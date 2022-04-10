Successfully reported this slideshow.

Does Coffee Prevent Covid?

0

Share

Apr. 10, 2022
0 likes 44 views
Upcoming SlideShare
How Does Coffee Keep You Awake?
How Does Coffee Keep You Awake?
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14

Does Coffee Prevent Covid?

Apr. 10, 2022
0 likes 44 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

News & Politics

covid prevention, does the coffee benefit with covid wear off, incidence of covid in coffee drinkers

https://youtu.be/KVOSDoLrn1s

covid prevention, does the coffee benefit with covid wear off, incidence of covid in coffee drinkers

https://youtu.be/KVOSDoLrn1s

News & Politics

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Coffee Supply Chain Nightmare
BuyOrganicCoffee
Best Coffee for the Best Price
BuyOrganicCoffee
Coffee pests-and-diseases
BuyOrganicCoffee
Uses of Robusta Coffee Beans
BuyOrganicCoffee
How Does Drinking Coffee Prevent Type II Diabetes
BuyOrganicCoffee
Colombian Coffee Facts
BuyOrganicCoffee
Gene Cafe CBR 1200
BuyOrganicCoffee
Single Source Coffee from Colombia
BuyOrganicCoffee
Coffee Varieties Grown in Colombia
BuyOrganicCoffee
Coffee from Colombia
BuyOrganicCoffee
Organic Coffee Side Effects
BuyOrganicCoffee
UTZ Certified Coffee
BuyOrganicCoffee
Shade Grown Coffee Benefits
BuyOrganicCoffee
Gourmet Coffee Brands
BuyOrganicCoffee
Best Organic Coffee Brands
BuyOrganicCoffee
How Many Pounds of Coffee for a Russian Fighter Jet?
BuyOrganicCoffee
Organic Coffee versus Regular
BuyOrganicCoffee
Climate Change Drives Coffee Farmers to Higher Elevations
BuyOrganicCoffee
Lose Weight with Organic Coffee
BuyOrganicCoffee
Avoid Liver Stiffness by Drinking Coffee
BuyOrganicCoffee
Starbucks Pays $100,000 for Woman’s Hot Coffee Burns
BuyOrganicCoffee
Organic Coffee for Weight Loss
BuyOrganicCoffee
How Is Organic Coffee Decaffeinated?
BuyOrganicCoffee
Organic Coffee for Diabetics
BuyOrganicCoffee
What Is Climate Change Resistant Coffee?
BuyOrganicCoffee
What Is Coffee Aroma?
BuyOrganicCoffee
Drink Coffee to Counter Age Related Inflammation
BuyOrganicCoffee
How Did Coffee Evolve?
BuyOrganicCoffee
Organic Green Coffee with Ginger
BuyOrganicCoffee
Why Does Coffee Improve Memory?
BuyOrganicCoffee
What Is a Dangerous Amount of Coffee?
BuyOrganicCoffee
Is Your Coffee Habit Inherited?
BuyOrganicCoffee
How Much Coffee Will Kill You?
BuyOrganicCoffee
Why Does Decaf Coffee Taste Bad?
BuyOrganicCoffee
Cheap Pound Expensive Coffee
BuyOrganicCoffee
When Will Coffee Prices Go Up?
BuyOrganicCoffee
Do Coffee Beans Go Bad?
BuyOrganicCoffee
Coffee for the Perfect Nap
BuyOrganicCoffee
Coffee: the Wonder Drug
BuyOrganicCoffee
How Does the Strong Dollar Affect Coffee Growers?
BuyOrganicCoffee

