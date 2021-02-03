Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRESUPUESTOS S10 CLASE 28 NOV:
CLASE 29 NOV: DOBLE CLICK
MODIFICANDO
BUSQUEDA GLOBAL : PRESION POREJM “P”
DESELECCIONAR
SELECCIONANDO:
PARA DESELECCIONAR:HACERDOBLE CLICKEN LA PARTE DE ABAJO
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Presupuestos s10
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presupuestos s10

60 views

Published on

clases s10

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presupuestos s10

  1. 1. PRESUPUESTOS S10 CLASE 28 NOV:
  2. 2. CLASE 29 NOV: DOBLE CLICK
  3. 3. MODIFICANDO
  4. 4. BUSQUEDA GLOBAL : PRESION POREJM “P”
  5. 5. DESELECCIONAR
  6. 6. SELECCIONANDO:
  7. 7. PARA DESELECCIONAR:HACERDOBLE CLICKEN LA PARTE DE ABAJO

×