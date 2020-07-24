Successfully reported this slideshow.
Istihkak davasi

https://bursahukukburolari.com/istihkak-davasi/

Published in: Law
Istihkak davasi

  1. 1. İstihkak Davası İstihkak, kelime anlamı olarak bir şey “hak etme, hakkı olma” anlamlarına gelmektedir. Bir mal ya da hak üzerinde birden fazla kişi hak sahibi olduğunu iddia edebilir. Bu iddia “istihkak iddiası” olarak nitelendirilmektedir. Bir mal ya da hak üzerinde istihkak iddiası varsa bu çekişmenin ortadan kaldırılması için “istihkak davası” açılabilecektir. İstihkak davası koruyucu nitelikte olup hukukumuzda birçok alt dalda yansımasını görmemiz mümkün olmaktadır. Bu alt dallar miras hukuku, icra-iflas hukuku olarak sayılabilecektir. Miras Sebebiyle İstihkak Davası Nedir? Miras Hukuku Kapsamında miras bırakan kişinin ölümü üzerine külli halefiyet ilkesi gereğince terekede mevcut bulunan her mal ve hakka mirasçılar sahip olurlar. Ancak bu ilke gereğince kendilerine intikal etmiş olan mal ve haklar için üçüncü şahısların üstün hak iddiları ya da mirasçıların 3. Kişilere karşı üstün hak taleplerine günümüzde sık sık rastlarız. Bu irade terekenin tamamına ya da bir kısım mal ya da haklara el koyma şeklinde gözlemlenebilmektedir. Ancak mirasçılar, el konulan mal ve hakları üçüncü kişilerden talep edebilirler. Bu talep ise taşınır mallar için istihkak davası, taşınmazlar için tapu kütüğünün düzeltilmesi davası ile yapılabilecektir. Miras sebebiyle istihkak davası Medeni Kanun’da 637 ile 639. Maddeler arasında açıkça düzenlenmiştir. Miras sebebiyle istihkak davasında asıl amaç, mirasçın bu sıfat ile terekedeki çıkarlarını korumaktır. Bu sebeple de istihkak davası tespit değil bir eda davasıdır. Eda davası, davalının bir şeyi vermeye, yapmaya ya da yapmamaya mahkum edildiği dava türüdür. Kısacası istihkak davası ile davacının o mal ya da hak üzerindeki hakkının tespit edilmesi ile yetinilmez. Dava ile davacı mal ya da hakkın terekeye iadesini talep hakkına sahiptir. Davalı ise hakkı olmayan malı davacıya teslim edecektir. Davanın tarafları; DAVACI, mirasçı sıfatıyla terekedeki mallar üzerinde hak sahibi olan ve bunları korumaya çalışan, yasal ya da atanmış olan mirasçılardır. DAVACI, DAVALI, terekede bulunan mal ya da hakkı, haksız olarak elinde bulunduran (zilyet) kişi ya da kişilerdir.
  2. 2. DAVACI,tereke üzerinde mirasçılık sıfatı sebebi ile davalıdan daha üstün bir hak sahibi olmalıdır. Aksi durumda istihkak iddiasında haklı bulunmaz. Miras Sebebiyle İstihkak Davası Zaman Aşımı Türk Medeni Kanunu’nda miras sebebiyle istihkak davası açılabilmesi belirli sürelere bağlanmıştır. Bu süreler davalının iyiniyetli olup olmadığına göre değişecektir. MALI HAKSIZ OLARAK ELİNDE BULUNDURAN KİŞİ İYİNİYETLİ İSE: (Davalı haksız olarak malı elinde bulundurduğunu bilmiyorsa ya da bilmesine gerek bulunmuyorsa) Zamanaşımı süresi, davacının kendi miras hakkını ve malın davalı tarafta bulunduğunu öğrenmesinden itibaren 1 YIL, bunları öğrenmemiş olsa da her halde mirasın ya da vasiyetin açıldığı tarihten itibaren 10 YILDIR. MALI HAKSIZ OLARAK ELİNDE BULUNDURAN KİŞİ İYİNİYETLİ DEĞİLSE: Zamanaşımı süresi, 20 YILDIR. İcra İflas Hukukundaki İflas Davası Hacizli bir malın borçlunun veya borçluyla birlikte üçüncü kişinin elinde olması durumunda alacaklı kişi istihkak iddiasında bulunabilecektir. İstihkak iddiasının mevcut olması durumunda aşağıdaki prosedür izlenecektir. Bir mal haczedilirken borçlu kişi o malın başkasına ait olduğunu söyleyebilir veya üçüncü şahıs o malın kendisine ait olduğu iddiasını öne sürebilir. Bu durumda icra memuru iddiayı tutanağa yazmak zorundadır. Borçlu ya da üçüncü kişi malın haczedildiğini daha sonra öğreniyor ise bu durumda istihkak iddiası öğrenmeden sonra 7 gün içerisinde ileri sürülmelidir. Aksi halde bu kişiler aynı takipte iddialarını artık öne süremez hale gelirler. İSTİHKAK İDDİASINA İTİRAZ EDİLMEZ İSE: Alacaklı ya da borçlu üç gün içinde istihkak iddiasına itiraz etme hakkına sahiptir. Şayet itiraz etmezlerse bu iddia kabul edilmiş sayılır İSTİHKAK İDDİASINA İTİRAZ EDİLMEZ İSE: Alacaklı ya da borçlu üç gün içinde istihkak iddiasına itiraz etme hakkına sahiptir. Şayet itiraz etmezlerse bu iddia kabul edilmiş sayılır. İSTİHKAK İDDİASINA İTİRAZ EDİLİR İSE: Alacaklı ya da borçlu kendilerine kanun ile tanınan süre içinde istihkak iddiasına itiraz ederlerse bu konuda karar verecek merci icra mahkemesidir. İcra müdürü dosyayı icra müdürlüğüne gönderir. İcra mahkemesi takibin
  3. 3. devam etmesi ya da durması için karar verir.( Sadece istihkak iddiasında bulunan kısım için karar verilir. Geri kalan kısım için takip duraksamadan devam eder.) Mahkemenin devam ya da erteleme kararına karşı üçüncü kişi kararın kendisine tefhim ya da tebliğ edilmesi ile beraber 7 gün içerisinde aynı mahkemede istihkak davası açabilir. Türk hukuk uygulamasında ise üçüncü kişiler genellikle doğrudan icra mahkemelerine giderek istihkak davası açmaktadır. Bu durumda icra dairesinde sürdürülen işlemler yapılmamış olacak ve bunlar beklenmeyip doğrudan icra mahkemesine başvurulduğu için büyük ölçüde zaman kazanılacaktır. İstihkak davası icra mahkemesinde görülür. Davacı istihkak iddiasında bulunan üçüncü kişi olup davalı ise haciz koyduran alacaklı ya da borçludur. İstihkak Davası Ne Kadar Sürer? İstihkak davasının karara bağlanacağı süre hakkında kanunda bir düzenleme yapılmamıştır. Davanın görüldüğü mahkemenin iş yoğunluğu ve dosyanın içeriğine göre istihkak davasının süresi her bir dava için değişiklik göstermektedir. Kaynak:https://bursahukukburolari.com/istihkak-davasi/