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution Elie Mystal
(5/5)
Free
There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century Fiona Hill
(4/5)
Free
Freedom Sebastian Junger
(4.5/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(3.5/5)
Free
Capitalism and Freedom Milton Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free
The World Is Flat 3.0: A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism Dan Rather
(4/5)
Free
Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History Bill O'Reilly
(3.5/5)
Free
From Beirut to Jerusalem Thomas L. Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Republic by Plato Plato
(3/5)
Free
No Place to Hide: Edward Snowden, the NSA, and the U.S. Surveillance State Glenn Greenwald
(4.5/5)
Free
No Logo: No Space, No Choice, No Jobs Naomi Klein
(4/5)
Free
Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic Sam Quinones
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wretched of the Earth Frantz Fanon
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot, Flat, and Crowded 2.0: Why We Need a Green Revolution--and How It Can Renew America Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Things Are Never So Bad That They Can't Get Worse: Inside the Collapse of Venezuela William Neuman
(5/5)
Free
South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation Imani Perry
(4.5/5)
Free
The Revenge of Power: How Autocrats Are Reinventing Politics for the 21st Century Moisés Naím
(4.5/5)
Free
Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Black Agenda: Bold Solutions for a Broken System Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman
(4/5)
Free
The Naked Don't Fear the Water: An Underground Journey with Afghan Refugees Matthieu Aikins
(4/5)
Free
The Chancellor Kati Marton
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed or Fail Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds Huma Abedin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA Jorge L. Contreras
(4.5/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
Our Class: Trauma and Transformation in an American Prison Chris Hedges
(5/5)
Free
This Is Ohio: The Overdose Crisis and the Front Lines of a New America Jack Shuler
(4.5/5)
Free
The Myths of Meritocracy: A Revisionist History Anthology Malcolm Gladwell
(4.5/5)
Free
The Shattering: America in the 1960s Kevin Boyle
(5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free

Does Coffee Prevent Covid?

  1. 1. By: www.BuyOrganicCoffee.org
  2. 2. We have noted time and again the many significant health advantages of drinking coffee. Coffee drinkers have reduced incidence of various types of cancer, type II diabetes, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, and more. The many healthy antioxidants in coffee reduce inflammation as well.
  3. 3. Now we have been dealing with a global pandemic and the question arises for coffee drinkers if the morning cup of Java helps. Does coffee prevent Covid? According to a study published by researchers at Northwestern University coffee may help you avoid this bad disease.
  4. 4. Incidence of Covid in Coffee Drinkers
  5. 5. According to researchers at Northwestern University both coffee and vegetables help reduce the chance of getting Covid-19. They note that good nutrition plays a strong part in keeping the immune system healthy. While being a coffee drinker does not protect you from ever getting Covid there is a 10% reduction in one’s risk of getting the disease if a person drinks a cup of coffee a day.
  6. 6. The same risk improvement is seen with eating vegetables two days out of three. Unfortunately, eating processed meats every day takes away much of the benefit. Thus, if you want to cut down on your risk of getting Covid by 10% having a cup of coffee with your salad is a positive choice for your health. The researchers are looking into whether this benefit is specific to Covid or something that occurs with all respiratory diseases.
  7. 7. Covid Prevention
  8. 8. Cutting down on your risk of getting Covid by eating a salad and drinking a cup of coffee each day is a bonus. However, none of what the folks at Northwestern say indicates that you should not wear a mask when near strangers or get your Covid vaccinations. The fact is that avoidance of the germ or immunization against the germ are your best courses of action in regard to Covid-19.
  9. 9. However, wearing a mask or getting your Covid shots do not help you avoid getting Type II diabetes like drinking coffee does. Neither does wearing a mask or getting vaccinated cut down on your risk of colon cancer, endometrial cancer, stroke, or falling asleep at the wheel when driving at night. Coffee has many benefits on top of which is a ten percent reduction in the risk of getting Covid-19.
  10. 10. Does the Coffee Benefit with Covid Wear Off?
  11. 11. One of the public health concerns as the Covid pandemic wears on is that the virus finds ways to mutate and render some vaccines less effective. The nice part about drinking coffee is that coffee (and vegetables) jazz up your immune system which will help protect you against any germ that comes your way, even a newer version of the coronavirus.
  12. 12. What can wear off is the power of the antioxidants in coffee if the coffee becomes stale with time and exposure to air. Thus, your best bet for strong antioxidants is to buy whole bean coffee, green or roasted, store properly, and grind just enough for the day before brewing.
  13. 13. For more insights and useful information about organic coffee, visit www.BuyOrganicCoffee.org.

×