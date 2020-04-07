Segunda lista exercicios_globaliz_satrte_2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 1 de 6 COLÉGIO SARTRE COC DISCIPLINA GEOGRAFIA PROFESSOR: CADU LISTA 2 REVISÃO 1. Somente o...
PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 2 de 6 Gab.: C Resposta: Com o declínio do socialismo real na década de 1990, o capitalismo...
PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 3 de 6 Adaptado de quadrodemedalhas.com. A escolha de países que sediam a copa de futebol b...
PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 4 de 6 Gab.: C Resposta: Como mencionado corretamente na alternativa [C], o fator essencial...
PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 5 de 6 A produção globalizada, típica da Terceira Revolução Industrial, utiliza a tecnologi...
PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 6 de 6 Gab.: D Resposta: O capitalismo globalizado estimulou a formação de blocos econômico...
2ª LISTA REVISÃO DE BLOCOS

  1. 1. PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 1 de 6 COLÉGIO SARTRE COC DISCIPLINA GEOGRAFIA PROFESSOR: CADU LISTA 2 REVISÃO 1. Somente o relógio de ponto controla a presença do trabalhador? O trabalhador sempre encontrará trabalho? Que tipo de tarefa exercerá no futuro? Há muitas questões... Nem todas têm respostas... Sobre a questão do emprego/trabalho no mundo são feitas as seguintes afirmações: a) Desde meados da década de 1990, os níveis de emprego têm se mantido estáveis nos países do Sul e em forte crescimento nos países tradicionalmente industrializados. b) A intensificação do processo de Globalização promoveu fortes impactos sobre os empregos industriais tanto nos países do Norte como nos do Sul industrializados. c) Tem-se observado forte migração de atividades industriais dos países recentemente industrializados para os países do Norte desenvolvido. d) A partir da década de 2000 os países europeus passaram a apresentar baixas taxas de desemprego entre a população jovem. e) A Globalização tem promovido a formação de uma verdadeira “Aldeia Global” ao integrar processos industriais e favorecer a formação de uma Nova DIT no século XXI. Gab.: B Resposta: O avanço do processo de Globalização e a própria revolução tecnocientífica caracterizada pela automação do processo industrial resulta em menor empregabilidade no setor secundário em escala global. 2. "A tal ideologia globalitária, quase sem resistências, vem tentando demonstrar que, com a queda do Muro de Berlim e o fim do chamado mundo bipolar, o espaço político e econômico tornou-se mais homogêneo, menos conflitivo, havendo concordância a respeito das tendências evolutivas da economia e das sociedades". (Luiz Gonzaga Belluzzo. A Guerra do Brasil, São Paulo: Textonovo, 2006. p. 25) O autor se refere a uma interpretação da chamada Nova Ordem Mundial. Sobre essa ordem é correto afirmar que: a) vivenciamos a globalização que tornou as relações comerciais internacionais bem mais harmoniosas, com a eliminação quase total dos obstáculos alfandegários. b) assistimos ao fim da geopolítica, que é aquela ação dos países de colocarem à frente de todos os interesses gerais, seus próprios interesses econômicos e estratégicos. c) na globalização há mais liberdade para a circulação de capitais no mundo, porém a falta de controles eficazes tem gerado situações de instabilidade econômica importantes. d) o fim da ordem bipolar significou ampliou o equilíbrio militar que mantinha certa paz no mundo; a consequência é a queda significativa de conflitos e de guerras regionais. e) o fim da ordem bipolar intensificou o processo de divisão política do mundo, visto que o pequeno grupo de países socialistas que ainda existem, faz uma forte resistência ao capitalismo.
