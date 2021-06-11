Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD TÈCNICA DE AMBATO. • DATOS INFORMATIVOS. • NOMBRE: Byron Carrazco. • ASIGNATURA: Desarrollo ocal. • DOCENTE: M...
DIMENSIONES DEL DESARROLLO LOCAL. • En esta perspectiva, se puede definir las dimenciones en el desarrollo local es el pro...
IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LO LOCAL • Lo local es el espacio donde convergen las dimensiones política, economía, social, cultural y...
GESTIÓN LOCAL: • La Gestión Local, tal como lo define Javier Marsiglia y Graciela Pinto, se entiende como: “la organizació...
EL DESARROLLO LOCAL Y LA COMPETITIVIDAD: • Desarrollo Local, también debe contar con elementos competitivos, llámese poten...
DIMENSIONES DEL DESARROLLO LOCAL: • El Desarrollo Local, cuenta con tres tipos de dimensiones: 1.-Una dimensión económica:...
Caracteristicas de la dimencion economica del desarrollo local: • -capta la capacidad de un hogar de satisfacer sus necesi...
• 2.- Una dimencion Socio- cultural: Aquí los valores y las instituciones locales sirven de base al proceso de desarrollo ...
Caracteristicas de una dimencion Socio-cultural. • -representan la forma en que una sociedad se organiza. • pactar una org...
• 3.-Una dimencion político- administrativa o de políticas territoriales: LAqui los poderes locales son capaces de crear u...
Caracteristicas de una dimencion politica-Administrativa. - toma de decisiones importantes de la organización. -identifica...
ESTRATEGIAS DEL DESARROLLO LOCAL: • Una estrategia de desarrollo local es tratar de utilizar los factores internos y exter...
. EL DESARROLLO LOCAL ENDÓGENO. • Es importante manifestar en esta oportunidad, que el desarrollo local, que se desea ejec...
• Podemos concluir . • Que el Desarrollo local, no es tan solo una herramienta de planificación, ni tampoco le pertenece a...
• El Desarrollo Local lo lidera el gobierno local, para ello debe implementar una buena gestión conjuntamente basado en un...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
32 views
Jun. 11, 2021

DESARROLLO LOCAL.

DESARROLLO LOCAL: GESTIÓN, ESTRATEGIA, ELEMENTOS, CARACTERISTICAS, DIMENSIONES Y AGENTES

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DESARROLLO LOCAL.

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TÈCNICA DE AMBATO. • DATOS INFORMATIVOS. • NOMBRE: Byron Carrazco. • ASIGNATURA: Desarrollo ocal. • DOCENTE: Maribel Campoverde. • TEMA: Desarrollo loca gestión, estrategia, elementos, caracteristicas, dimensiones y agentes.
  2. 2. DIMENSIONES DEL DESARROLLO LOCAL. • En esta perspectiva, se puede definir las dimenciones en el desarrollo local es el proceso de transformación de la economia y de la sociedad local, orientado a superar las dificultades y retos existentes, que busca mejorar las condiciones de vida de su población mediante una acción decidida y concertada entre los diferentes agentes socioeconómicos locales, públicos y privados, para el aprovechamiento más eficiente y sustentable de los recursos existentes, mediante el fomento de las capacidades de emprendimiento empresarial local y la creación de un entorno innovador en el territorio.
  3. 3. IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LO LOCAL • Lo local es el espacio donde convergen las dimensiones política, economía, social, cultural y ambiental de la sociedad en un proyecto de Bien común.
  4. 4. GESTIÓN LOCAL: • La Gestión Local, tal como lo define Javier Marsiglia y Graciela Pinto, se entiende como: “la organización y manejo de una serie de recursos institucionales, financieros, humanos y técnicos por parte de la municipalidad para proporcionar a los distintos sectores de la población.
  5. 5. EL DESARROLLO LOCAL Y LA COMPETITIVIDAD: • Desarrollo Local, también debe contar con elementos competitivos, llámese potencialidades, ingresos, recursos físicos y capital humano, que permitan generar riquezas, para de esa manera permitir un desarrollo humano.
  6. 6. DIMENSIONES DEL DESARROLLO LOCAL: • El Desarrollo Local, cuenta con tres tipos de dimensiones: 1.-Una dimensión económica: Aquí as empresas locales demuestran capacidad suficiente para organizar los factores productivos con unos niveles de productividad suficientes para poder competir en los mercados.
  7. 7. Caracteristicas de la dimencion economica del desarrollo local: • -capta la capacidad de un hogar de satisfacer sus necesidades básicas esenciales a través de los ingresos diarios • -Trabajo decente y crecimiento economico. • -Ciudades y comunidades sostenibles. • -Reduce la pobreza.
  8. 8. • 2.- Una dimencion Socio- cultural: Aquí los valores y las instituciones locales sirven de base al proceso de desarrollo y a su vez se fortalecen durante el mismo , los procesos socioculturales son importantes para las organizaciones porque indican los productos, servicios y estándares de conducta que la sociedad valora.
  9. 9. Caracteristicas de una dimencion Socio-cultural. • -representan la forma en que una sociedad se organiza. • pactar una organizació. • se encargan de definir a esa sociedad. • se vinculan con las tradiciones.
  10. 10. • 3.-Una dimencion político- administrativa o de políticas territoriales: LAqui los poderes locales son capaces de crear un clima local estimulante, capaz de favorecer e impulsar el desarrollo del potencial socioeconómico local.
  11. 11. Caracteristicas de una dimencion politica-Administrativa. - toma de decisiones importantes de la organización. -identificación de diferentes alternativas como programas o prioridades de gasto. -Constituyen la filosofía institucional y el soporte de la cultura organizacional.
  12. 12. ESTRATEGIAS DEL DESARROLLO LOCAL: • Una estrategia de desarrollo local es tratar de utilizar los factores internos y externos en el proceso de cambio estructural de la economía y hacer surgir y/o expandir el potencial de desarrollo de la localidad. • El Desarrollo Local, en un entorno como el actual caracterizado por los cambios continuos en la tecnología, la economía y la sociedad, requiere fomentar: - La innovación - La capacidad emprendedora - La calidad del capital humano - Flexibilidad del sistema productivo.
  13. 13. . EL DESARROLLO LOCAL ENDÓGENO. • Es importante manifestar en esta oportunidad, que el desarrollo local, que se desea ejecutar, debe ser tomando en cuenta sus potencialidades, fortalezas y con que cuenta una determinada localidad. A estos se le denomina desarrollo local endógeno.
  14. 14. • Podemos concluir . • Que el Desarrollo local, no es tan solo una herramienta de planificación, ni tampoco le pertenece a una institución; sino que es un modelo de desarrollo, que incorpora la participación de la sociedad civil, de los lideres locales, de los actores y agentes locales
  15. 15. • El Desarrollo Local lo lidera el gobierno local, para ello debe implementar una buena gestión conjuntamente basado en un estrategia, que recoja los principales recursos y potencialidades con que cuenta dicha localidad.

×