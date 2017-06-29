PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 1 CICLO ESCOLAR 2016-2017 1ER. GRADO ESC. SEC. TÉC. No. 89 “F...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 2 Presentación…………………………………………………………………………2 Contexto escolar…...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 3 Mi nombre es Carolina Medina Cruz, soy docente de la asigna...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 4 La Escuela Secundaria Técnica No. 89 “Francisco Luna Arroyo...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 5 sus padres, es importante señalar que un 75% de alumnos no ...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 6 su test; 16 reprobaron el examen diagnóstico, 10 están en r...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 7 estrategias de autorregulación, Rubio Vega Ángel Gael, diag...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 8 a la situación económica que prevalece en el país, la cual ...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 9 expresiones faciales de los adultos y aun de interpretar la...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 10 en el caso de las producciones orales). Con el trabajo por...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 11 ACTIVIDADES DE DESARROLLO Los alumnos diseñarán una tabla,...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 12 -Los alumnos en binas leerán los documentos legales que in...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 13 ACTIVIDADES DE CIERRE -Los equipos o binas darán lectura a...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 14 trabajos, actividades para comenzar bien el día, además de...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 15 b) Proponerles actividades individuales y en equipos. c) F...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 16 pares, por otro lado fomentó valores como la tolerancia, s...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 17 De una determinada evaluación, es decir asumen paulatiname...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 18 Entre las metas que me planteo están: mejorar en un 100% e...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 19 1.- Mendoza Rojas, J; (1999). Tiempo educativo mexicano v,...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 20 En estas fotografías, se muestran ejemplos de carta formal...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 21 Esta fotos son ejemplos de los borradores que realizaron l...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 22 Esta es una carta formal ya terminada y evaluada por los a...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 23 INSTRUMENTO DE EVALUACIÓN ESCALA ESTIMATIVA
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 24 CUADRO DE EVALUACIÓN Los alumnos llevan un registro del pu...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 25 CURRICUM VITAE 2010-2012 Maestría en « Desarrollo Educativ...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 26 FORMACIÓN ADICIONAL (Cursos y diplomados) 2017 Conferencia...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 27 ACTIVIDADES DE LECTURA El libro viajero. Una botarga que v...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 28 DÍA DE MUERTOS EN LA 89 “LOS MUERTOS A BAILAR Y LOS VIVOS ...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 29 TALLER DE TAPETES Un taller cuya peculiaridad es que se tr...
PORTAFOLIO DE EVIDENCIAS DOCENTES MTRA. CAROLINA MEDINA CRUZ 30 TALLER DE PINTURA El objetivo de este taller es fomentar e...
