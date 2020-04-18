Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTRODUCCIÓ N La contaminación del aire causa un incremento en la mortalidad y en la morbilidad en la población urbana. Pa...
CONTAMINANTES DEL AIRE • La contaminación del aire es una mezcla de partículas sólidas y gases en el aire. Las emisiones d...
las personas con enfermedades del corazón o de pulmón, los adultos de más edad y los niños tienen mayor riesgo de tener pr...
PRINCIPALES CONTAMINANTES DE AIRE • Monóxido de carbono (CO) • Óxidos de Nitrógeno (NO, NO2, NOx) • Dióxido de azufre (SO2...
MONÓXIDO DE CARBONO (CO) es un gas que se produce a partir de la combustión a bajas concentraciones de oxígeno, lo que se ...
ÓXIDOS DE NITRÓGENO (NO, NO2, NOX) • Los óxidos de nitrógeno (NOx) describen una mezcla de dos gases: óxido nítrico (NO) y...
DIÓXIDO DE AZUFRE (SO2) El SO2 es un gas muy reactivo en la atmósfera. Casi todos los combustibles fósiles tienen rastros ...
MATERIAL PARTICULADO (PM) El término "material particulado" incluye partículas sólidas o líquidas que, por su pequeño tama...
CAUSANTES: En el ambiente urbano se originan fundamentalmente a partir de resuspensión de suelo, quema de combustibles en ...
CONCLUSION hoy en día la contaminación es un tema que ha nadie le importa y por tal razón las personas no hacen nada por r...
Presentado por: CAMILO ANDRES CABALLERO MARTINEZ GRADO 1001 IE JULIO CESAR TURBAY AYALA Soacha – CUNDINAMARCA AÑO 2020
1001 contaminantes del aire
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1001 contaminantes del aire

37 views

Published on

PRESENTACION POR:
CAMILO ANDRES CABALLEERO MARTINEZ
GRADO 1001 IE JULIO CESAR TURBAY
SOACHA

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1001 contaminantes del aire

  1. 1. INTRODUCCIÓ N La contaminación del aire causa un incremento en la mortalidad y en la morbilidad en la población urbana. Para mejorar la salud de la población se requiere reducir las emisiones. Muchos de los contaminantes dañinos no son emitidos directamente, pero se forman a través de procesos químicos atmosféricos. Es necesario realizar estudios científicos y de monitoreo de la calidad del aire de manera de seleccionar y priorizar soluciones técnicas.
  2. 2. CONTAMINANTES DEL AIRE • La contaminación del aire es una mezcla de partículas sólidas y gases en el aire. Las emisiones de los automóviles, los compuestos químicos de las fábricas, el polvo, el polen y las esporas de moho pueden estar suspendidas como partículas.
  3. 3. las personas con enfermedades del corazón o de pulmón, los adultos de más edad y los niños tienen mayor riesgo de tener problemas por la contaminación del aire. • La polución del aire no ocurre solamente en el exterior: el aire en el interior de los edificios también puede estar contaminado y afectar su salud
  4. 4. PRINCIPALES CONTAMINANTES DE AIRE • Monóxido de carbono (CO) • Óxidos de Nitrógeno (NO, NO2, NOx) • Dióxido de azufre (SO2) • Material Particulado (PM)
  5. 5. MONÓXIDO DE CARBONO (CO) es un gas que se produce a partir de la combustión a bajas concentraciones de oxígeno, lo que se denomina combustión incompleta. Se indica que 86% de las emisiones proviene del transporte, seguida con 6% por quema de combustible en la industria y 3% por procesos industriales; el 4% restante se origina en quemas y otros procesos no identificados
  6. 6. ÓXIDOS DE NITRÓGENO (NO, NO2, NOX) • Los óxidos de nitrógeno (NOx) describen una mezcla de dos gases: óxido nítrico (NO) y dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2). • Son gases inorgánicos formados por la combinación de oxígeno con el nitrógeno del aire • Es producido en cantidades mucho mayores pero se oxida rápidamente a NO2 en la atmósfera. La emisión de este gas se debe fundamentalmente a transporte (62%), combustión para generación de energía, mecánica y eléctrica (30%) y procesos industriales (7%). Son originados naturalmente por descomposición bacteriana, incendios
  7. 7. DIÓXIDO DE AZUFRE (SO2) El SO2 es un gas muy reactivo en la atmósfera. Casi todos los combustibles fósiles tienen rastros de azufre en su composición, por lo que el SO2 se emite fundamentalmente a través de la quema de combustibles fósiles (93%) tanto en la industria como en la generación de energía eléctrica, seguido por las emisiones asociadas a los procesos industriales y el transporte.
  8. 8. MATERIAL PARTICULADO (PM) El término "material particulado" incluye partículas sólidas o líquidas que, por su pequeño tamaño, permanecen suspendidas en el aire. Estas partículas incluyen polen, material biológico microscópico, polvo, recirculación de suelo, hollín y otros pequeños sólidos.
  9. 9. CAUSANTES: En el ambiente urbano se originan fundamentalmente a partir de resuspensión de suelo, quema de combustibles en fuentes móviles e industrias, incineración no controlada, algunos procesos industriales y quema de leña. Por otra parte y adicionalmente, en cercanías del mar se producen aerosoles con altas concentraciones de cloruro de sodio de origen natural.
  10. 10. CONCLUSION hoy en día la contaminación es un tema que ha nadie le importa y por tal razón las personas no hacen nada por reducir la contaminación pero no debería ser así ya que el planeta esta enfermo y si no lo cuidamos este ha futuro se va acabar. por eso es necesario que las personas cuidemos al planeta y esto se puede lograr educando a las personas en cuanto a medio ambiente se refiere por que una sociedad conocedora y consciente en cuanto al tema de contaminación ambiental , es la primera etapa para la recuperación ambiental , así salvaremos al planeta.
  11. 11. Presentado por: CAMILO ANDRES CABALLERO MARTINEZ GRADO 1001 IE JULIO CESAR TURBAY AYALA Soacha – CUNDINAMARCA AÑO 2020

×