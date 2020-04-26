Microzonificacion sismica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES MICROZONIFICACIÓN SÍSMICA PARA EL ANÁLISIS DE RIESGO DE DESASTRES A NIVEL URBANO
ANTECEDENTES • Localización, se ubica en zona Sísmica. • Grandes concentraciones de personas y valores determinan altos ín...
SISMOS RECIENTES Sismos Recientes  Sin Prevención = Mayores pérdidas de vidas y materiales. Mayor Costo de Reconstrucción...
ENFOQUE PARA GESTION DEL RIESGO DE DESASTRES
EXPOSICION SUELOS LICUABLES Licuefacción Es el comportamiento de suelos que estando sujetos a la acción de una fuerza exte...
Japón – Tsunami – 9Mw Mar/2011 Canal BBC
Importancia del Uso del Suelo • Obras sostenibles • Servicios básicos, asistenciales y educativos bien ubicados • Vivienda...
Escala de Richter o Escala de Magnitud Local (Ml) La escala de Richter mide la magnitud de un sismo. A través de ella se p...
ESCALA DE MERCALLI MODIFICADA Y ESCALA DE RICHTER
INCORPORACION DE GESTION DE RIESGOS EN LOS INSTRUMENTOS DE GESTION LOCAL
NORMA E.030 DISEÑO SISMORRESISTENTE SON ESTUDIOS MULTIDISCIPLINARIOS, QUE INVESTIGAN LOS EFECTOS DE SISMOS Y FENÓMENOS ASO...
MICROZONIFICACIÓN SÍSMICA - ELABORACIÓN 1. Recopilación y análisis de estudios e investigaciones existentes referidos a ca...
PLANES DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN Y MITIGACIÓN DE DESASTRE ANTE TERREMOTOS EN EL PERÚ AÑO 2011 - PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES / BI...
PLANES DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN Y MITIGACIÓN DE DESASTRE ANTE TERREMOTOS EN EL PERÚ AÑO 2012 - PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES – PP...
PLANES DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN Y MITIGACIÓN DE DESASTRE ANTE TERREMOTOS EN EL PERÚ AÑO 2012 - PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES – PP...
PLANES DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN Y MITIGACIÓN DE DESASTRE ANTE TERREMOTOS EN EL PERÚ AÑO 2013 - PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES – PP...
PLANES DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN Y MITIGACIÓN DE DESASTRE ANTE TERREMOTOS EN EL PERÚ AÑO 2015 - PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES – PP...
CONTENIDO MINIMO DEL ESTUDIO DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN SÍSMICA 1. UBICACIÓN DEL ÁREA DE ESTUDIO 2. SECCION TRANVERSAL 3. EVALUA...
1. MAPA DE UBICACIÓN - Contumaza
2. SECCIÓN TRANSVERSAL
3. PELIGRO SÍSMICO 1. EL PELIGRO SÍSMICO ES LA PROBABILIDAD QUE EL SISMO MÁS FUERTE PUEDE OCURRIR EN UNA ZONA, EN UN CIERT...
4. UBICACIÓN DE SONDAJES – Pisco
5. EXPLORACIÓN DE CAMPO – Alto Selva Alegre Calicata C-13, ubicada en el distrito de Alto Selva Alegre, coordenada UTM: 23...
6. MICROZONIFICACIÓN GEOTÉCNICA - Cusco Zona I: Formaciones rocosas y depositos de gravas de compacidad media con presenci...
8. PLANO UBICACIÓN MICROTREMORES San Juan de Lurigancho UBICACIÓN DE PUNTOS DE  MICROTREMORES  Microtremores MVCS Microtre...
