3. tbcs week 3 508_v.2_8.3.20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Technology-Based Clinical Supervision
Digital Culture and Cultural Competence Week #3
Agenda Welcome •Agenda •Review Learning Activity on Zur Article Presentation/Review •Digital Culture •Cultural Competence ...
Let’s Talk about your Learning Activity !
I am a digital novice…
‘native speakers’ of the digital language of computers, cell phones, video games, and the Internet (Zur, 2012; Prensky, 20...
Like all immigrants… as Digital Immigrants/Novices learn to adapt to their environment, they retain, to some degree, their...
Digital Natives (Zur & Zur, 2011) ‘Digital DNA’ flowing through their bodies DIGITAL PROS
Comparison of Digital Types (Zur & Zur, 2011; Rosen, 2010; Prennsky, 2001) Digital Novices Digital Pros • Prefer to talk i...
Other Digital Types Ways to sort people other than age • Attitudes • Comprehension • Relationships • Practices • Comfort w...
Avoiders ‘Luddites’ - true avoiders of modern technologies Use landlines; avoid email and the Internet Newspapers arrive v...
Minimalists Use technology reluctantly Could be digital immigrant-reluctant adopters or digital native minimalists Have an...
Tourists Visitors in the digital world Pay attention to the 'local' or 'native' digital culture, learn its language, obser...
Enthusiastic or Eager Adopters (Feeney, 2010; Toledo, 2007 ) Have Have fun with technology Enjoy Enjoy the latest smart ph...
Innovators Are not only enthusiastic, they work with technology to improve it This group includes game developers, program...
Digital Over-Users/ Problematic Users (2007) Heavily dependent on technology to occupy their time….many of them are gamers...
(Knudsen, 2003) 75% of SUD treatment workforce is over the age of 40
The Digital Divide
Understanding Digital Culture when Providing TBCS Looking at our own “blind spots” and biases - how as a supervisor digita...
Enhances Cultural Competency
(Byrne & Hartley, 2010) Using technology allows for direct observation of clinicians in the communities in which they work...
Supervisors should strive to improve cultural competence at several levels Supervisor’s response to counselors Counselor’s...
Technology increases access to supervision for those in rural areas, which also means that urban-based supervisors may be ...
• one onsite who is well versed in local culture, and • one online who possesses the needed competence in clinical supervi...
FREE Copies can be mailed or Downloaded from the SAMHSA Website Improving Cultural Competence
Please write down One thing that stands out for you today!
Sneak Peek at next week …. Benefits of TBCS With the added bonus of Advocating for TBCS
Group Skills-based Activity Each group will be responsible for developing a scenario and role- playing during your groups’...
Individual Skills-based Activity Presentation Guidance Using the topic provided- • develop a 1 page best practice paper an...
GROUP and Individual Presentations!
Questions
And to all of you … …. and see you all next week !!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3. tbcs week 3 508_v.2_8.3.20

40 views

Published on

3. tbcs week 3 508_v.2_8.3.20

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3. tbcs week 3 508_v.2_8.3.20

