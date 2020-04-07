Terceira lista exercicios_globaliz_blocos_economicos_satrte_2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LISTA DE BLOCOS ECONÔMICOS

  1. 1. LISTA DE REVISÃO – BLOCOS ECONÔMICOS PROF. CADU 01- (Unimontes 2012) Após a Segunda Guerra Mundial, além de se formarem os grandes blocos, diversos países se reuniram em organizações geopolíticas e econômicas, constituindo blocos econômicos regionais de diversos tipos. Fonte: TERRA, L. e COELHO, M. de A. Geografia Geral e Geografia do Brasil: O espaço natural e socioeconômico. São Paulo: Moderna, 2005. Considerando a integração econômica que ocorre no interior dos blocos regionais, relacione as colunas. 1 - Mercado comum 2 - Zona de livre comércio 3 - União aduaneira ( ) Circulação de bens com taxas alfandegárias reduzidas ou eliminadas. ( ) Padronização de tarifas para diversos itens relacionadas ao comércio com países que não pertencem ao bloco. ( ) Livre circulação comercial e financeira de pessoas, bens e serviços. - Assinale a sequência correta. a) 1, 2, 3. b) 3, 2, 1. c) 2, 3, 1. d) 2,1, 3. e) 1, 3, 2. 2. (Udesc 2012) O novo rearranjo, ou a nova ordem mundial, tem imprimido uma série de modificações ao mundo contemporâneo. Uma dessas mudanças é a aglomeração de alguns países em blocos. Sobre os blocos econômicos, pode-se afirmar: a) ALCA significa Área de Livre Comércio das Américas, e envolve somente os países do Mercosul. b) A ALCA é a união do Nafta com o MERCOSUL, para fazer frente aos avanços da Comunidade Europeia. c) Fazem parte do Tratado de Livre Comércio da América do Norte – NAFTA o Canadá, o México e os Estados Unidos. d) Os EUA recusaram-se a fazer parte do MERCOSUL, pois amargam o maior deficit da balança comercial de sua história, algo em torno de US$ 200 bilhões. e) A ALCA é uma proposta de Fidel Castro no sentido de criar uma área de livre comércio do Alasca à Terra do Fogo.
  2. 2. LISTA DE REVISÃO – BLOCOS ECONÔMICOS PROF. CADU 3. (Ufms 2007) A Organização Mundial do Comércio (OMC) foi criada em 1995, em substituição ao GATT (Acordo Geral de Tarifas e Comércio), criado em 1947. O objetivo dessa Organização é promover e regular o comércio entre as nações, além de supervisionar acordos assinados sobre agricultura, indústria, serviços e propriedade intelectual. - Sobre a OMC, é correto afirmar: (01) Sua principal bandeira de luta é combater tanto o protecionismo quanto os subsídios agrícolas praticados por muitos países membros. (02) Na era da globalização, a criação de blocos regionais comerciais tem fortalecido os acordos bilaterais entre as nações membros da Organização. (04) Os Estados Unidos têm sido duramente prejudicados pelas rodadas de negociações para redução das tarifas alfandegárias sobre as exportações de commodities. (08) É uma agência especializada da ONU, com sede em Genebra, na Suíça. (16) Os avanços tecnológicos, nos transportes e nas comunicações, colaboraram para o crescimento do comércio internacional, o que exige maior atuação da Organização. 4. (Puccamp 2002) (Adaptado de Maria, Elena Simielli. "Geoatlas". São Paulo: Ática, 2000) O Tratado de Roma, em 1957, estabeleceu novos princípios na forma de intervenção dos Estados na organização do capital. Esses princípios resultaram na criação do Mercado Comum Europeu, cujo objetivo consistia:
  3. 3. LISTA DE REVISÃO – BLOCOS ECONÔMICOS PROF. CADU a) na livre importação e exportação de produtos, na circulação de mão de obra, na igualdade de direitos dos trabalhadores e na uniformização das tarifas aduaneiras entre os países membros. b) na formação de uma aliança de países europeus, liderados pela França e Alemanha Ocidental, estabelecendo acordos militares, visando conter os avanços do socialismo soviético. c) no acordo para a redefinição do mapa político da Europa, principalmente das fronteiras da França, Bélgica, Luxemburgo, Alemanha e Itália, a fim de eliminar as discórdias decorrentes dos conflitos bélicos, nas décadas de 1930 e 1940. d) na organização de um poder político unificado de todos os países europeus, com a finalidade de promover a desmilitarização das superpotências. e) na superação das rivalidades entre os países europeus, em especial da anglo-francesa, como forma de realizar o grande sonho dos antigos romanos da construção de uma Europa unida. 5. (Puccamp 2001) Os Blocos Econômicos surgiram nas últimas décadas, numa conjuntura internacional marcada: a) pelo aumento das taxas alfandegárias, forma encontrada pelos diferentes países para impedir a desnacionalização do capital. b) pelas articulações realizadas por países do terceiro mundo, que precisavam se unir para ter forças para enfrentar os países industriais desenvolvidos. c) pelas tentativas de unificação das culturas, já que os grandes obstáculos para a integração dos povos residiam nas diferenças nacionais, sobretudo em razão do idioma e da religião. d) pela necessidade que os países capitalistas tinham de impedir o avanço das economias baseadas na planificação e na ditadura do proletariado.
