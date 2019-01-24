Ventajas de aceptar pagos electrónicos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ventajas de aceptar pagos electr�nicos
� Mayor competitividad No permitas que el medio de pago sea la raz�n por la que los Clientes no te eligen.
� Ahorra tiempo Reduce el tiempo de caja, no cuentas dinero ni das cambio. Adem�s, facilita el proceso de conciliaci�n de ...
� Incrementa ventas Aumenta el poder adquisitivo de tus Clientes porque no se limitan al efectivo que cargan, sino que pue...
� Seguridad Reduce el flujo de efectivo dentro de tu negocio. Te hace menos vulnerable a las fugas por mal manejo y robo.
� Satisface a tus Clientes Tus Clientes valoran la oportunidad de decidir con libertad c�mo van a pagar. Esto les permite ...
Contrata tu Terminal Punto de Venta y acepta pagos con Tarjetas en tu negocio.
