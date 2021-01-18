Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ЧН: ҮЗЛЭГ ШИНЖИЛГЭЭ ХИЙХ ЧЭ: Малын халдварт ба Гоц халдварт өвчний үед үзлэг шинжилгээ хийх ГШҮ: Халдварт өвчний үед мал амьтанд мал эмнэлгийн үзлэг шинжилгээ хийх /ХОНИНЫ ДОТРЫН ХАЛДВАРТ ХОРДЛОГО/
  2. 2. ХОНИНЫ ДОТРЫН ХАЛДВАРТ ХОРДЛОГО ӨВЧНИЙ тодорхойлолт Бүдүүн хонь болон Хөрөвжсөн хурганд үжлийн шинж тэмдэгтэй илэрдэг цочмог явцтай халдварт өвчин юм.
  3. 3. Үүсгэгч,Үүсгэгчийн тэсвэрт чанар: • Clostridium perfringens–ийн С,Д гэсэн хоёр хэвшлээр үүсгэгдэх бөгөөд С хэвшлийн үед гэдэсний цусархаг эмгэг хувиралтаар илрэх бол Д хэвшлээр үүссэн үед мэдрэлийн тогтолцооны эмгэг, бөөр зөөлрөх шинжээр илэрнэ. Хордлого үүсгэгч омог өвчтэй малд төдийгүй хөрс, ус, бууц, сэвс, баасанд байдаг учир онош тогтооход онцгой анхаарна.Cl. perfringens нь грам эерэг, богино, бүдүүн савханцар бөгөөд хөдөлгөөнгүй, бүрээс, үрэнцэр үүсгэдэг, агааргүйтэн нян юм. Clostridium perfringensнь 5 төрлийн хор (A–E) ялгаруулна. Гол 4 хор нь альфа (alpha - CPA),бета ( beta- CPB), ипсилон (epsilon- ETX) ба иота (iota- ITX) хор юм .Мөн enterotoxin (CPE) ба beta2 (CPB2) хорыг ялгаруулна. Clostridiumperfringens -ийн C хэвшил нь CPA ба CPB хор ялгаруулна. • Дотрын халдварт хордлого өвчний үүсгэгчийн хэвшлүүд нь нарны гэрэл, хуурай халуун, буцалгахад нилээд тэсвэртэй ч химийн бодисуудад амархан үхнэ. Зарим омгийн А,Е хэвшлүүд буцалгахад 2- 3 цаг тэсвэрлэж үржих чадвараа хадгалдаг байхад D,С хэвшлүүд нь өндөр хэм хийгээд буцалгахад 15-20 минутын дотор үхнэ. Ер нь уг өвчний үүсгэгч үрэнцэр үүсгэсэн үедээ сайн тэсвэрлэх ба үрэнцэр үүсээгүй нөхцөлд гадаад орчинд тэсвэр муутай.
  4. 4. Халдварынэх үүсвэр дамжих зам: • Бүх насны хонь өвчлөх ч 8-10 сарын настайхурга илүү мэдрэмтгий байна. Үүсгэгчийн гол эх уурхайн өвчтэй юм уу өвчилж эдгэрсэн малын баасаар гадаад орчинд тархаж ус, тэжээл, хэвтэр, тоног хэрэгслийг бохирдуулна. Халдварыг тэжээл боловсруулах замаар авна. Өвчин үүсэх шалтгаан, нөхцөл харилцан адилгүй олон байх бөгөөд ходоод гэдэсний замын шүүрэл, үйл ажиллагааны хямрал, мөн урд нь өвчилсөн өвчнүүд суурин дээр тухайлбал цусан суулга, колиэнтерит, цагаан хорхойн өвчнүүд нөлөөтэй. Өвчин улирлын чанартай бөгөөд ДХХ-ын үүсгэгч нь хонины гэдсэнд байнга байдаг учир зун шүүслэг ургамал идснээс мал амьтны гэдэсний гүрвэлзэх хөдөлгөөн багасч гүзээ хийгээр дүүрч үүсгэгч хороо ялгаруулан үүсгэгч нь цусаар дамжин мал амьтдыг хордуулна. Гэдэсний гүрвэлзэх хөдөлгөөн хэвийн тохиолдолд үхсэн үүсгэгч болон хорыг баастай хамт гадагшлуулна. Өвчтэй малаас эрүүл малд шууд халдварладаггүй.
