde nuestrasvidas. j) Las disputas.Estapalabragriega,que se utilizaparalosdebatesycontroversias,significaque la ambici�ndesmedidapersonal,ego�sta,que solobuscalosuyo,teniendoego�smo.
  3. 3. m) Las envidias.Lapalabragriegasignificaresentimientoporlabuenafortunade losdem�s, esp�rituceloso.Podemosenvidiaraalguienporsuhermosavoz,suriqueza,suposici�nde superioridadode sucapacidadatl�tico.Envidianaunachica por su belleza,o laposici�nde alguienenuncargo p�blico,laenvidiahacausadolaca�da de muchosCristianos.Porlo general,noexiste envidiaque nose acompa�e de codicia.
  4. 4. El hombre tomauna copa y otra copa, y luegolacopa tomaal hombre. Por esoque debemosde andarcomoJes�sanduvoenmediode nosotros,dejandolacarne. Gal. 5:24. Perolosque son de Cristohan crucificadolacarne con suspasionesydeseos.
  5. 5. BENDICIONES Tu catequistaenl�nea Morayma