10. SECTORIZACIÓN – Ciudad de Chincha
BASE DE DATOS GEOESPACIAL Villa El Salvador
MAPA TIPO DE MATERIAL DE LAS EDIFICACIONES Puente Piedra
MAPA NÚMERO DE PISOS DE LAS EDIFICACIONES La Molina
MAPA USO DE SUELOS Chorrillos
MAPA SISTEMA ESTRUCTURAL DE LAS EDIFICACIONES - Comas
MAPA ESTADO DE CONSERVACIÓN DE LAS EDIFICACIONES – Villa El Salvador
MAPA VULNERABILIDAD DE LAS EDIFICACIONES - Cusco
MAPA ACELERACIÓN DEL SUELO Ventanilla
ESTIMACION DEL RIESGO EN VIVIENDA % COSTO DE REPARACION NIVEL DE DAÑO % DE VIVIENDAS EN  CONDICIONES DE RIESGO Menor a 15%...
12. Riesgo Sísmico Evaluado - Villa El Salvador ESTIMACION DEL RIESGO EN VIVIENDA % COSTO DE REPARACION NIVEL DE DAÑO % DE...
Escenario Sísmico Nivel de Daño - Edificaciones Esenciales Cercado de Lima
NUMERO DE ROTURAS POR KM – El Agustino
13. MICROZONIFICACIÓN SÍSMICA – Cercado de Cusco
MICROZONIFICACION SISMICA Pisco Depósitos de arenas limpias potencialmente licuables, depósitos de humedales con rellenos ...
CONCLUSIONES • Se plantea un procedimiento para la evaluación del riesgo sísmico en la ciudad de Lima con sustento técnico...
PARA QUE NOS SIRVE ?  Al Gobierno Local:  Identificar y priorizar proyectos de inversión pública.  Conocer su territori...
chonma@vivienda.gob.pe PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES Tel: 211-7930 Anexo 1815 Av. Paseo de la República, 3361 (Edificio de PE...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Microzonificacion sismica

25 views

Published on

microzonificacion sismica - cismid

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Microzonificacion sismica

  1. 1. PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES MICROZONIFICACIÓN SÍSMICA PARA EL ANÁLISIS DE RIESGO DE DESASTRES A NIVEL URBANO
  2. 2. ANTECEDENTES • Localización, se ubica en zona Sísmica. • Grandes concentraciones de personas y valores determinan altos índices de riesgo. • Tener conocimiento de las fuentes sísmicas, las condiciones del suelo y de las edificaciones, evaluar el probable daño. • Determinación de las acciones para prevenir y mitigar los efectos.
  3. 3. SISMOS RECIENTES Sismos Recientes  Sin Prevención = Mayores pérdidas de vidas y materiales. Mayor Costo de Reconstrucción  Con Prevención = Menores pérdidas de vidas y materiales. Menor Costo en Reconstrucción NAZCA 1996 PISCO 2007MOQUEGUA 2001
  4. 4. ENFOQUE PARA GESTION DEL RIESGO DE DESASTRES
  5. 5. EXPOSICION SUELOS LICUABLES Licuefacción Es el comportamiento de suelos que estando sujetos a la acción de una fuerza externa, en ciertas circunstancias pasan de un estado sólido a un estado líquido, o adquieren la consistencia de un líquido pesado. Es uno de los fenómenos más dramáticos y destructivos que pueden ser inducidos por acciones sísmicas.
