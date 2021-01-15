Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ЧН: ТӨЛ ЭХ БАРИХ ЧЭ: Төл малд тохиолддог өвчнүүдийг эмчлэх урьдчилан сэргийлэх ГШҮ: Төлийн халдварт өвчнийг эмчлэх, урьдчилан сэргийлэх / Шөвөг яр /
  2. 2. Зорилго • Бог малын шөвөг яр өвчнөөс урьдчилан сэргийлэх, тэмцэх аргын талаар мэдлэг эзэмшүүлэх
  3. 3. Тодорхойлолт: • Хурга, ишигний амны хөндийн салст бүрхүүл, уруул, их бие, эх малын дэлэнгийн арьсыг гэмтээн бэлцэн цэврүү, яр, товх үүсэх, эд эс түрж ургах хэлбэрээр илэрдэг вирусын хавьтал халдварт өвчин юм.Бог малын шөвөр яр өвчний вирус малын арьсны хуурай хогжруунд 6-10 жил , өтөг бууцанд 1-2 жил хүртэл эмгэг төрүүлэх идэвхээ алдахгүй харин чииглэг, нойтон шингэн орчинд 30 хоногоос илүүгүй хугацаанд идэвхээ алдана.
  4. 4. Үүсгэгч: • Поксвирусын язгуурт хамаарах ДНХ агуулсан зуувандуу хэлбэртэй, том вирус юм. Өвчин үүсгэгч вирус нь гадаад орчин, түүхий эдэд удаан хугацаагаар өвчин үүсгэх идэвхээ хадгална. Өвчилж эдгэрсэн малын биед байгаа шархны хуурай тав, хогжруунд 1-2 жил, гадаад орчинд 2-6 сарын турш идэвхээ алдахгүй. Харин 1%-ийн карболын хүчлийн уусмалд хэдэн минутын дотор идэвхээ алдана.
  5. 5. Халдварын эх, дамжих зам: • Өвчний эх булаг нь өвчилсөн юм уу өвчний шинж тэмдэг үзүүлээгүй ч вирусыг тээж байгаа мал юм. Хавар, намар ихэвчлэн гарна. Гувшаа төл юмуу тэлээ хонь, ямаа өвчин дамжихад их нөлөөтэй байна. Шөвөг яртай малаас эрүүл малд хавьтлын замаар ихэвчлэн төл мал эхээ хөхөх үед халдварлана. Өвчин нэг сууриас нөгөө суурийн малд зөвхөн өвчтэй малаар дамжин халдварлана. Малын биед вирус зөвхөн арьс, салст бүрхүүлийн гэмтсэн хэсгээр нэвтрэн эмгэг үүсгэх бөгөөд төлийн шүд ургах, хатуу өргөст ургамал идэх, хатуу зүйл мэрэх үед арьс, салст бүрхүүлийн гэмтсэн хэсгээр вирус нэвтрэн орох аятай нөхцөл бүрдэнэ. Халдварын голомтыг устгахгүй бол нэг аж ахуй, нэг хот айлын малд хэдэн ч жил дараалан гарах магадлал өндөр байдаг. Нас, хүйс, үүлдэр харгалзахгүй өвчлөх боловч 4 хоногоос 10 сарын бойжилттой хурга, ишиг илүү мэдрэмтгий байдаг.