  1. 1. Technology-Based Clinical Supervision
  2. 2. Digital Culture and Cultural Competence Week #3
  3. 3. Agenda Welcome •Agenda •Review Learning Activity on Zur Article Presentation/Review •Digital Culture •Cultural Competence •Review today •Preview of next week Summary •Discuss Group/Individual Assignments •Assign Groups •Questions
  4. 4. Let’s Talk about your Learning Activity !
  5. 5. I am a digital novice…
  6. 6. ‘native speakers’ of the digital language of computers, cell phones, video games, and the Internet (Zur, 2012; Prensky, 2001)
  7. 7. Like all immigrants… as Digital Immigrants/Novices learn to adapt to their environment, they retain, to some degree, their ‘accent’ … (Prensky, 2001)
  8. 8. Digital Natives (Zur & Zur, 2011) ‘Digital DNA’ flowing through their bodies DIGITAL PROS
  9. 9. Comparison of Digital Types (Zur & Zur, 2011; Rosen, 2010; Prennsky, 2001) Digital Novices Digital Pros • Prefer to talk in-person or on the phone • Prefer to talk via chat, text, or messaging thru social media • Don’t text or only sparingly • Text more than call • Prefer synchronous communication • Prefer asynchronous communication • Prefer receiving information slowly: linearly, logically, & sequentially • Prefer receiving information quickly & simultaneously from multiple multimedia & other sources • Prefer reading text (i.e., books) on processing pictures, sounds & video • Prefer processing /interacting with pictures, graphics, sounds & video before text
  10. 10. Other Digital Types Ways to sort people other than age • Attitudes • Comprehension • Relationships • Practices • Comfort with technology (Feeney, 2010; Toledo, 2007)
  11. 11. Avoiders ‘Luddites’ - true avoiders of modern technologies Use landlines; avoid email and the Internet Newspapers arrive via carrier, not Internet server Can be old digital immigrants who cannot relate to modern technology Can be digital natives who some may call ‘Neo-Luddites’ - philosophically oppose the use of the Internet and other modern online technologies (Feeney, 2010; Toledo, 2007) (Feeney, 2010; Toledo, 2007)
  12. 12. Minimalists Use technology reluctantly Could be digital immigrant-reluctant adopters or digital native minimalists Have an email account and probably a Facebook profile but do not check them regularly Have a cellphone, but do not need or desire to be online via the phone No smartphones are necessary/wanted Reads the newspaper in paper form (Feeney, 2010; Toledo, 2007)
  13. 13. Tourists Visitors in the digital world Pay attention to the 'local' or 'native' digital culture, learn its language, observe its rituals, and comprehend its complexities Keep internal distance from technology even though they tend to use it appropriately and effectively, as needed, but not extensively Stays internally non- digital in regard to preferences and values (Feeney, 2010; Toledo, 2007)
  14. 14. Enthusiastic or Eager Adopters (Feeney, 2010; Toledo, 2007 ) Have Have fun with technology Enjoy Enjoy the latest smart phone & tablet Ready & excited to try out the productReady & excited of a friend & enjoy the process Participate in online discussions via Facebook, Participate in news sites, blogs, or online education Write Write online content themselves Check email & online throughout theCheck day Get Get their news online, not via print
  15. 15. Innovators Are not only enthusiastic, they work with technology to improve it This group includes game developers, programmers, engineers, technology writers, professors, and hackers (Feeney, 2010; Toledo, 2007)
  16. 16. Digital Over-Users/ Problematic Users (2007) Heavily dependent on technology to occupy their time….many of them are gamers Excessive internet use for gaming, porn, social networking, gambling, etc Extremely protective of their "right" to be online Can become upset, irate, and even violent if technology is not available Lives are significantly, negatively affected by their excessive use of digital technologies (Feeney, 2010; Toledo, 2007)
  17. 17. (Knudsen, 2003) 75% of SUD treatment workforce is over the age of 40
  18. 18. The Digital Divide
  19. 19. Understanding Digital Culture when Providing TBCS Looking at our own “blind spots” and biases - how as a supervisor digital culture /technology may impact our effectiveness with supervisees Exploring what you need to be aware of when working with TBCS in groups and/or individual supervision as it relates to digital culture Explore what situations you can see you need to be aware of when working with competency with technology Stereotypes , power imbalances , privilege, oppression, gender, ethnicity, race, sexual orientation and other culture based issues as these relate to use of TBCS.
  20. 20. Enhances Cultural Competency
  21. 21. (Byrne & Hartley, 2010) Using technology allows for direct observation of clinicians in the communities in which they work, which has positive implications for building cultural competency.
  22. 22. Supervisors should strive to improve cultural competence at several levels Supervisor’s response to counselors Counselor’s response to clients Program’s response to cultural needs of the community being served
  23. 23. Technology increases access to supervision for those in rural areas, which also means that urban-based supervisors may be providing supervision to counselors with rural practices. Supervisors must learn about rural culture, and the specific needs and resources of rural clients. Technology Increases Access
  24. 24. • one onsite who is well versed in local culture, and • one online who possesses the needed competence in clinical supervision. (Rousmaniere, 2014b, p. 1083) Panos et al. (2002) proposed the “triad model” of supervision, in which supervisees have two supervisors The “Triad Model” of Supervision
  25. 25. FREE Copies can be mailed or Downloaded from the SAMHSA Website Improving Cultural Competence
  26. 26. Please write down One thing that stands out for you today!
  27. 27. Sneak Peek at next week …. Benefits of TBCS With the added bonus of Advocating for TBCS
  28. 28. Group Skills-based Activity Each group will be responsible for developing a scenario and role- playing during your groups’ designated week to present and practice TBCS. Tasks: • prepare for your demonstration via email communication, preferably your own Zoom meetings. • As a group to decide on a scenario to role play for your assigned week. GOAL: to use actual supervision issues that have come up when using technology.
  29. 29. Individual Skills-based Activity Presentation Guidance Using the topic provided- • develop a 1 page best practice paper and prepare a presentation/discussion • focus on how TBCS impacts your topic, for example: • What are items a supervisor needs to be aware of • how does TBCS enhance this topic • what are challenges TBCS causes within this topic IDEA: You may also include within your presentation and paper thoughts that pertain to your perspective as a supervisor if your supervisee is using technology to provide services to clients.
  30. 30. GROUP and Individual Presentations!
  31. 31. Questions
  32. 32. And to all of you … …. and see you all next week !!

×