  4. 4. LISTA DE REVISÃO – BLOCOS ECONÔMICOS PROF. CADU e) pela necessidade da abertura da economia, em um mercado altamente competitivo, onde as grandes empresas que controlam as tecnologias acabam adquirindo maior poder de decisão que os Estados nacionais. 6. (Unitau 1995) O fenômeno pelo qual o país exporta para outro produtos abaixo do custo, para instituir uma desleal concorrência, é denominado de: a) protecionismo. b) "holding". c) "dumping". d) cooperativismo. e) antiprotecionismo. 7. Para a América Latina, a iniciativa norte-americana de criar a Área de Livre Comércio das América (ALCA) consiste numa ousada proposta de integração econômica. Algumas conseqüências político-geográficas decorrem dessa proposta, como, por exemplo, a(o): a) extinção automática de acordos regionais já existentes, como o NAFTA e o MERCOSUL, a partir do ano de 2005. b) decisão dos EUA de tornar a Argentina sua aliada privilegiada, na América Latina, revelando o caráter militar da ALCA. c) necessidade da associação do Pacto Andino com o MERCOSUL, a fim de fortalecer o processo de formação da ALCA. d) reforço do boicote dos EUA sobre o governo de Fidel Castro, já que não está prevista a inclusão de Cuba na ALCA. e) fortalecimento dos governos latino-americanos nas decisões políticas referentes às Américas, após a ALCA ser implantada. 8. As tentativas de integração regional na América Latina não são recentes e o Brasil sempre esteve presente. Em 1960, foi criada a ALALC, substituída pela ALADI, na década de 80. Mais recentemente, já na década de 90, Brasil, Argentina, Paraguai e Uruguai criaram o MERCOSUL com a expectativa de que este bloco, considerado um dos maiores do mundo, possa dar resultados favoráveis. Sobre a formação dessas organizações é correto afirmar que:
  5. 5. LISTA DE REVISÃO – BLOCOS ECONÔMICOS PROF. CADU a) tradicionalmente, sempre objetivaram aumentar as relações comerciais com os Estados Unidos e desse modo reforçar a ajuda norte-americana sobre o continente. b) foram geradas na expectativa de frear a disputa entre os Estados Unidos e a ex-União Soviética, pelo domínio político e econômico sobre a América Latina. c) foram incentivadas pelos Estados Unidos, como estratégia para reduzir o avanço das negociações comerciais entre o Mercado Comum Europeu e a América Latina. d) representaram uma opção estratégica de sair da influência dos Estados Unidos e uma forma de inserir a América Latina na economia mundial. e) reforçaram o papel dos países latino-americanos como fornecedores de matérias-primas industriais para as grandes potências do mundo capitalista. 9. Os blocos econômicos podem se diferenciar conforme os acordos estabelecidos pelos países integrantes, podendo ser Zona de livre comércio, União aduaneira, Mercado comum, União econômica e monetária. Nesse sentido, marque (V) para as características verdadeiras das vertentes dos blocos econômicos e (F) para as falsas. ( ) Na União aduaneira é permitida a livre circulação de pessoas entre os países membros, como por exemplo, na União Europeia. ( ) A União econômica e monetária consiste no estágio mais avançado dos blocos econômicos, se caracterizando pela eliminação das tarifas alfandegárias, livre circulação de capitais, serviços e pessoas, além da utilização de uma moeda única. ( ) A Zona de livre comércio é o tipo de bloco mais restrito, estabelecendo somente a redução e/ou eliminação das barreiras fiscais. Exemplo: Acordo de Livre Comércio da América do Norte (NAFTA). ( ) O Mercado comum se caracteriza pela redução e/ou eliminação das barreiras alfandegárias, além de possibilitar a livre circulação de pessoas e capitais. Não é utilizada a moeda única entre os países integrantes. ( ) A União econômica e monetária se limita à redução de barreiras fiscais, não permitindo a livre circulação de capitais. 10. Existem vários blocos econômicos, alguns deles reúnem somente países de um mesmo continente e outros, numa tentativa de maximizar as relações comercias globais, são integrados por nações de várias partes do planeta. São exemplos de blocos econômicos, exceto: a) União Europeia b) Mercosul c) Nafta
  6. 6. LISTA DE REVISÃO – BLOCOS ECONÔMICOS PROF. CADU d) BRIC e) Apec 11. (Ufpi) A organização dos países em blocos econômicos visa facilitar a economia dos países, estimulando as trocas e a produção. Sobre os principais blocos, suas características e finalidades, assinale a alternativa correta. a) ALCA – constituída por países africanos, promove a valorização de seus produtos, possibilitando a concorrência com a economia asiática. b) MERCOSUL – reúne todos os países da América Latina e visa ampliar as trocas comerciais e o fluxo de pessoas entre os seus membros. c) CEI – reúne os países da Europa Ocidental que são liderados pela Inglaterra que, por sua vez, detém a hegemonia econômica desta parte de continente. d) União Europeia – formada por todos os países da Europa, permite a livre circulação, no continente, de pessoas e mercadorias. e) NAFTA – formado pelos países da América do Norte, eliminou as barreiras tarifárias entre os seus membros, formando uma ZLC.
