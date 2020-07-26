Successfully reported this slideshow.
Outpatient Hysteroscopy Experience Dr Victoria Randall, Dr Nabila Iram, Dr Bushra Saeed, Ms Sawant, Ms Ranjan Lister Hospital, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom
Introduction • Out patient hysteroscopy is an established diagnostic test • Less invasive procedure • Procedure is readily...
RCOG guidance -59 Service provision • Dedicated clinic out side theatre • Skilled staff • Chaperone irrespective of gender...
Choice of hysteroscope • Depends on the choice of operator • Preferably rigid and 2.7mm scope Distension media • Saline be...
Aims • Review OPD hysteroscopy procedures carried out in 2017 following GIRFT review • Compare number of inpatient hystero...
Method • Retrospective audit • Outpatient hysteroscopies from January to December 2017 in Lister Hospital • Cases identifi...
Results Average Age ( 35% pt ) : 50 - 59 yrs
Referred from Majority referred from GOPD 57 % Direct first appointment 34%
Indication Most common indication PMB : 34 % Menorrhagia : 28% IMB: 10%
USS
USS- 86% Average endometrial thickness : 6.8mm • No comment: 7% • Unable to measure: 4% • Normal, no size given: 1% Endome...
USS Not Performed
Hysteroscopy • Failed procedure (difficult to access) • Unable to rule out pregnancy • Located Mirena without hysteroscopy
Hysteroscopy findings
Hysteroscopy findings (endometrium)
Suspicious appearance on Hysteroscopy
Hysteroscopy Procedures
USS vs Hysteroscopy USS Hysteroscopy Fibroid 16 8 Polyp 9 11
Biopsy -95% Mean histology time: 6.92 days
EB not performed prior to referral n= 44
Referral from GOPD without EB N=24
DNA PMB/ Menstrual disorder
Polyp treatment diagnosed on outpatient hysteroscopy
Was management for menorrhagia discussed N= 18
Leaflets prior to hysteroscopy
Success? • Of 56 hysteroscopies, 14 were booked for theatre for further procedure
Outcome
Conclusion • Age group 50-59 • Common indication PMB • 91% were referred from GOPD or direct referral from GP • 80% were d...
Discussion • Inconsistency in reporting ultrasound scans • Inconsistency in documentation on why polyps were booked for th...
Recommendations • Appropriate documentation of ultrasound, menorrhagia management discussion and leaflets given in clinic ...
Outpatient hysteroscopy experience
  1. 1. Outpatient Hysteroscopy Experience Dr Victoria Randall, Dr Nabila Iram, Dr Bushra Saeed, Ms Sawant, Ms Ranjan Lister Hospital, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom
  2. 2. Introduction • Out patient hysteroscopy is an established diagnostic test • Less invasive procedure • Procedure is readily tolerated and completed in ambulatory setting
  3. 3. RCOG guidance -59 Service provision • Dedicated clinic out side theatre • Skilled staff • Chaperone irrespective of gender of surgeon • Information leaflets and Consent (Verbal or written) Analgesia • NSAIDS 1 hour prior Pre procedure cervical preparation with prostaglandins • Not routinely advised
  4. 4. Choice of hysteroscope • Depends on the choice of operator • Preferably rigid and 2.7mm scope Distension media • Saline better than CO2 (clear view, use of electrocautery, less vasovagal) Local anaesthesia and cervical dilatation • Routine use not indicated for diagnostic hysteroscopy • Local infiltration use in cervical dilatation or during procedures Vaginoscopy • Mainly in postmenopausal women
  5. 5. Aims • Review OPD hysteroscopy procedures carried out in 2017 following GIRFT review • Compare number of inpatient hysteroscopies to outpatient hysteroscopy • Review methods of referrals • Evaluate indications for hysteroscopy referrals • Assess if EB / USS done prior to referral to H’scopy clinic
  6. 6. Method • Retrospective audit • Outpatient hysteroscopies from January to December 2017 in Lister Hospital • Cases identified using clinical coding • Electronic record and patients notes reviewed • 56 notes reviewed • Results analysed
  7. 7. Results Average Age ( 35% pt ) : 50 - 59 yrs
  8. 8. Referred from Majority referred from GOPD 57 % Direct first appointment 34%
  9. 9. Indication Most common indication PMB : 34 % Menorrhagia : 28% IMB: 10%
  10. 10. USS
  11. 11. USS- 86% Average endometrial thickness : 6.8mm • No comment: 7% • Unable to measure: 4% • Normal, no size given: 1% Endometrium appearance on scan: • Well defined 19% vs ill defined 24% • No comment 57%
  12. 12. USS Not Performed
  13. 13. Hysteroscopy • Failed procedure (difficult to access) • Unable to rule out pregnancy • Located Mirena without hysteroscopy
  14. 14. Hysteroscopy findings
  15. 15. Hysteroscopy findings (endometrium)
  16. 16. Suspicious appearance on Hysteroscopy
  17. 17. Hysteroscopy Procedures
  18. 18. USS vs Hysteroscopy USS Hysteroscopy Fibroid 16 8 Polyp 9 11
  19. 19. Biopsy -95% Mean histology time: 6.92 days
  20. 20. EB not performed prior to referral n= 44
  21. 21. Referral from GOPD without EB N=24
  22. 22. DNA PMB/ Menstrual disorder
  23. 23. Polyp treatment diagnosed on outpatient hysteroscopy
  24. 24. Was management for menorrhagia discussed N= 18
  25. 25. Leaflets prior to hysteroscopy
  26. 26. Success? • Of 56 hysteroscopies, 14 were booked for theatre for further procedure
  27. 27. Outcome
  28. 28. Conclusion • Age group 50-59 • Common indication PMB • 91% were referred from GOPD or direct referral from GP • 80% were discharged directly from OP hysteroscopy • 45% of polyps were treated as outpatient • 86% had pre hysteroscopy scan • Inconsistency in reporting ET • 92% had normal endometrium identified on Hysteroscopy • 8% were suspicious • Only 19% had EB in clinic • 72% options for management of menorrhagia was discussed • 58% received leaflets • 2 failed procedures due to technical reason, none due to patient discomfort
  29. 29. Discussion • Inconsistency in reporting ultrasound scans • Inconsistency in documentation on why polyps were booked for theatre • Lack of documentation of management plan of menorrhagia and leaflet given, however local referral pathway prompts this
  30. 30. Recommendations • Appropriate documentation of ultrasound, menorrhagia management discussion and leaflets given in clinic letter • Documentation regarding indication of patients being booked into theatre for polypectomy as now Myosure is available in OPH

