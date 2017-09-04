Page | 1 The next time you check out several homes for sale, don't forget to pay closer attention to the home's exterior. ...
Page | 2 Outdoor Kitchen The truth is outdoor kitchens are becoming more popular in homes across America than ever before....
Page | 3 Workshop With a workshop in the home, you can be sure there's a proper space to store all of the tools at home as...
Here Are the Outdoor Features to Consider When Deciding Among Homes for Sale

When you are viewing several homes for sale, it never hurts to check on the type of outdoor features they have to help guide your purchase decision.

  1. 1. Page | 1 The next time you check out several homes for sale, don't forget to pay closer attention to the home's exterior. There may be a number of great outdoor features you may want to have. In case you haven't put together your own list yet, here are some that can help you get started. Here Are the Outdoor Features to Consider When Deciding Among Homes for Sale September 4, 2017
  2. 2. Page | 2 Outdoor Kitchen The truth is outdoor kitchens are becoming more popular in homes across America than ever before. In fact, the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association has found that more than 75 percent of US households have an outdoor smoker or grill. Ideally, you want an outdoor kitchen that already has enough room to move around. There should be lots of counter space to prep ingredients, too, so that you don't have to run back to the house just to get some chopping and grating done. It would help if it's equipped with all of the amenities you need. These include burners, grills, and ovens. A wood-fired pizza oven would also be a great addition here. Be sure to check if the outdoor kitchen comes with its own sink so that washing dishes, pots and pans would be much easier after a party. A refrigerator, ice maker, and even wine chiller would be nice to have too. Swimming Pool If you have small children who like to play in the water, it would be great to have a swimming pool in the backyard. In the past, pools had standard rectangular shapes. Nowadays, however, homes opt for free form pools that look more interesting and inviting. There are also homes that feature indoor pools instead of more common outdoor pools. Should you opt for a home with an indoor pool, just note that its maintenance may be slightly more challenging than outdoor ones. Homes with small backyard spaces may prefer to utilize disappearing swimming pools which stay hidden from plain view until needed. When you want to swim, all you have to do is a press a button and the sundeck, lawn, or even patio area will disappear and give way to a pool. Parents especially may prefer this setup since a disappearing swimming pool allows you to easily adjust the depth of the water so it will be safer for kids to play in. Pool House If there's a pool in the home, it only makes sense to have a pool house. When you have guests visiting, they can change into their swimsuits here before they take a dip. This makes life much easier on everyone since there's no need to line up outside your bathrooms inside your home just to get ready to swim.
  3. 3. Page | 3 Workshop With a workshop in the home, you can be sure there's a proper space to store all of the tools at home as well as any other outdoor cleaning equipment. This way, dirt coming into the home can be minimized, too. These features are great to have. Think about which ones you like best and don't forget to ask your real estate agent about them. Remember, when it comes to buying a new home, it's not just the interior that matters, outdoor spaces do, too. About Buyer's Option Realty Services: At Buyer's Option Realty Services, we are dedicated to helping home buyers find the perfect home. Tell us the features you want, and we'll find suitable homes for you to consider. Our professional exclusive buyer’s agents will help you find the home that meets all your needs while staying within your budget. Sources: 5 Outdoor Features That Will Add Value to Your Home, architecturaldigest.com Outdoor Kitchen Trends, diynetwork.com

×