  7. 7. LISTA DE REVISÃO – BLOCOS ECONÔMICOS PROF. CADU GABARITO Resposta da questão 1: [C] O objetivo dos blocos regionais é estimular o comércio externo entre os países membros. A Zona de livre comércio é o estágio inicial permitindo a circulação de bens com taxas alfandegárias reduzidas ou eliminadas. O estágio seguinte é a união aduaneira, que utiliza a TEC, tarifa externa comum aos países não pertencentes ao bloco. Um estágio mais avançado em relação à união aduaneira é o mercado comum, como o Mercosul, que permite a livre circulação comercial e financeira de pessoas, bens e serviços. Resposta da questão 2: [C] A ALCA (Área de Livre Comércio das Américas) é a proposta de um bloco econômico formado por todos os países do continente americano, exceto Cuba, forjada pelos EUA em 1994. Em função da disparidade econômica que envolve os EUA e os demais países da proposta, ela acabou por não ser implantada até hoje. Os maiores blocos econômicos ativos na América são o NAFTA (Tratado de Livre Comércio da América do Norte) e o MERCOSUL (Mercado Comum do Sul). Fazem parte do NAFTA: EUA, Canadá e México. Os países integrantes do MERCOSUL são: Brasil, Uruguai, Argentina e Paraguai. A Venezuela também está pleiteando vaga como membro permanente no MERCOSUL desde 2006, mas depende da aprovação dos congressos nacionais dos países já integrantes do bloco. Resposta da questão 3: 01 + 08 + 16 = 25 Resposta da questão 4: [A] Resposta da questão 5: [E] Resposta da questão 6: [C] Resposta da questão 7: [D] Resposta da questão 8: [D] Resposta da questão 9: a) Falso – A União aduaneira é um tipo de bloco econômico onde é estabelecida a redução e/ou eliminação das tarifas comerciais, além de regulamentar o comércio do bloco com nações que não integram o bloco econômico. Não é permitida a livre circulação de pessoas entre os países membros. A União Europeia está em um estágio mais avançado que o oferecido pela União aduaneira.
  8. 8. LISTA DE REVISÃO – BLOCOS ECONÔMICOS PROF. CADU b) Verdadeiro – A União econômica e monetária é, atualmente, o estágio máximo que os blocos econômicos podem oferecer. Entre as principais características estão: utilização da moeda única, livre circulação de pessoas, serviços e capitais. Exemplo: União Europeia. c) Verdadeiro: Na Zona de livre comércio só é estabelecido entre os países integrantes a redução e/ou eliminação das tarifas alfandegárias, não sendo permitido a livre circulação de pessoas. O Nafta é um exemplo desse tipo de bloco econômico. d) Verdadeiro – No mercado comum, os países membros estabelecem acordos que permitem a redução e/ou eliminação das tarifas, a livre circulação de capitais, serviços e pessoas. Não é utilizada a moeda única entre as nações do bloco. e) Falso – A União econômica e monetária é um tipo de bloco econômico que estabelece a redução e/ou eliminação das tarifas comercias, a livre circulação de pessoas e capitais e a adoção da moeda única. Resposta da questão 10: [D] BRICS (Brasil, Rússia, Índia, China e agora África do Sul) não consiste em um bloco econômico, e sim numa associação política e até mesmo comercial. Esse termo (BRIC) é uma referência aos quatro países que, segundo o economista Jim O’Nill, serão as maiores potências econômicas até 2050. Resposta da questão 11: [E] GABARITO PARTE II Resposta da questão 01: [A] Resposta da questão 02: [V – V – F – V - V] Resposta da questão 03: [B] Resposta da questão 04: [C] Resposta da questão 05: [E] Resposta da questão 06: [B] Resposta da questão 07: [D] Resposta da questão 08: [B] Resposta da questão 09: [A] Resposta da questão 10: [E]

