Successfully reported this slideshow.

Stem education.docx.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 24 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Tabble of 12.docx.pdf
Tabble of 12.docx.pdf
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5

Stem education.docx.pdf

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 24 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

In the globalized world, where technological advancements happen every other day, jobs are becoming more automated than ever. Thus, the requirement for highly skilled professionals with strong domain knowledge and technical skills is increasing in fast-growing industries. Thus, the need for a STEM Education System.

In the globalized world, where technological advancements happen every other day, jobs are becoming more automated than ever. Thus, the requirement for highly skilled professionals with strong domain knowledge and technical skills is increasing in fast-growing industries. Thus, the need for a STEM Education System.

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(4/5)
Free
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
(4.5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free

Stem education.docx.pdf

  1. 1. STEM EDUCATION In the globalized world, where technological advancements happen every other day, jobs are becoming more automated than ever. Thus, the requirement for highly skilled professionals with strong domain knowledge and technical skills is increasing in fast-growing industries. Thus, the need for a STEM Education System. What is STEM Education?  STEM Learning has become a trending topic nowadays, especially in education. But the majority of the people are still unaware of this concept. STEM Learning generally stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. However, the term comprises more than this. STEM has bought the revolution in education, especially in early learning, intending to keep the curiosity and genius streak of the kids. STEM Learning has eliminated the need to teach these four disciplines as separate subjects and integrated them into a cohesive learning paradigm based on real-world application. According to the USA department of education, around 16 percent of high school students are keen on STEM careers and showcased a proven proficiency in subjects like mathematics.  Why is STEM Learning important?  STEM Education is essential because the whole world depends on it. The economy is backed by science, technology, engineering, and math. STEM focuses on teaching skills and subjects that resemble real life. Through STEM education, students learn facts and a method of thinking that can be applied to solve real-world problems. As the rising number of people have realized the significance of STEM education, they have started looking for solutions to bring STEM education into every classroom. STEM education develops critical thinkers, mounting science literacy, and allows the next generation of innovators. These Innovations lead to new products and processes that sustain the economy. These innovations and science literacy depends on a solid knowledge base in the STEM Learning areas. Most future jobs will require a basic understanding of math and science. STEM Education for early childhood learning  The rising digital age has made science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education more crucial than ever. Early STEM education can promote ongoing educational success, and children who adept STEM Learning concepts throughout their education are better prepared to meet increasingly technology-focused professional requirements. STEM education is not restricted to building science and math knowledge. STEM concepts help children develop new ways of thinking at their core, encouraging curiosity and analysis. Establishing this early age (infancy through third grade), when young minds are most malleable, demonstrates lifelong thinking skills. 
  2. 2. How is STEM Learning different than another education system?  Various things set STEM Learning apart from the traditional education system. While the conventional approach has been teaching our children a little bit of everything, STEM Learning, as its name suggests, has an extra focus on the field of science, mathematics, engineering, and technology. However, the subjects in principle are not the only grounds of differentiation between the two teaching approaches. The traditional academic system has been completely focused on implementing knowledge in the students. It is highly concentrated on books and numbers, and very little importance is given to these theories' practical part or implementation. This is why many of us can identify a quadratic equation, but not everyone understands that these equations are significant in building homes or even calculating profits. This scenario changes with the application of STEM. In its core values, STEM Learning aims at teaching kids about topics like quadratic equations by actually highlighting its uses in real life. When to start STEM Learning for kids?  According to the experts' science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills are required to excel in our increasingly automated and globally connected world. In addition, the early childhood years from birth to age 5 are the most critical point in neurological or brain development. STEM learning fits in every grade level because the material is adaptable to the child's developmental age. You may think there is no way for a child that young to engage in advanced engineering or mathematical concepts, but kindergartners have been doing algebra forever. You won't see four and five-year-olds huddled in groups as they fervently work out quadratic equations, but you will see them solving for X.  