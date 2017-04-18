http://buyorganiccoffee.org/1932/organic-coffee-for-detox/



The evidence is clear that coffee is good for you. Coffee drinkers reduce their risk of getting Type II diabetes, various forms of cancer and degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of depression and frankly folks who drink coffee are less likely to commit suicide. But what about organic coffee for detox via the rectal route? Are coffee enemas safe for you? Do they do any good?



Coffee Enemas



MIndBodyGreen.com gives ten reasons to try a coffee enema.



Their article starts with the writer describing their personal experience in combating a yeast infection using coffee enemas. We got to wondering what sort of evidence is there to support these suggestions.



Does Colon Cleansing Eliminate Toxins?



According to the Mayo Clinic’s web site here is more info about colon detox, especially with coffee.



Colon cleansing is normally used as preparation for medical procedures such as colonoscopy. However, some alternative medicine practitioners also offer colon cleansing for other purposes, such as detoxification.



But colon cleansing - also called a colonic or a colonic irrigation - for such purposes isn't necessary. That's because your digestive system and bowel already eliminate waste material and bacteria from your body.



During this sort of procedure a tube is inserted in the rectum and as much as 16 gallons of water are flushed through the large intestine, the colon. Often other substances such as herbs or coffee are added.



What are the results? Although practitioners of this procedure say that it removes toxins and thereby increases your energy and improves your immune system there is no clear proof that this is the case. On the other hand there is evidence that this procedure can cause harm. Problems resulting from colon cleansing include the following:



• Cramping

• Bloating

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Death (several have been reported)



Other risks include dehydration, bowel perforation, increased incidence of infections and electrolyte changes which can be dangerous if you have heart or kidney problems.

