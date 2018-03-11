Successfully reported this slideshow.
İçindekiler → Blockchain Nedir? → Blockchain İle İlgili Temel Kavramlar → Nasıl Çalışıyor? → Blockchain’in Özellikleri → A...
Blockchain Nedir? Blockchain şifrelenmiş işlem takibi sağlayan bir dağıtık veri tabanıdır.
Blockchain İle İlgili Temel Kavramlar Blok Dağıtık Ağ Yapısı Mutabakat (Consensus) Mekanizması İş Kanıtı (Proof of Work) H...
Nasıl Çalışıyor?
Blockchain’in Özellikleri Dağıtımlı Veri Tabanı Eşler Arası İletişim Kullanıcı Kimliği ile Şeffaflık Kayıtların Değişmezli...
Açık ve Özel Blockchain
Platformları
Dünyadaki Uygulamalar
Türkiyede Uygulayan Şirketler
Uygulanabileceği Alanlar Dijital Kimlik Telif Kayıt Sistemleri Tedarik Zinciri Yönetimi Küresel Ödeme Sistemleri Kopya Ürü...
Zorlukları ve Riskleri Şifreleme ve Kuantum Bilgisayarlar Özel Anahtarların Saklanması İşlem Performansı Devlet Düzenlemel...
Teşekkürler ☺
Blockchain
Blockchain

Blockchain Teknolojisi

Blockchain

  1. 1. İçindekiler → Blockchain Nedir? → Blockchain İle İlgili Temel Kavramlar → Nasıl Çalışıyor? → Blockchain’in Özellikleri → Açık ve Özel Blockchain → Blockchain Platformları → Blockchain Uygulamaları → Türkiye’ deki Uygulamalar → Kullanılabileceği Alanlar → Zorlukları ve Riskleri
  2. 2. Blockchain Nedir? Blockchain şifrelenmiş işlem takibi sağlayan bir dağıtık veri tabanıdır.
  3. 3. Blockchain İle İlgili Temel Kavramlar Blok Dağıtık Ağ Yapısı Mutabakat (Consensus) Mekanizması İş Kanıtı (Proof of Work) Hisse Kanıtı (Proof of Stake)
  4. 4. Nasıl Çalışıyor?
  5. 5. Blockchain’in Özellikleri Dağıtımlı Veri Tabanı Eşler Arası İletişim Kullanıcı Kimliği ile Şeffaflık Kayıtların Değişmezliği Sayısal Hesaplamalı Mantık
  6. 6. Açık ve Özel Blockchain
  7. 7. Platformları
  8. 8. Dünyadaki Uygulamalar
  9. 9. Türkiyede Uygulayan Şirketler
  10. 10. Uygulanabileceği Alanlar Dijital Kimlik Telif Kayıt Sistemleri Tedarik Zinciri Yönetimi Küresel Ödeme Sistemleri Kopya Ürün Koruması Müşteri Tanıma (Know Your Customer - KYC)
  11. 11. Zorlukları ve Riskleri Şifreleme ve Kuantum Bilgisayarlar Özel Anahtarların Saklanması İşlem Performansı Devlet Düzenlemeleri Yüksek Yatırım Gereksinimi
  12. 12. Teşekkürler ☺

