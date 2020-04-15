Successfully reported this slideshow.
TESTICULO NO PALPABLE Dr. César A. López Cirujano pediatra
• Intracanaliculares y nunca emergen a traves del anillo inguinal superficial • Intraabdominal • Atrófico • Dismórficos • ...
REFERENCIA # PTES TESTE NO PALPABLE % CAMPBELL 176 33 19 TIBBS 99 19 19 JONES 500 102 21 SCORER 224 21 9 FLACH 2319 499 21...
• RN ◦ Reflejo cremastérico ausente o muy débil ◦ Escaso panículo adiposo • Prematuros ◦ 3 meses • 3-6 m MOMENTO DE DIAGNO...
• EF con pte tranquilo • En obesos o cuando no se logra palpar el testículo se puede recurrir a US • Expresión de dolor a ...
• Unilateral ◦ Comparación con tamaño y características de contralateral • Vasos intraabdominales • Testosterona
• Neumoperitoneografía • Peritoneografía contrastada • Angiografía selectiva • Venografía espermática • Aortografía EVALUA...
• US, CT, RMN apoyo limitado • MRA (Gadolinium-infusion magnetic resonance angiography ) efectiva • Laparoscopía preoperat...
• Polascik et al ◦ Descenso hasta palpables ● 61% exploracion ● Descenso total 2% ◦ No laparoscopia preoperatoria • Mejora...
• Incisión inguinal • Laparoscopía ◦ > antes de anillo superficial ◦ Exploración escrotal previa a inguinal EXPLORACION ES...
• Presencia de cordón espermático • Características de vasos espermáticos • Remanente testicular • Ausencia testicular EXP...
• Cisek et al ◦ inguinal66% falla • O´Hali et al ◦ Inguinal exploración ideal • Ausencia de saco herniario no es sinónimo ...
ORQUIDOPEXIA POR ABORDAJE INGUINAL
• Bevin 1903 • Fowler and Stephens 1959 ◦ Aporte vascular a testículos ● Colaterales de arterias cremastéricas ● Sección e...
• Johnston sección a nivel peritoneo • Wang y Shaul conservar gubernaculum • Preservar peritoneo entre vasos seccionados
• Anillo cerrado = ausencia de teste
• Bloom ligadura vascular laparoscópica y posterior Fowler Stephens abierto LAPAROSOCOPIA PARA TESTICULOS NO DESCENDIDOS
• Jordan 1992 ◦ 95% efectividad en testes en escroto sin atrofia ● Sin sección vascular • Abordaje en Prune Belly • Testes...
• Tracción de cordón hacia abdomen • Sección de gubernaculum con bisturí armónico sin cauterización • Liberación de adhere...
• La disección se realiza lateral a los vasos espermáticos hacia el colon • Incisión en peritoneo por encima de los vasos ...
• Ligadura y seccion de vasos espermáticos intraabdominal • Creación de un nuevo canal inguinal ◦ Entre vejiga y ligamento...
• Sangrado • Infección • Atrofia testicular • Malposición testicular • Hernia inguinal recurrente • Lesión por cauterio o ...
• Lesión vasos femorales • Obstrucción ureteral ◦ Tracción de vasos • Herniación intestinal por orificio de trocar • Obstr...
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOu9S6wf gWU • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICxUy0_N IcM
• El recién nacido debe ser evaluado por el neonatólogo para definir si los testículos están o no presentes en el escroto....
• Aquellos pacientes que no sean pasibles de tratamiento hormonal deben referirse tempranamente al cirujano pediátrico o u...