  6. 6. Japón – Tsunami – 9Mw Mar/2011 Canal BBC
  7. 7. Importancia del Uso del Suelo • Obras sostenibles • Servicios básicos, asistenciales y educativos bien ubicados • Viviendas construidas con asesoría de Profesionales • Normatividad garantizada • Menor gasto en reconstrucción, luego de un sismo severo • Menores pérdidas humanas y materiales • Ordenamiento sostenible y formalización • Mayor recaudación de impuestos • Titulación y generación de nuevos contribuyentes • Potencial de la población en el mundo crediticio
  8. 8. Escala de Richter o Escala de Magnitud Local (Ml) La escala de Richter mide la magnitud de un sismo. A través de ella se puede conocer la energía liberada en el hipocentro o foco, de acuerdo a esta escala, un sismo tiene un único valor o grado Richter. No es muy precisa en escalas más grandes (más de 7). (MAGNITUD = CAUSA ) Escala de Mercalli Modificada (MM) La intensidad es la violencia con que se siente un sismo en diversos puntos de la zona afectada. La medición se realiza de acuerdo a la sensibilidad del movimiento, en caso de sismos mayores observamos los efectos o daños producidos en las construcciones. (INTENSIDAD = EFECTO) ESCALA DE RICHTER, ESCALA DE MERCALLI MODIFICADA
  9. 9. ESCALA DE MERCALLI MODIFICADA Y ESCALA DE RICHTER
  10. 10. INCORPORACION DE GESTION DE RIESGOS EN LOS INSTRUMENTOS DE GESTION LOCAL
  11. 11. NORMA E.030 DISEÑO SISMORRESISTENTE SON ESTUDIOS MULTIDISCIPLINARIOS, QUE INVESTIGAN LOS EFECTOS DE SISMOS Y FENÓMENOS ASOCIADOS COMO LICUEFACCIÓN DE SUELOS, DESLIZAMIENTOS, TSUNAMIS Y OTROS, SOBRE EL ÁREA DE INTERÉS. LOS ESTUDIOS SUMINISTRAN INFORMACIÓN SOBRE LA POSIBLE MODIFICACIÓN DE LAS ACCIONES SÍSMICAS POR CAUSA DE LAS CONDICIONES LOCALES Y OTROS FENÓMENOS NATURALES, ASÍ COMO LAS LIMITACIONES Y EXIGENCIAS QUE COMO CONSECUENCIA DE LOS ESTUDIOS SE CONSIDERE PARA EL DISEÑO, CONSTRUCCIÓN DE EDIFICACIONES Y OTRAS OBRAS.
  12. 12. MICROZONIFICACIÓN SÍSMICA - ELABORACIÓN 1. Recopilación y análisis de estudios e investigaciones existentes referidos a características geológicas, geotécnicas, eventos sísmicos, tsunamis, vulnerabilidad y escenarios de riesgos en los seis distritos. 2. Realización de estudios geofísicos y geotécnicos de campo para determinar las características geotécnicas y dinámicas del suelo en los seis distritos, para tal fin se utiliza la técnica de medición de microtemblores para estimar los periodos fundamentales del terreno. 3. Elaborar mapas geotécnicos, mapas de isoperiodo y de microzonificación sísmica con base en los estudios analíticos y de campo.
  13. 13. PLANES DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN Y MITIGACIÓN DE DESASTRE ANTE TERREMOTOS EN EL PERÚ AÑO 2011 - PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES / BID LA MOLINA CHORRILLOS VILLA EL SALVADOR Poblacion=132.498 Pobl.=286.977 Pobl.=381.790 COMAS PUENTE PIEDRA SAN JUAN DE LURIGANCHO Pobl.=486.9 77 Pobl.=233.602 Pobl.=898.443 *Pobl. INEI 2007
