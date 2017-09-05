Organic Coffee with Reishi By www.BuyOrganicCoffee.org
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ You may have heard about organic coffee with reishi.
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ What is this concoction and is it good for you or something ...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ China
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Its scientific name is ganoderma lucidum and it has been use...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ There is some evidence that this mushroom contains substance...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ But combine reishi with organic coffee?
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Health Benefits of Coffee
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ It seems that every month another scientific study is publis...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Most recently it has been revealed that not only is coffee g...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Research has shown that if you drink coffee you live longer....
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Now those results have been replicated in a Spanish study an...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ The most recent study looked at coffee consumption and the l...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Coffee drinkers over 45 were less likely to die by 20% for e...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Drinking more did not seem to help.
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Coffee reduces the risk of Type II diabetes, various cancers...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ But if you want to improve upon the benefits of coffee what ...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Health Benefits of Reishi
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Various web sites sing the praises of the Reishi mushroom.
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ One is Health Clover where they suggest coffee with reishi m...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ According to these folks reishi mushrooms reduce blood sugar...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ According to the Mayo Clinic, “studies suggest Reishi reduce...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ In their nutrition and healthy eating sections they say this.
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ This fungus is the only food source of vitamin D - besides a...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ The vitamin B-12 found naturally in mushrooms is the same fo...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Mushrooms contain a variety of bioactive compounds that are ...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ And this part applies to all mushrooms.
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ Regarding reishi the scientific opinion is that consuming re...
http://buyorganiccoffee.org/2039/organic-coffee- with-reishi/ However, the sort of long term studies that have been done o...
Organic Coffee with Reishi

You may have heard about organic coffee with reishi. What is this concoction and is it good for you or something to avoid completely? Red reishi is a mushroom found in China. Its scientific name is ganoderma lucidum and it has been used as a folk medicine in China for centuries. There is some evidence that this mushroom contains substances that can help the immune system, lower blood pressure and fight tumors. But combine reishi with organic coffee?

Health Benefits of Coffee

It seems that every month another scientific study is published showing more health benefits of coffee. Most recently it has been revealed that not only is coffee good for you but the health benefits of drinking coffee improve with age.

Research has shown that if you drink coffee you live longer. That is to say that over a given period of time coffee drinkers are less likely to die than folks who don’t drink coffee.
Now those results have been replicated in a Spanish study and in to addition the fact that folks who drink coffee are less likely to die in the next ten years the protective effect of coffee is stronger in people over the age of 45.

The most recent study looked at coffee consumption and the likelihood of death in the over the next seven years. Coffee drinkers over 45 were less likely to die by 20% for each cup of coffee consumed per day up to three cups. Drinking more did not seem to help. Coffee reduces the risk of Type II diabetes, various cancers, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. But if you want to improve upon the benefits of coffee what can you do?

Health Benefits of Reishi

Various web sites sing the praises of the Reishi mushroom. One is Health Clover where they suggest coffee with reishi mushroom extract.

According to these folks reishi mushrooms reduce blood sugar, stimulate the liver and bile production and are a source of antioxidants, like coffee.