  2. 2. PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 2 de 6 Gab.: C Resposta: Com o declínio do socialismo real na década de 1990, o capitalismo globalizado tornou-se dominante. A política econômica estimulada a partir deste período como receita para os países foi o neoliberalismo, que prega o enfraquecimento do Estado, privatizações de estatais, desregulamentação do sistema financeiro, maior abertura para importações e exportações, além da flexibilização da legislação trabalhista. Porém, a falta de controle do Estado sobre a economia levou a graves crises, inclusive a financeira a partir de 2008. E o sucesso de países com Estados interventores na economia como a China, levou ao questionamento da prática neoliberal. 3 . Leia o texto com atenção: O comércio internacional tem sido marcado por uma proliferação sem precedentes de acordos preferenciais de comércio regionais, sub-regionais, inter-regionais e, em especial, bilaterais (denominados Acordos Preferenciais de Comércio – APC). Atualmente, são poucos os países que ainda não fazem parte desses acordos. Com o impasse nas negociações da Rodada Doha da OMC, a alternativa das principais economias do mundo, como Estados Unidos, União Europeia e China, foi buscar a celebração de APC como forma de consolidar e ter acesso a novos mercados. O receio de boa parte dos países desenvolvidos, de economias em transição e em desenvolvimento de perderem espaço em suas exportações levou-os a aderir maciçamente aos APC. (Umberto Celli Junior e Belisa E. Eleoterio. “O Brasil, o Mercosul e os acordos preferenciais de comércio”. In: Enrique Iglesias et al. (orgs.). Os desafios da América Latina no século XXI, 2015.) 3. Considerando o contexto dinâmico apresentado pelo excerto, compreende-se a proliferação dos acordos preferenciais de comércio como resultado a) dos pactos internacionais de mútuo desenvolvimento econômico, o que leva a investimentos na qualificação da mão de obra em países periféricos. b) do endividamento interno dos países subdesenvolvidos, o que provoca forte pressão internacional pela comercialização de seus produtos primários. c) da crise de superprodução dos antigos centros industriais, o que demanda rápidos acordos para evitar fechamentos de empresas e demissões em massa. d) do enfraquecimento dos antigos blocos econômicos, o que provoca divergências políticas e econômicas em setores produtivos estratégicos de cada país. e) da globalização da economia, o que alimenta uma crescente integração comercial entre os países e uma relativa uniformização de hábitos de consumo. Gab.: E Resposta: A globalização caracteriza-se pela aceleração dos fluxos de mercadorias, pessoas e informações no espaço mundial através da modernização dos transportes, telecomunicações e informática. Assim, a criação da OMC e de diversos blocos econômicos a partir da década de 1990 é fundamental na dinâmica do capitalismo globalizado. 4. Analise com atenção o quadro abaixo: Edições da Copa do Mundo de Futebol
  3. 3. PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 3 de 6 Adaptado de quadrodemedalhas.com. A escolha de países que sediam a copa de futebol baseia-se em fatores variáveis. A partir de 2002, observa-se, na tabela, a diversificação geográfica dos países-sede. - Duas motivações para a escolha desses países, a partir de 2002, estão explicitadas em: a) valorização dos campeonatos desportivos − apoio à democratização política b) inclusão de áreas periféricas − ampliação do número de seleções participantes c) mundialização do esporte coletivo − multipolaridade das relações internacionais d) quebra da hegemonia europeia − expansão econômica de áreas subdesenvolvidas e) internacionalização da economia – bipolaridade das relações internacionais Gab.: C Resposta: A partir de 2002, em pleno processo de globalização, ocorre também uma expansão dos mercados no setor de esportes como o futebol. Observa-se que ocorre um revezamento regional nas sedes da copa do mundo: Ásia, Europa, África, América do Sul, Europa e Oriente Médio. Em parte, a diversificação está relacionada ao crescimento dos países emergentes como foi o caso da Coreia do Sul, Brasil, Rússia e Catar. 