Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LEARNERS WITH ADHD IN SOUTH AFRICAN EDUCATION CONTEXT.
What is ADHD ? • Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a childhood disorder that often develops before the age of 12...
ADHD VARIES IN 1 OF THE 3 WAYS 1.Hyperactivity 2.Inattention 3.Impulsivity/ Combined
1. HYPERACTIVITY. • Learners with hyperactivity can't sit still and focus, they are constantly moving, fidgets with hand a...
• learners with this kind of ADHD are easily distracted and cannot pay full attention to tasks that they should be doing. ...
3. IMPLULSIVITY/COMBINED • A learner with impulsivity often talks too much and may both the teacher and other learners. • ...
How can teachers accomodate learners with ADHD in South African context ?
Some strategies to address Hyperactivity... • Allow them to move around in class, for instance let them swipe/clean the Ch...
Strategies to deal with Impulsivity... • Promote collaborative learning such as group discussions to give these learners a...
REFERENCES TeenMentalHealth.(2008). Understanding ADHD. Available from Slideshare at: https://www.slideshare.net/teenmenta...
ADHD presentation for Teaching Studies 3B
ADHD presentation for Teaching Studies 3B
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ADHD presentation for Teaching Studies 3B

18 views

Published on

This presentation is about addressing issues around learners who have ADHD in South Africa and ways in which they can be accommodated in schools

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ADHD presentation for Teaching Studies 3B

  1. 1. LEARNERS WITH ADHD IN SOUTH AFRICAN EDUCATION CONTEXT.
  2. 2. What is ADHD ? • Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a childhood disorder that often develops before the age of 12. • This condition makes it too hard for the childeren to focus/and control their behaviour.
  3. 3. ADHD VARIES IN 1 OF THE 3 WAYS 1.Hyperactivity 2.Inattention 3.Impulsivity/ Combined
  4. 4. 1. HYPERACTIVITY. • Learners with hyperactivity can't sit still and focus, they are constantly moving, fidgets with hand and destructive. • They struggle to stay quiet, they may end up causing destruction to other learners who are focused during a lesson.
  5. 5. • learners with this kind of ADHD are easily distracted and cannot pay full attention to tasks that they should be doing. • They easily get bored and may jump to another task yet having not completed the first task. 2. INATTENTION
  6. 6. 3. IMPLULSIVITY/COMBINED • A learner with impulsivity often talks too much and may both the teacher and other learners. • They have difficulties in waiting until it their turn, they may blurst answers out before even the question has been completed.
  7. 7. How can teachers accomodate learners with ADHD in South African context ?
  8. 8. Some strategies to address Hyperactivity... • Allow them to move around in class, for instance let them swipe/clean the Chalkboard. • Try to give them more tasks so that when they are done with the first task they move to the next one.
  9. 9. Strategies to deal with Impulsivity... • Promote collaborative learning such as group discussions to give these learners a chance to speak. • Have ground rules to control bad behavior, for instance no learner is allowed to speak unless pointed by the teacher.
  10. 10. REFERENCES TeenMentalHealth.(2008). Understanding ADHD. Available from Slideshare at: https://www.slideshare.net/teenmentalhealth/understanding- adhd-presentation?qid=6560ccc1-af9a-4522-b673-09cefab214cd&v=&b=&from_search=2 Cheri, KV. (2015). ADHD-Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Available from Slideshare at: https://www.slideshare.net/cherinaveen/adhd20-20-attention20deficit20hyperactivity20disorder?qid=757bdfef-b06a-47d1- 9a55-301bc83213ea&v=&b=&from_search=10 HumansNotRobots. (2012). ADHD Friendly Classrooms. Available from Slideshare at: https://www.slideshare.net/humansnotrobots/adhd-friendly-classrooms-guide-shared-13288666?qid=e6bc3ca6-3e91-4c44- bfa8-6e7fb9343d4d&v=&b=&from_search=19 Taylor, D. (2009). PowerPoint ADHD by Diane. Available from Slideshare at: https://www.slideshare.net/diane1223/powerpoint-adhd?qid=e6bc3ca6-3e91-4c44-bfa8- 6e7fb9343d4d&v=&b=&from_search=30 Agarwal, N. (2015). Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (adhd). Available from Slideshare at: https://www.slideshare.net/nish20044/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-54793648?qid=e6bc3ca6-3e91-4c44- bfa8-6e7fb9343d4d&v=&b=&from_search=44

×