  1. 1. TESTICULO NO PALPABLE Dr. César A. López Cirujano pediatra
  2. 2. • Intracanaliculares y nunca emergen a traves del anillo inguinal superficial • Intraabdominal • Atrófico • Dismórficos • Ausentes TESTE NO PALPABLE
  3. 3. REFERENCIA # PTES TESTE NO PALPABLE % CAMPBELL 176 33 19 TIBBS 99 19 19 JONES 500 102 21 SCORER 224 21 9 FLACH 2319 499 21.5 ILLIG 112 2 18 TOTAL 3430 694 20 EPIDEMIOLOGIA
  4. 4. • RN ◦ Reflejo cremastérico ausente o muy débil ◦ Escaso panículo adiposo • Prematuros ◦ 3 meses • 3-6 m MOMENTO DE DIAGNOSTICO
  5. 5. • EF con pte tranquilo • En obesos o cuando no se logra palpar el testículo se puede recurrir a US • Expresión de dolor a la palpación inguinal signo indirecto de presencia testicular • Ocasionalmente confusión con grasa y vice versa EVALUACION
  6. 6. • Unilateral ◦ Comparación con tamaño y características de contralateral • Vasos intraabdominales • Testosterona
  7. 7. • Neumoperitoneografía • Peritoneografía contrastada • Angiografía selectiva • Venografía espermática • Aortografía EVALUACIÓN IMAGENOLÓGICA
  8. 8. • US, CT, RMN apoyo limitado • MRA (Gadolinium-infusion magnetic resonance angiography ) efectiva • Laparoscopía preoperatoria
  9. 9. • Polascik et al ◦ Descenso hasta palpables ● 61% exploracion ● Descenso total 2% ◦ No laparoscopia preoperatoria • Mejora vascularidad postorquidopexia ◦ No SD HCG
  10. 10. • Incisión inguinal • Laparoscopía ◦ > antes de anillo superficial ◦ Exploración escrotal previa a inguinal EXPLORACION ESCROTAL
  11. 11. • Presencia de cordón espermático • Características de vasos espermáticos • Remanente testicular • Ausencia testicular EXPLORACION INGUINAL
  12. 12. • Cisek et al ◦ inguinal66% falla • O´Hali et al ◦ Inguinal exploración ideal • Ausencia de saco herniario no es sinónimo de ausencia de testes intraabdominales • Presencia de saco 100% teste no descendido LAPAROSCOPÍA VS INGUINAL
  13. 13. ORQUIDOPEXIA POR ABORDAJE INGUINAL
  14. 14. • Bevin 1903 • Fowler and Stephens 1959 ◦ Aporte vascular a testículos ● Colaterales de arterias cremastéricas ● Sección espermática interna sobre las colaterales ORQUIDOPEXIA SECCIÓN VASOS ESPERMÁTICOS
  15. 15. • Johnston sección a nivel peritoneo • Wang y Shaul conservar gubernaculum • Preservar peritoneo entre vasos seccionados
  16. 16. • Anillo cerrado = ausencia de teste
  17. 17. • Bloom ligadura vascular laparoscópica y posterior Fowler Stephens abierto LAPAROSOCOPIA PARA TESTICULOS NO DESCENDIDOS
  18. 18. • Jordan 1992 ◦ 95% efectividad en testes en escroto sin atrofia ● Sin sección vascular • Abordaje en Prune Belly • Testes retro intestinal ORQUIDOPEXIA LAPAROSCOPICA
  19. 19. • Tracción de cordón hacia abdomen • Sección de gubernaculum con bisturí armónico sin cauterización • Liberación de adherencias a nivel de línea • Mantener peritoneo entre nivel que se seccionara y vasos
  20. 20. • La disección se realiza lateral a los vasos espermáticos hacia el colon • Incisión en peritoneo por encima de los vasos espermáticos ◦ longitud de los vasos permitirá movilizar teste
  21. 21. • Ligadura y seccion de vasos espermáticos intraabdominal • Creación de un nuevo canal inguinal ◦ Entre vejiga y ligamento umbilical • Invaginación de escroto • Trocar en escroto ◦ Clips • Vasos vírgenes FOWLER STEPHENS
  22. 22. • Sangrado • Infección • Atrofia testicular • Malposición testicular • Hernia inguinal recurrente • Lesión por cauterio o colocación de trocar • Lesion de los vasos duratne disección • Complications associated with • Avulsión de vasos gonadales ◦ Con o sin pérdida de teste RIESGOS Y COMPLICACIONES
  23. 23. • Lesión vasos femorales • Obstrucción ureteral ◦ Tracción de vasos • Herniación intestinal por orificio de trocar • Obstrucción intestinal por adherencias
  24. 24. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOu9S6wf gWU • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICxUy0_N IcM
  25. 25. • El recién nacido debe ser evaluado por el neonatólogo para definir si los testículos están o no presentes en el escroto. • El niño con criptorquidia unilateral o bilateral aislada o asociada a otros trastornos del desarrollo sexual, debe ser evaluado en forma temprana, tanto anatómicamente como funcionalmente, por un médico experto. • El tratamiento debe diferirse por lo menos 12 meses considerando la posibilidad de descenso espontáneo del testículo al escroto. • En pacientes cuidadosamente seleccionados, puede utilizarse como tratamiento inicial hCG. 33 • Conclusiones y recomendaciones finales (consenso Sociedad Argentina de pediatría - 2009)
  26. 26. • Aquellos pacientes que no sean pasibles de tratamiento hormonal deben referirse tempranamente al cirujano pediátrico o urólogo pediátrico. • La corrección quirúrgica antes de los 2 años de vida, si bien no es obligada, es recomendable. • La utilización de hCG previa a la cirugía, a fin de facilitar el acto quirúrgico, no está indicada. 34 • Conclusiones y recomendaciones finales (consenso Sociedad Argentina de pediatría - 2009)