  5. 5. Эмнэл зүйн шинж тэмдэг • Өвчний нууц үе хэдхэн цаг байна. Хонины дотрын халдварт хордлого нь хэт цочмог, цочмог, цочмогдуу болон ужиг явцтай байна. Дугжрах, саажих гэсэн хэлбэрээр илэрнэ. Хэт цочмог явц нь хурга, тарга хүч сайтай хонинд тохиолдох бөгөөд гэнэт идэхээ болих, хөдөлгөөний зохицол алдагдан гуйвж дайвах, ам хамраас хөөстэй шингэн гоожих, цустай чацга алдах, шилэн хүзүү нь татаж шүдээ хавирах, шүлс гоожих, амьсгаадах, таталдан унаж тасралтгүй тийчлэх зэрэг шинж тэмдэг илэрчгэнэт юм уу 2-3 цаг болоод үхнэ. Биеийн халуун нэмэгддэггүй. Цочмог явцтай өвчилсөн үед дээрхи шинж тэмдгүүдээс гадна 40-410С хүртэл халуурах, номойрох, тэжээлийн дуршилгүй болох, цус, залхагтай чацга алдах, цустай шээх, нүдний салст бүрхүүл нь улайж нүд нь улаанаар эргэлдэх, шүдээ хавирах, амнаас хөөстэй унжралдсан шүлс гоожих, хөл нь саажих ба хагас дугжрах байдалд орсон шинж тэмдгүүд илрэх бөгөөд 1-2 хоноод үхнэ. Цочмогдуу явц нь туранхай хонинд юм уу энзоотын төгсгөлд ажиглагдана. Шинж тэмдгийн хувьд адил ч илрэл нь бүдэг байна.Дугжрах хэлбэрийн үед таталдах, гуйвангаж явах, эргэх хөдөлгөөн хийх, амьсгал давчдах, тэжээлийн дуршил алдагдах, амьсгаадах шинж илэрч 1–2 хоноод үхдэг бол таталдах хэлбэрийн үед таталдах, шүдээ хавирах, шил татах, нүд бүлтийх шинж илэрч 2–4 цаг болоод үхнэ.
  6. 6. Эмгэг бие бүтцийн хувиралт • С хэвшлээр үүсгэгдсэн үедходоод, нарийнгэдэсний цусархаг үрэвсэл, бөөр зөөлрөх хувиралт болдог бол Д хэвшлээр үүсгэгдсэн үед цуллагийн эрхтнүүдэд сөнөрлийн хувиралтууд илэрч бөөрний махам зутан маягийн цусархаг лагалдсан эд болсон, элэг сөнөрсөн, чацархайн булчирхайд голомтлосон үхжил болсон, тархи, тархины бүрхүүлд цус ихдэлттэй байна. Хамгийн гол хувиралт бөөрөнд явагдаж бөөр томорч зөөлөрнө, огтолж үзэхэд доторхи эд нь хүрэн улаан өнгөтэй болж тархилаг давхарга, холтослог давхрага 2-ын зааг арилсан байна.
  7. 7. Лабораторийн оношлогоо • Эпизоотологийн байдал, эмнэл зүйн шинж тэмдэг, эмгэг бие бүтцийн хувиралт зэргийг үндэслэн урьдчилсан онош тогтоох бөгөөд оношийг лабораторийн шинжилгээгээр баталгаажуулна. Лабораторид ирүүлсэн эмгэгт дээжид нян судлалын арга, Полимеразийн гинжин урвал зэргийг ашиглаж шинжилгээ хийж оношийг баталгаажуулна. Зайлшгүй тохиолдолд лабораторийн амьтдад биопроб тавина. • Ялгаварлан оношлох: Боом, цусан халдвар, брадзот, өвсургамал, тэжээлийн хордлогоос ялгаварлан оношлох шаардлагатай.
  8. 8. Эмчилгээ • Эмчилгээ төгс боловсроогүй боловч эмчилгээг аль болох эрт эхлэвэлүр дүнтэй байдаг. Өвчтэй хургыг тусгаарлаж эмчлэх, сэргийлэх хос цэнэт ийлдсийг өвчилсөн хурганд эмчлэх, эрүүл хурганд сэргийлэх зорилгоор зааварт заагдсан тунгаар тарина. Антибиотик, хорын эсрэг ийлдэс, пробиотикт бэлдмэлүүдийг хэрэглэх ба хүчилтөрөгчийн эмчилгээг хийнэ.