  14. 14. PLANES DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN Y MITIGACIÓN DE DESASTRE ANTE TERREMOTOS EN EL PERÚ AÑO 2012 - PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES – PP068 LIMA CERCADO VENTANILLA CONTUMAZÁ Poblacion=299.493 Pobl.=277.895 Pobl.=3.221 CHINCHA (Chincha Alta, Sunampe, Grocio Prado, Pueblo Nuevo) PISCO (Pisco, San Clemente, Túpac Amaru, Paracas, San Andrés) Pobl.=106.587 Pobl.=96.910 * Pobl. INEI 2007
  15. 15. PLANES DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN Y MITIGACIÓN DE DESASTRE ANTE TERREMOTOS EN EL PERÚ AÑO 2012 - PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES – PP068 LIMA CERCADO VENTANILLA CONTUMAZÁ Poblacion=299.493 Pobl.=277.895 Pobl.=3.221 CHINCHA (Chincha Alta, Sunampe, Grocio Prado, Pueblo Nuevo) PISCO (Pisco, San Clemente, Túpac Amaru, Paracas, San Andrés) Pobl.=106.587 Pobl.=96.910 * Pobl. INEI 2007
  16. 16. PLANES DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN Y MITIGACIÓN DE DESASTRE ANTE TERREMOTOS EN EL PERÚ AÑO 2013 - PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES – PP068 CUSCO CERCADO ALTO SELVA ALEGRE-AREQUIPA Poblacion=106.400 Pobl.=72.696 CARABAYLLO EL AGUSTINO Pobl.=206.137 Pobl.=180.262 * Pobl. INEI 2007
  17. 17. PLANES DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN Y MITIGACIÓN DE DESASTRE ANTE TERREMOTOS EN EL PERÚ AÑO 2015 - PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES – PP068 SAN JUAN DE MIRAFLORES SANTA ROSA SAN MIGUEL CARMEN DE LA LEGUA-REYNOSO
  18. 18. CONTENIDO MINIMO DEL ESTUDIO DE MICROZONIFICACIÓN SÍSMICA 1. UBICACIÓN DEL ÁREA DE ESTUDIO 2. SECCION TRANVERSAL 3. EVALUACIÓN DEL PELIGRO SÍSMICO DEL ÁREA DE ESTUDIO 4. UBICACIÓN SONDAJES 5. EXPLORACIÓN DE CAMPO 6. MICROZONIFICACIÓN GEOTÉCNICA 7. PLANO UBICACIÓN MASW 8. PLANO UBICACIÓN MICROTREMORES 9. PLANO ISOPERIODOS 10. SECTORIZACIÓN 11. VULNERABILIDAD DE LÍNEAS VITALES - NÚMERO DE ROTURAS 12. COSTO REPARACIÓN DE VIVIENDAS 13. MICROZONIFICACIÓN SÍSMICA
  19. 19. 1. MAPA DE UBICACIÓN - Contumaza
  20. 20. 2. SECCIÓN TRANSVERSAL
  21. 21. 3. PELIGRO SÍSMICO 1. EL PELIGRO SÍSMICO ES LA PROBABILIDAD QUE EL SISMO MÁS FUERTE PUEDE OCURRIR EN UNA ZONA, EN UN CIERTO NÚMERO DE AÑOS, EXCEDA UN DETERMINADO NÍVEL DE INTENSIDAD SÍSMICA (INTENSIDAD, ACELERACIÓN, VELOCIDAD, ETC.) 2. LA SISMICIDAD HISTÓRICA INDICA QUE EN LA REGIÓN ESTUDIADA SE HAN PRODUCIDO EVENTOS SÍSMICOS CON INTENSIDADES DE HASTA GRADO IX EN LA ESCALA MERCALLI MODIFICADA (MMI) EN LA ZONA ANDINA PRODUCTO DE LA ACTIVIDAD SÍSMICA DE SUBDUCCIÓN Y CONTINENTAL.
  22. 22. 4. UBICACIÓN DE SONDAJES – Pisco
  23. 23. 5. EXPLORACIÓN DE CAMPO – Alto Selva Alegre Calicata C-13, ubicada en el distrito de Alto Selva Alegre, coordenada UTM: 231388 m E y 8190987 m N. Calicata C-19, ubicada en el distrito de Alto Selva Alegre, coordenada UTM: 231900 m E y 8189072 m N
  24. 24. 6. MICROZONIFICACIÓN GEOTÉCNICA - Cusco Zona I: Formaciones rocosas y depositos de gravas de compacidad media con presencia de material fino Zona II: Arcillas de consistencia media a semi-dura y arenas arcillosas de compacidad media. Zona I: Formaciones rocosas y depósitos de gravas de compacidad media con presencia de material fino. Ubicada en Zonas Arqueológicas Habitada. Zona II: Taludes de fuerte pendiente con potencial peligro de deslizamiento de detritos y lodos, derrumbes y caídas de rocas. Zona arqueológica no habitada.
