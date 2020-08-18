Successfully reported this slideshow.
FIGURES OF SPEECH BUSISIWE VILAKAZI 218006394
Content List… What is a figure of speech? Literal vs figurative language Types of figures of speech
WHAT ARE FIGURES OF SPEECH ? • It is a rhetorical device that achieves a special effect by using words indistinctive ways....
Simile • Compares two things that are not related & shows common qualities. • Uses words – like/as- to show similarity. • ...
Metaphor • It is an implied comparison between two unlike things that actually have something in common. It does not use “...
• Naming a thing or an action after the sound it makes. • Mimics the thing that is being described. • Has a direct impact ...
Alliteration • Repetition of the same consonant sound in a series of words. • Gives a rhythmical sense to the text. • Comm...
REFERENCE • Estroga, IJ(2016), 20 of the most famous figures of speech and examples. Available from slideshare.https://www...
Figures of speech english presentation

THE SLIDES ARE ABOUT FIGURES OF SPEECH. DEFINITION OF 5 FIGURES OF SPEECH AND THEIR EXAMPLES, THEY ALSO HAVE REFERENCES.

