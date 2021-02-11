Examen en grupo de lengua y literatura segundo parcial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GRUPO NÚMERO 7 INTEGRANTES: Haro Paredes Fernando Rafael Pineda Santamaria Darwin Alexander Rodríguez Alquinga Marcos Fabricio
EL POEMA
Historia del Poema • Hay testimonios de lenguaje escritos en forma de poesía en jeroglíficos egipcios de 25 siglos antes d...
DEFINICIÓN • La poesía es un género literario que se caracteriza por ser la manifestación, por medio de la palabra, de los...
CARACTERÍSTICAS • Es la composición literaria escrita en verso, que pertenece al género de la poesía. • Cada verso es un c...
PARTES DEL POEMA • Son el verso, estrofa, ritmo, métrica, rima y el titulo. • La rima es la repetición total o parcial de ...
Ejemplo Lorena, no ballena Rima Nada en el mar como una sirena Rima ¡ Buen viaje ¡ Con la mitad de un periodo hice un buqu...
EJEMPLOS Loneto: ¿Cómo era, Dios mío, cómo era? ¡Oh corazón falaz, mente indecisa! ¿Era como el pasaje de la brisa? ¿Como ...
Lira: El aire el huerto orea y ofrece mil olores al sentido; tos árboles menea con su manso ruido, que del oro y del cetro...
  1. 1. GRUPO NÚMERO 7 INTEGRANTES: Haro Paredes Fernando Rafael Pineda Santamaria Darwin Alexander Rodríguez Alquinga Marcos Fabricio Licenciada : Roció Meza Materia : Lengua y Literatura Curso: 8vos C,D UNIDAD EDUCATIVA FISCAL “GENERAL PINTAG”
  2. 2. EL POEMA
  3. 3. Historia del Poema • Hay testimonios de lenguaje escritos en forma de poesía en jeroglíficos egipcios de 25 siglos antes de Cristo. • El Poema de gilgamesh obra épica de los sumerios, fue escrito con caracteres cuneiformes • El primer autor de varios poemas fue Homero
  4. 4. DEFINICIÓN • La poesía es un género literario que se caracteriza por ser la manifestación, por medio de la palabra, de los sentimientos, emociones y reflexiones que puede expresar el ser humano en torno a la belleza, el amor, la vida o la muerte.
  5. 5. CARACTERÍSTICAS • Es la composición literaria escrita en verso, que pertenece al género de la poesía. • Cada verso es un conjunto de palabras que tienen cierto ritmo o rima • El poema esta compuesto por el titulo , verso, estrofa y autor • La palabra poesía proviene del latín poēsis, y esta a su vez del griego (poíesis), que significa ‘hacer.
  6. 6. PARTES DEL POEMA • Son el verso, estrofa, ritmo, métrica, rima y el titulo. • La rima es la repetición total o parcial de sonidos en dos o mas versos a partir de la última vocal acentuado.
  7. 7. Ejemplo Lorena, no ballena Rima Nada en el mar como una sirena Rima ¡ Buen viaje ¡ Con la mitad de un periodo hice un buque de papel que en el fuente de mi casa va navegando muy bien Estrofa Mi hermana con su abanico sopla y sopla sobre el Verso Autor (Marco Rodríguez)
  8. 8. EJEMPLOS Loneto: ¿Cómo era, Dios mío, cómo era? ¡Oh corazón falaz, mente indecisa! ¿Era como el pasaje de la brisa? ¿Como la huida de la primavera? Terceto: Avaro miserable es el que encierra, la fecunda semilla en el granero, cuando larga escasez llora la tierra Ventura Ruiz de Aguilera Cuarteta: Quemándome las pestañas Buscando un extraño verso, Palabras, hilan, arañas, ¡Caray! Cuán caro esfuerzo •
  9. 9. Lira: El aire el huerto orea y ofrece mil olores al sentido; tos árboles menea con su manso ruido, que del oro y del cetro pone olvido. Romance: Llora en silencio mi alma solitaria, excepto cuando esté mi corazón unido al tuyo en celestial alianza de mutuo suspirar y mutuo amor.

