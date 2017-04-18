By www.BuyOrganicCoffee.org
The evidence is clear that coffee is good for you.
Coffee drinkers reduce their risk of getting Type II diabetes, various forms of cancer and degenerative diseases like Alzh...
Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of depression and frankly folks who drink coffee are less likely to commit suicide.
But what about organic coffee for detox via the rectal route?
Are coffee enemas safe for you? Do they do any good?
Coffee Enemas
MIndBodyGreen.com gives ten reasons to try a coffee enema.
1. Reduces levels of toxicity by up to 600%. 2. Cleans and heals the colon, improving peristalis. 3. Increases energy leve...
Their article starts with the writer describing their personal experience in combating a yeast infection using coffee enem...
We got to wondering what sort of evidence is there to support these suggestions.
Does Colon Cleansing Eliminate Toxins?
According to the Mayo Clinic’s web site here is more info about colon detox, especially with coffee.
Colon cleansing is normally used as preparation for medical procedures such as colonoscopy. However, some alternative medi...
But colon cleansing - also called a colonic or a colonic irrigation - for such purposes isn't necessary.
That's because your digestive system and bowel already eliminate waste material and bacteria from your body.
During this sort of procedure a tube is inserted in the rectum and as much as 16 gallons of water are flushed through the ...
Often other substances such as herbs or coffee are added.
What are the results?
Although practitioners of this procedure say that it removes toxins and thereby increases your energy and improves your im...
On the other hand there is evidence that this procedure can cause harm.
Problems resulting from colon cleansing include the following:
 Cramping  Bloating  Nausea  Vomiting  Death (several have been reported)
Other risks include dehydration, bowel perforation, increased incidence of infections, electrolyte changes which can be da...
How about Coffee by Mouth for Detox?
If you are going through a drug detox program you probably have a cup of coffee in your hand during much of the day.
Having something to do, something to drink and something to occupy your mind while your body adjusts to a new non-drug sta...
×