5. Não acho que seja possível identificar apenas com a criação de uma economia global, embora este seja seu ponto focal e sua característica mais óbvia. Precisamos olhar além da economia. Antes de tudo, a globalização depende da eliminação de obstáculos técnicos, não de obstáculos econômicos. Isso tornou possível organizar a produção, e não apenas o comércio, em escala internacional. HOBSBAWM, E. O novo século: entrevista a Antonio Polito. São Paulo: Cia. das Letras, 2000 (adaptado). Um fator essencial para a organização da produção, na conjuntura destacada no texto, é a a) criação de uniões aduaneiras. b) difusão de padrões culturais. c) melhoria na infraestrutura de transportes. d) supressão das barreiras para comercialização. e) organização de regras nas relações internacionais. País Ano Espanha 1982 México 1986 Itália 1990 Estados Unidos 1994 França 1998 Coreia do Sul / Japão 2002 Alemanha 2006 África do Sul 2010 Brasil 2014 Rússia (previsão) 2018 Catar (previsão) 2022 País Ano Uruguai 1930 Itália 1934 França 1938 Brasil 1950 Suíça 1954 Suécia 1958 Chile 1962 Inglaterra 1966 México 1970 Alemanha Ocidental 1974 Argentina 1978
  4. 4. PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 4 de 6 Gab.: C Resposta: Como mencionado corretamente na alternativa [C], o fator essencial para a organização do sistema produtivo global é o desenvolvimento e melhoria de infraestrutura de transportes e telecomunicações integrando o espaço mundial. Estão incorretas as alternativas seguintes porque indicam mecanismos de caráter econômico, quando o texto sugere que a globalização depende da eliminação de obstáculos técnicos. 6. No final do século XX e em razão dos avanços da ciência, produziu-se um sistema presidido pelas técnicas da informação, que passaram a exercer um papel de elo entre as demais, unindo-as e assegurando ao novo sistema uma presença planetária. Um mercado que utiliza esse sistema de técnicas avançadas resulta nessa globalização perversa. SANTOS, M. Por uma outra globalização. Rio de Janeiro: Record, 2008 (adaptado). Uma consequência para o setor produtivo e outra para o mundo do trabalho advindas das transformações citadas no texto estão presentes, respectivamente, em: a) Eliminação das vantagens locacionais e ampliação da legislação laboral. b) Limitação dos fluxos logísticos e fortalecimento de associações sindicais. c) Diminuição dos investimentos industriais e desvalorização dos postos qualificados. d) Concentração das áreas manufatureiras e redução da jornada semanal. e) Automatização dos processos fabris e aumento dos níveis de desemprego. Gab.: E Resposta: Com o processo de globalização, a difusão geográfica das novas tecnologias permitiu a modernização das linhas de produção nas indústrias. O avanço da automação industrial aumentou a produtividade e lucro das empresas. Entretanto, causou consequências perversas como o crescimento do desemprego estrutural, isto é, o provocado pela modernização tecnológica. 7. Um carro esportivo é financiado pelo Japão, projetado na Itália e montado em Indiana, México e França, usando os mais avançados componentes eletrônicos, que foram inventados em Nova Jérsei e fabricados na Coreia. A campanha publicitária é desenvolvida na Inglaterra, filmada no Canadá, a edição e as cópias, feitas em Nova Iorque para serem veiculadas no mundo todo. Teias globais disfarçam-se com o uniforme nacional que lhes for mais conveniente. REICH, R. O trabalho das nações: preparando-nos para o capitalismo no século XXI. São Paulo: Educador, 1994 (adaptado). A viabilidade do processo de produção ilustrado pelo texto pressupõe o uso de a) linhas de montagem e formação de estoques. b) empresas burocráticas e mão de obra barata. c) controle estatal e infraestrutura consolidada. d) organização em rede e tecnologia da informação. e) gestão centralizada e protecionismo econômico. Gab.: D Resposta:
  5. 5. PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 5 de 6 A produção globalizada, típica da Terceira Revolução Industrial, utiliza a tecnologia da informação (telecomunicações e informática) e os transportes, permitindo uma organização em rede no sistema produtivo. Assim, as empresas aproveitam vantagens comparativas em vários países com o objetivo de conseguir maior lucratividade. 