Inail Finanziamenti per il 2018 Reinserimento persone con disabilità da lavoro
Ente erogatore Inail Stanziamento 20 milioni di Euro
Spese rimborsabili Abbattimento delle barriere architettoniche Adeguamento delle postazioni di lavoro con arredi, ausili e...
Assunzioni afferenti i progetti personalizzati Lavoro subordinato Lavoro parasubordinato Rapporti di lavoro flessibili Rap...
  2. 2. Ente erogatore Inail Stanziamento 20 milioni di Euro
  3. 3. Spese rimborsabili Abbattimento delle barriere architettoniche Adeguamento delle postazioni di lavoro con arredi, ausili e dispositivi tecnologici, informatici e di automazione Formazione e riqualificazione professionale Per il reinserimento e l’integrazione nell’attività lavorativa di persone con disabilità Tipologia di progetti
  4. 4. Assunzioni afferenti i progetti personalizzati Lavoro subordinato Lavoro parasubordinato Rapporti di lavoro flessibili Rapporti di lavoro a tempo determinato Esclusioni Lavoro di tipo autonomo