  9. 9. Ерөнхий урьдчилан сэргийлэх арга хэмжээ • Хонины дотрын халдварт хордлого өвчнөөс урьдчилан сэргийлэхийн тулд вакцинжуулалт, урьдчилан сэргийлэх үзлэг хийнэ. Эх сүргийг урьчилан сэргийлэх үзлэг шинжилгээнд хамруулах, ДХХ төстэй шинж тэмдэг үзүүлж буй төлийг тусгаарлах, бааснаас дээж авч шинжилгээнд өгөх, урьдчилан сэргийлэх вакцинд графикийн дагуу хамруулах зэрэг үйл ажиллагааг хэрэгжүүлнэ. Уг өвчнөөс урьдчилан сэргийлэх вакциныг төлөвлөгөөт болон яаралтай арга хэмжээний үед зааврын дагуу хэрэглэнэ. Дотрын халдварт хордлого өвчний үед “Дотрын халдварт хордлого өвчнөөс сэргийлэх цэнэт вакцин”, “Бог малыг дотрын халдварт хордлого, энтеробактериозоос сэргийлэх вакцин” ууд-ыг хэрэглэнэ.
  10. 10. Хязгаарлалт тогтоох • ДХХ өвчний үед тусгаарлалт, хязгаарлалтын дэглэм тогтооно. Хязгаарлалтын дэглэм тогтоосон үед мал, амьтны шилжилт, хөдөлгөөнийг хязгаарлах, үзэсгэлэн худалдаа зохион байгуулах зорилгоор нэг дор олноор бөөгнөрүүлэхгүй, хязгаарлах арга хэмжээг хэрэгжүүлнэ. Тогтоосон хязгаарлалтын дэглэмийг өвчилсөн сүүлчийн мал эдгэрсэн юм уу үхснээс хойш 14 хоногийн дараа бүх сүрэгт эмнэл зүйн үзлэг хийж өвчтэй мал, амьтанд хэрэглэж байсан тоног хэрэгсэл, хашаа, байр, хэвтэр, ус, тэжээлийн онгоц зэрэгт эцсийн халдваргүйжүүлэлт хийсний дараа мал эмнэлгийн байгууллагын дүгнэлтийг үндэслэн хязгаарлалтын дэглэм тогтоосон байгууллага, албан тушаалтны шийдвэрээр татан буулгана.
  11. 11. Халдваргүйжүүлэлтийн арга хэмжээ • Дотрын халдварт хордлого өвчин гарсан аж ахуйн нэгж, айл өрхийн малын хашаа, байрыг 5%- ийн идэвхт хлор бүхий хлорт бэлдмэлүүд, 3%-ийн формальдегидийн уусмалаар 1 цагийн зайтай 2 удаа шүршиж халдваргүйжүүлнэ. Хязгаарлалт буутал 15 хоног тутамд халдваргүйжүүлнэ. Өвчтэй мал амьтан ялган тусгаарласан хашаа, байр, тоног хэрэгслийг өдөр бүр цэвэрлэж халдваргүйжүүлнэ. ДХХ өвчнөөр өвчилсөн малын бууц, баасыг химийн болон биотермийн аргаар халдваргүйжүүлнэ. • Төмөр тоног хэрэглэлийг галын дөлөнд халааж болон 30 минут буцалгаж ариутгана. Модон эдлэлийг 5%-ийн хлорт бэлдмэл, 2-4% формалины уусмалаар шүршиж халдваргүйжүүлнэ. Бусад арьс, суран хэрэглэлийг халдваргүйжүүлэх уусмалаар арчиж халдваргүйжүүлнэ. Хөвөн даавуу эдлэлийг халдваргүйжүүлэх уусмалын уураар утах болон шүршиж халдваргүйжүүлнэ.
  12. 12. Өвчилсөн мал, амьтныг устгах арга хэмжээ • Бүх мал, амьтанд нэг бүрчлэн эмнэлзүйн үзлэг хийж өвчтэйг ялган тусгаарлана.Өвчний улмаас үхэж хорогдсон мал, амьтны хүүр, сэг зэмийг халдваргүйжүүлэх бодис, бэлдмэлээр халдваргүйжүүлж булах юм уу шатааж устгана. • Өвчин гарсан суурь сүрэг, тээврийн хэрэгсэл, хүний хөдөлгөөнд халдваргүйжүүлэлтийн арга хэмжээ байнга хэрэгжүүлнэ. • Малын эмчийн зааварчлагын дагуу өвчтэй малын бууц, баас, тэжээлийн үлдэгдлийг шатааж устгах буюу биотермийн аргаар халдваргүйжүүлж, хашаа, байр, хэрэглэсэн ус, тэжээлийн онгоц, тоног хэрэгслийг халдваргүйжүүлнэ. • Нядлагааны газарт нядлаж байгаа малд эрүүл мэндийн үзлэг, шинжилгээ байнга хийнэ.