8. Analise com atenção o texto a seguir: UM MOMENTO DE DESORDEM MUNDIAL “Neste começo de século, assistimos a uma reformulação de fronteiras e influências político-econômicas no mundo. Essa nova forma de organização mundial, baseada na existência de redes, fluxos e conexões, exige mudanças no método [...] de agrupar e separar territórios. [...] Essa nova era é marcada pelo advento da globalização e da internet, que permitiu maior integração internacional e criou um novo espaço [...], o “território- mundo”, composto de uma sociedade mundial que compartilha os mesmos valores. A integração cada vez maior dos Estados e a soberania de um país através de um grupo [...] são demonstradas pela força dos blocos econômicos, que estabelecem uma concorrência acirrada entre si para manter a influência sobre seus parceiros comerciais. [...] Identifica-se um novo movimento de regionalização do espaço contemporâneo a partir de redes integradas ilegais de poder, como o tráfico de drogas e o terrorismo globalizado [...] e a reconfiguração dos territórios devido a mudanças nas relações de poder e ao hibridismo cultural”. (Adaptado de Ciência Hoje On-line. In: http://cienciahoje.uol.com.br/resenhas/um-momento-de- desordem-mundial. Acesso em: 23/08/14.) Conforme o texto, “[...] o capitalismo globalmente integrado é demonstrado pela força dos blocos econômicos, que estabelecem uma concorrência acirrada entre si para manter a influência sobre seus parceiros comerciais. Nesse processo, interesses econômicos e políticos se mesclam o tempo todo”, estabelecendo uma nova ordem geopolítica que, na etapa contemporânea, caracteriza-se pelo (a): a) eliminação das fronteiras nacionais com a fusão de países em blocos econômicos regionais e o surgimento do domínio das tecnologias de ponta pelos novos países industrializados e subdesenvolvidos. b) surgimento de áreas de livre comércio como reservas de mercado para multinacionais, disputadas entre os países centrais, representados pelos EUA, e pelos países periféricos, representados pela União Europeia. c) divisão do mundo em Blocos Internacionais de Poder que formavam os três mundos: Primeiro Mundo (capitalistas desenvolvidos), Segundo Mundo (emergentes) e Terceiro Mundo (transição do socialismo para o capitalismo) em função da disputa por mercado entre os países. d) regionalização dos países em blocos econômicos que evidenciou novos centros de poder, como o Japão e a União Europeia, e tensões entre interesses políticos e econômicos dos países desenvolvidos e subdesenvolvidos. e) reorganização dos países do mundo em região Central, onde se agrupam os países desenvolvidos que constituem a área de influência dos Estados Unidos e a região Periférica, que reúne países sob a influência da União Europeia devido à intensa disputa por territórios.
  6. 6. PROF. CADU - SARTRE COC Página 6 de 6 Gab.: D Resposta: O capitalismo globalizado estimulou a formação de blocos econômicos nas últimas décadas como NAFTA, Mercosul e APEC, além do poderio da tradicional União Europeia. Os blocos facilitam o intercâmbio comercial entre os países de uma determinada região do mundo. Na esfera das negociações comerciais da OMC aconteceram vários embates entre países desenvolvidos e emergentes/subdesenvolvidos a partir da década de 2000. 9. “No passado, a fumaça das chaminés servia para distinguir os países desenvolvidos dos países subdesenvolvidos.” (MAGNOLI & ARAÚJO, 2004, p.126). Até a década de 1930, eram considerados países desenvolvidos aqueles cuja economia estivesse fundamentada na produção industrial e países subdesenvolvidos aqueles em que a economia estivesse assentada na agricultura ou exploração mineral. Atualmente, com algumas exceções, no panorama global, funciona como importante critério para separar os países desenvolvidos dos subdesenvolvidos o a) elevado nível de urbanização. b) predomínio do Setor Terciário na absorção da população ativa. c) predomínio das exportações sobre as importações no comércio mundial. d) controle sobre o conhecimento e sobre as tecnologias de ponta. e) controle de matérias-primas pesadas e o uso intensivo de energia. Gab.: D Resposta: Na atualidade, os países desenvolvidos apresentam economias lideradas pelo setor terciário (serviços, comércio e finanças), indústrias variadas, muitas delas produzindo mercadorias sofisticadas do ponto de vista tecnológico e agronegócio moderno. Geralmente, são países exportadores de produtos com alto valor agregado. Já os países subdesenvolvidos emergentes são exportadores principalmente de produtos industrializados e commodities com médio e baixo valor agregado.