Which are the best-recommended STEM Education toys or STEM kits for kids?  Budding young engineers, designers, scientists, and mathematicians will always love STEM toys or STEM kits. However, these activities are a great way for all kids to learn and play simultaneously, often leading to a child's deeper understanding of the world around them and confidence in their ideas and imagination. Here are some of the recommended STEM toys or STEM kits for kids. ● 100 Animal Book ● Numberblocks MathLink Cubes stem kits ● GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope stem toys ● Artie Max stem toys ● GeoSmart Mars Explorer stem kits ● Looking to do more hands-on science at home?  ● Paper Butterfly Science Stem Kits  ● Design & Drill See-Through Creative Workshop stem kits ● Creativity for Kids Sunflower Garden stem kits ● Star Wars Droid Inventor Stem Kits 
  3. 3. ● Stegosaurus 3-D Puzzle Stem kits ● Code' n Learn Kinder Bot Stem toys ● Dash Coding Robot Stem toys ● Magnetic Human Body Anatomy Stem kits ● Roller Coaster Challenge stem kits ● Boost Creative Toolbox stem kits ● Sphero Mini stem toys ● Coding Critters stem toys ● Create stem toys ● Gravity Maze stem toys ● Bill Nye's VR Science stem kits ● Magna-Tiles stem toys ● Harry Potter Coding stem kits ● Botley the Coding Robot stem toys ● Dimple Digits stem toys ● Color Chemistry Set stem kits ● Genius Kits for iPad stem toys ● Learn to Build Super Set stem kits How to implement STEM learning at home?  Focus on Hands-on Learning Hands-on learning on projects is a big part of STEM. STEM is all about learning new concepts, problem-solving, and exploring the world. Any project that kids can explore, create, or build something they can remember. Include Real-World Scenarios Not each STEM activity has to be about real-world issues, but some should focus on it, like recycling, electricity use, or climate change. Real-world issues could be as simple as finding the best way to get more sunlight to a plant or as complex as designing a new method to harness the energy. Let the kid's Control activity. You cannot always have kids do every part of the STEM activity, but you should base your projects on your kids' interests. If your kids like space, try to explore space-related projects.  Explore and Have Fun When doing STEM at home, you don't have to worry about learning targets or test scores. You can have fun learning about the world and what interests them with your kids. What type of supplies should you include in your at-home STEM learning? 
  4. 4. To get started, experts suggest choosing a few science and STEM activity books, getting the inexpensive microscope, choosing a few building or coding tools that can match your child's interests, and setting everything up in your STEM learning environment so that your children can access the tools and resources at their leisure. Try to pick out 2 to 3 STEM activities to try together and then get the supplies for those and complete about one STEM activity a week. Here are some of our favorite STEM supplies:  ● The Mason Jar Scientist: 30 Jarring STEAM-Based Projects Stem Kits ● Squishy Circuits Standard Stem Kits  ● Elenco Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 ● Klutz Lego Chain Reactions Science and Building Stem Kits ● Sillbird STEM 12-in-1 Education Solar Robot Stem Toys  ● scope 120X-1200X 52 pcs kids beginner Microscope STEM Kits   Why should you pursue STEM education?  The Robust STEM education is becoming more and more significant to our economy. Employment in the STEM profession is projected to grow 8.8% by 2028, and healthcare occupations, which generally require a strong STEM background, will grow even more. Meanwhile, non-STEM occupations will only grow 5%. STEM education does not only help students who plan to opt for STEM careers. The focus on logical thought processes and critical thinking enables students to build mental habits that will help them succeed in any domain. STEM coursework provokes students to think critically and create their solutions. As a result, students who receive a quality STEM education are primed to become the next generation of innovators. STEM classes often involve more team activities than other coursework. Whether students are working together on a lab investigation or collaborating on an engineering challenge, they are actively developing the interpersonal and collaboration skills they will need later. Which are the most in-demand STEM careers today?  While the supply of available STEM talent is drying up, the market is flooded with available STEM jobs – and the situation is only going to get better for job seekers like you. If you are interested in pursuing a STEM career, then here is the list of positions. 
  5. 5. ● Network Architect ● Software and Web Developers ● Data Scientist ● Software Engineer ● Aerospace Engineer ● Actuary ● Information Security Analyst ● Biomedical Engineer The impulse for discovery and exploration that early STEM education develops will serve a child throughout life and help to adapt to a changing, tech-driven world. By encouraging a child's interests and passions, adults help develop their abilities to be resilient to challenges, inquire about the world around them and creatively solve problems.

×