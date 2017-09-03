Your trusted Partner in UAE Tax Laws implementation Contact Prakash Chand Mehta +971 50 6139795 prakash@truadvise.com www....
UAE VAT Law  Everyone should know VAT Prakash Chand Mehta +971 50 6139795 prakash@truadvise.com www.truadvise.com
Implementation  As per Article (85) of the Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2017  This Decree-Law shall be published in the...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

UAE Tax Laws Implementation

50 views

Published on

Guide to implement Tax Laws in UAE

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
50
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

UAE Tax Laws Implementation

  1. 1. Your trusted Partner in UAE Tax Laws implementation Contact Prakash Chand Mehta +971 50 6139795 prakash@truadvise.com www.truadvise.com VAT
  2. 2. UAE VAT Law  Everyone should know VAT Prakash Chand Mehta +971 50 6139795 prakash@truadvise.com www.truadvise.com
  3. 3. Implementation  As per Article (85) of the Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2017  This Decree-Law shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall come into effect as of January 1, 2018 VAT Prakash Chand Mehta +971 50 6139795 prakash@truadvise.com www.truadvise.com

×