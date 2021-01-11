Successfully reported this slideshow.
тэмдэглэл хөтлөх

  1. 1. ЧН:Малын өвчнөөс урьдчилан сэргийлэх ЧЭ: Малын халдварт өвчнөөс урьдчилан сэргийлэх ГШҮ:Өвчтэй амьтны биемахбодидоос халдвар гарах
  2. 2. Зорилго Өвчилсөн мал амьтны үүсгэгч мал ,амьтны биемахбодиос халдвар гарах замуудын тухай мэдлэг эзэмших .
  3. 3. Халдварт өвчний үүсгэгч малын биемахбодидоос гадагш гарах зам Үүсгэгч биеэс ялгарах зам Хамрын шингэн / гоождос, шүлс / Баас Шээс Сүү
  4. 4. Хамрын шингэн гоождос Хамрын шингэн гоождос буюу нус нь тухайн мал амьтан өвчилж эхлэхэд эхлээд цийлгэр буюу өнгөгүй гарна.Тухайн мал амьтны өвчин хүндэрхэд өнгө өөрчлөгдөж ногоон болж биеэс гадагшилдаг.
  5. 5. Шүлсээр  Халдварт өвчний үед мал амьтны биемахбодиос халдвар гарах тохиолдлын нэг хэлбэр юм.
  6. 6. Баас  Зарим халдварт өвчний үед мал амьтны биемахбодиос баас буюу чацгаар ялгаран гардаг
  7. 7. Шээс  Малын шээсээр хорт бодис гадагшилдаг  Мөн халдварт өвчний үед биемахбодиос ялгаран гардаг
  8. 8. Сүү  Сүү нь эрдэсээр элбэг байдаг.  Сүүг буцалгаж хэрэглээгүйн улмаас халдварт бруцеллёз өвчин халдах тохиолдлын хэлбэр юм.
  9. 9. Анхаарал хандуулсанд баярлалаа

