Feminist Reserahc

QUALITATIVE RESEARCH IN EDUCATION
Feminist Research What is Feminist Research? ◦ Feminist research makes reference to research done by, for and about women.
Symposium: "The Between: Couple Forms, Performing Together" Description: ◦ Performed and published by Olivia Michiko Gagnon and James McMaster
What research question do you think the author(s) was/were trying to answer? Why do we need to get a broader definition of couples forms and authorship
What were the methods used to collected data? The authors collected data by reusing and basing their approaches on previous editions
What were the main findings? ◦ There seems to be inequality and challenges of co-authorship related to the order in which author names should be listed
What were the conclusions of the research? ◦ This symposium, also known as a meeting or conference to discuss a specific topic
Why do think it is important to do feminist research? What did you learn about this kind of research? ◦ Conducting Feminist research offers alternative viewpoints
References 1. Enago Academy. (s.f.). What is the Difference between a Lead Author and Co-author? . Obtenido de https://www...
  1. 1. QUALITATIVE RESEARCH IN EDUCATION
  2. 2. Feminist Research What is Feminist Research? ◦ Feminist research makes reference to research done by, for and about women. ◦ Feminist researchers believe that women experiences have been ignored for a long time and not only critique the topics of research because research was focused on male topics and the results generalised the whole population but also the methods. ◦ The following is an academic article focused on feminist analysis.
  3. 3. Symposium: “The Between: Couple Forms, Performing Together” Description: ◦ Performed and published by Olivia Michiko Gagnon and James McMaster ◦ Plublished on November the 20th, 2019. ◦ Friday, April 13, 20189:00 AM - Saturday, April 14, 20189:00 PM ◦ Hosted by the Department of Performance Studies at NYU, in association with Women & Performance ◦ Co-sponsored by Women & Performance: a journal of feminist theory, The Center for the Humanities, NYU Department of Media, Culture, and Communication, CSGS, NYU Department of Spanish and Portuguese Languages and Literatures, NYU Department of Comparative Literature, NYU Department of Art & Public Policy, the Center for Multicultural Education and Programs, and the NYU Department of Drama's Experimental Theatre Wing. ◦ Website link: https://www.womenandperformance.org/bonus-articles-1/29-3/gagnonmcmaster
  4. 4. What research question do you think the author(s) was/were trying to answer? Why do we need to get a broader definition of couples forms and authorship and how they can act to foster cooperation and collaboration among authors, co-authors and contributors to accomplish a specified goal when performing a project or research in Humanities and Social Science? The aim of this feminist research is to provide a broader view/perception of the common use of the word couple form to give a pluralized meaning not only to that unit of sexual, romantic and social relationship, but also to explain a form of coupling in which two (or more individuals) called couplets work together for a project. "Couples" arises from the collaboration between collaborators and main authors that benefits both. They questioned the different ways of pairing and what they can do together based on a queer and feminist analysis. However, in calling for the expansion of coupled collaborations, the symposium affirmed that the couple form is not a known quantity or a vanished entity. The authors attempt to combine the couple forms with performing together to demonstrate that co-authors can work together and have a symbiotic relationship in which "the primary author is the one who conducts the research, as well as writes and edits the manuscript, while the co-author is the one who collaborates with the primary author and contributes to the work of the manuscript" (Enago Academy, n.d.). This is what we call co- authorship, a unit of individuals working together on articles and scholarly journals. "Authorship is not only attributed to the people who write a manuscript, but must include others who have made a substantial contribution to a study" (PhD on Track, n.d.). That is why the authors of this article insist that co- authorship is a methodology that should be available to all of us in the humanities at all times.
  5. 5. What were the methods used to collected data? The authors collected data by reusing and basing their approaches on previous editions and on essays by other female collaborators taken from within the Women and Performance website. Authors follow Berlant and Stewart’s example and think together about togetherness: “As collaborators, we try not to let each other jump the gun. We throw weight against short-cuts and fake foundations. We go with our gut about what it takes to get into a thing, really inside its machine and spread. There’s a certain amount of hanging around with the matter that keeps putting pressure on sense.” As they read this, they wonder whose voice is whose, who wrote what, and this could be the point for co-authorship and collaboration.