  25. 25. 8. PLANO UBICACIÓN MICROTREMORES San Juan de Lurigancho UBICACIÓN DE PUNTOS DE  MICROTREMORES  Microtremores MVCS Microtremores CISMID 2004
  26. 26. 10. SECTORIZACIÓN – Ciudad de Chincha
  27. 27. BASE DE DATOS GEOESPACIAL Villa El Salvador
  28. 28. MAPA TIPO DE MATERIAL DE LAS EDIFICACIONES Puente Piedra
  29. 29. MAPA NÚMERO DE PISOS DE LAS EDIFICACIONES La Molina
  30. 30. MAPA USO DE SUELOS Chorrillos
  31. 31. MAPA SISTEMA ESTRUCTURAL DE LAS EDIFICACIONES - Comas
  32. 32. MAPA ESTADO DE CONSERVACIÓN DE LAS EDIFICACIONES – Villa El Salvador
  33. 33. MAPA VULNERABILIDAD DE LAS EDIFICACIONES - Cusco
  34. 34. MAPA ACELERACIÓN DEL SUELO Ventanilla
  35. 35. ESTIMACION DEL RIESGO EN VIVIENDA % COSTO DE REPARACION NIVEL DE DAÑO % DE VIVIENDAS EN  CONDICIONES DE RIESGO Menor a 15% del Valor de la Vivienda Daño Leve o Sin Daño 39% Entre 15% y 30% del Valor de la Vivienda Entre 30% y 60% del Valor de la Vivienda Daño Moderado 31% Entre 60% y 85% del Valor de la Vivienda Daño Severo 23% 30%Mayor a 85% del Valor de la Vivienda Colapso 7%
  36. 36. 12. Riesgo Sísmico Evaluado - Villa El Salvador ESTIMACION DEL RIESGO EN VIVIENDA % COSTO DE REPARACION NIVEL DE DAÑO % DE VIVIENDAS EN  CONDICIONES DE RIESGO Menor a 15% del Valor de la Vivienda Daño Leve o Sin Daño 4% Entre 15% y 30% del Valor de la Vivienda Entre 30% y 60% del Valor de la Vivienda Daño Moderado 7% Entre 60% y 85% del Valor de la Vivienda Daño Severo 34% 88%Mayor a 85% del Valor de la Vivienda Colapso 54%
  37. 37. Escenario Sísmico Nivel de Daño - Edificaciones Esenciales Cercado de Lima
  38. 38. NUMERO DE ROTURAS POR KM – El Agustino
  39. 39. 13. MICROZONIFICACIÓN SÍSMICA – Cercado de Cusco
  40. 40. MICROZONIFICACION SISMICA Pisco Depósitos de arenas limpias potencialmente licuables, depósitos de humedales con rellenos antrópicos.
  41. 41. CONCLUSIONES • Se plantea un procedimiento para la evaluación del riesgo sísmico en la ciudad de Lima con sustento técnico, de manera que se pueda estimar las pérdidas probables y costos de reposición de la infraestructura en caso de un sismo severo. • Esta metodología permite la evaluación de la infraestructura en riesgo y el conocimiento de la exposición actual de zonas vulnerables y en peligro. • Este tipo de diagnóstico permite conocer con anticipación el probable costo de reconstrucción de áreas que se encuentran expuestas al riesgo sísmico. • El entendimiento del uso del suelo con sustento técnico evitará costos excesivos en la generación de infraestructura y asimismo permitirá que el desarrollo sea sostenible en el tiempo.
  42. 42. PARA QUE NOS SIRVE ?  Al Gobierno Local:  Identificar y priorizar proyectos de inversión pública.  Conocer su territorio y actualizar su información y su Capacidad Institucional.  Capacitar a sus Funcionarios en Gestión de Riesgo de Desastres.  Identificar los peligros, las condiciones de vulnerabilidad de su localidad.  Identificar las zonas donde deberían haber reforzamientos.  Priorizar proyectos que ayuden a reducir su vulnerabilidad.  Incorporar los Temas de Gestión de Riesgo dentro de la Planificación y Gestión de su territorio.  Saber donde son las áreas mas seguros para desarrollo urbano.
  43. 43. chonma@vivienda.gob.pe PROGRAMA NUESTRAS CIUDADES Tel: 211-7930 Anexo 1815 Av. Paseo de la República, 3361 (Edificio de PETROPERU, 3er Piso) San Isidro Lima MUCHAS GRACIAS

×