  6. 6. What were the main findings? ◦ There seems to be inequality and challenges of co-authorship related to the order in which author names should be listed and determining who should receive an authorship credit. ◦ Only 18 per cent of researchers have received training from their institution in respect to determining academic authorship and just 25 per cent of respondents reported that guidance on authorship is included in the research ethics policy of their institution. (Taylor & Francis Group, 2020) ◦ There are ways to reach agreements among co-authors and contributors. ◦ A good agreement can include the following components; goals of collaboration, roles of individuals, guidelines for authorship, contingencies and communication strategies and Methods for handling conflicts, including conflicts of interest. Creating and abiding by such an agreement can establish clear expectations and facilitate open communication and trust, which are critical to collaborative projects. (Primack, Cigliano, & Parsons, 2019) ◦ If lead authors or authors, co-authors and contributors collaborate with each other in the development of a project, the authors must give credit to all persons who in one way or another contributed to the project. ◦ Participating researchers and contributors should give priority to co-authorship to avoid publication conflicts. Because, at this time in the humanities, it feels as if one must earn the right to write with others. This is what makes coupling a methodology for thinking, writing, and acting together.
  7. 7. What were the conclusions of the research? ◦ This symposium, also known as a meeting or conference to discuss a specific topic or theme, presents papers, presentations and performances in co-authorship and/or co-performance, which seek to exploit that unconditional object of queer and feminist analysis: The Couple Forms. ◦ In fact, this feminist research attempts to explain authorship as a good method that is limited to those who have contributed substantially to the research. If a Team member does not contribute substantially as initially agreed, that person will possibly be removed as a co-author, as determined by the Leader in consultation with the Team. ◦ The acknowledgements of the work will describe the specific contributions of each co-author. Contributions from other non-co-authors will also be described in the acknowledgements. ◦ Thus, a team (author, co-author, and contributors) will have no potential conflict of interest during the process of conducting and publishing a research, scholarly article, or journal.
  8. 8. Why do think it is important to do feminist research? What did you learn about this kind of research? ◦ Conducting Femimsint research or using the feminist method offers alternative viewpoints and different analyses by questioning the method and generalizing the results or findings about a specific research. ◦ What I have learned here is that forms of partnership not only refer to conventional couples such as heretosexual or homosexual couples, but also place great importance on working as a collaborative couple within a work team. ◦ I believe that implementing the following suggestions can help avoid potential blaming disputes: ◦ All team members and other collaborators should establish authorship agreements before preparing a manuscript or before starting a project. ◦ Authors should list their substantial contributions to study design; data acquisition, analysis, or interpretation; ◦ Lead authors should express their appreciation to all those who have collaborated on a manuscript but have not made substantial contributions.
  9. 9. References 1. Enago Academy. (s.f.). What is the Difference between a Lead Author and Co-author? . Obtenido de https://www.enago.com/academy/difference-between-lead-author-and-co-author/ 2. Michiko Gagnon, O., & McMaster, J. (s.f.). Women and Performance. Obtenido de Introduction: The Between: https://www.womenandperformance.org/bonus-articles-1/29-3/gagnonmcmaster 3. PhD on Track. (s.f.). Co – authorship. Obtenido de https://www.phdontrack.net/share-and-publish/co- authorship/ 4. Primack, R. B., Cigliano, J. A., & Parsons, C. (28 de November de 2019). Elsevier. Obtenido de Co-authors gone bad – how to avoid publishing conflicts: https://www.elsevier.com/connect/co-authors-gone-bad- how-to-avoid-publishing-conflicts 5. Taylor & Francis Group. (2020). Research Information. Obtenido de Tackling the challenges of academic co-authorship: https://www.researchinformation.info/viewpoint/tackling-challenges-academic-co- authorship