  6. 6. Эмнэл зүйн шинж тэмдэг: • Өвчний нууц үе 6-8 хоног бөгөөд цочмог, цочмогдуу, архаг явцтай байна. Амны, уруул их биеийн, бэлэг эрхтний гэсэн хэлбэртэй байна. Өвчин эхлэхэд дундаа гүвдрүүтэй янз бүрийн хэмжээний улаан толбо үүсэх ба цаашид цэврүү, идээт цэврүү болно. Идээт цэврүү хагарсанаасшархлаа үүсч хурдан хатаж тав тогтоно. Энэ үед мал номойрох, тэжээлдээ дургүй болох, биеийн халуун нэмэгдэх шинж ажиглагдана. Уруул, их биеийн болон амны хэлбэрийн үед уруул, завьжинд цэврүү үүсч толгойн бусад хэсэг болох чих, хамар, хацар орчим болон биеийн арьсанд гарна. Хөл, туруу орчимд гарсан үед доголох, туруу, сагагны орчмоор эмзэглэх, турууны болон бэрэвхий арьсанд цэврүү, идээт цэврүү үүсэн хагарч тав тогтоно. Биеийн арьсанд гарсан үед цэврүү хагарсаны дараа үс бөөгнөрч шөвгөрхүү хэлбэртэй болсон тууралтууд тэмтрэгдэнэ. Хоёрдогч халдвар орсон үед арьсны үхжил юм уу үений үрэвсэл болно. Өвчин даамжирсан үед төлийн шүлс гоожих, уруул нь дорвойх, эхийгээ хөхөх, тэжээл идэхдээ эмзэглэх, өнгө зүс алдаж турах ба эмчлэхгүй бол улам хүндэрч бохирдон амнаас муухай үнэр гарах, идээтэй юм уу үхжсэн өтгөн шүлс гоожих, төвөнх багалзуур, улаан хоолойд үсэрхийлж хүндэрнэ. Бэлэг эрхтний үед дэлэн хөх, гуяны дотор тал, бэлэг эрхтний орчимд бэлцэн, идээт цэврүү, шархлаа, тав үүснэ. Бэлгийн гадна уруул хавагнаж үтрээнээс шингэн гоожно. Үүссэн шархаар хоёрдогч халдвар орсноос хүндрэл гарна. Өвчин эмнэл зүйн шинж явцаас хамаарч 1-5 долоо хоног үргэлжилнэ.
  7. 7. Эмгэг бие бүтцийн хувиралт: • Тод илрэх хувиралтгүй бөгөөд үхжлийн болон шархлааны голомтууд илрэх ба ам, уруул, их бие, хөлний арьс яршиж шархалсан байна. Хоёрдогч халдвараас хамаарч дотор эрхтнүүдэд идээт голомтууд үүссэн байна.
  8. 8. Лабораторийн оношлогоо: • Эпизоотологийн байдал, эмнэл зүйн шинж тэмдэг, эмгэг бие бүтцийн хувиралт зэргийг үндэслэн урьдчилсан онош тогтоох бөгөөд оношийг лабораторийн шинжилгээгээр баталгаажуулна. Лабораторийн шинжилгээнд арьс, салст бүрхүүл дээр гарсан цэврүүний шингэн, түүний хальс, хатсан тав, шархны үхжсэн хэсгээс авч шинэ гялгар уутанд хийж хөлдөөн хүргүүлнэ. Лабораторид ирүүлсэн эмгэгт сорьцноос вирус ялгах ба ПГУ зэргийг ашиглаж шинжилгээ хийнэ. • Ялгаварлан оношлох: Хонь, ямааны цэцэг, хамуу, мөөгөнцөр, герпес вирусээр үүсдэг бусад халдварт өвчнүүдээс ялгаварлан оношлоно.
  9. 9. Эмчилгээ: • Өвчтэй төлийн уруул, амны орчмын яр шархыг повидон иод, марганцыг 1:1000, риванолыг 1:500-аар найруулж угааж цэвэрлэнэ. Яр шархыг цэвэрлэсэн хөвөн, бинт зэргийг шатаах буюу халдваргүйтгэх бодисд хийж хонуулсны дараа тусгай зориулалтын уут саванд хийж хаяна. Шархны гэмтэл гүнзгийрч нянгийн хоёрдогч халдвараар идээлж хүндэрсэн үед фармазин, окситетрациклин, ципрофлаксицин зэрэг удаан үйлчилгээ бүхий антибиотокийг зааврын дагуу тарьж эмчилнэ.
  10. 10. УРЬДЧИЛАН СЭРГИЙЛЭХ Мал, амьтны шилжилт хөдөлгөөнийг бүрэн хязгаарлаж, голомтын бүсээс бог малыг гадагш гаргахгүй байх. Өвчтэй малыг эрүүл малаас тусгаарлаж тусад нь саравчинд хийж өвчний шинж тэмдэг үзүүлсэн яр шархыг цэвэрлэж бүрэн эдгэрсний дараа бусад эрүүл малтай нийлүүлнэ. Бог малын шөвөг яраар хүн өвчлөх магадлалтай. Учир нь Поксвирусын язгуурт хамаарагддаг шөвөг яраар өвчилсөн малыг эрхлүүлэх биедээ ойр байлгавал хүнд халдана. Хүнд гар болон аман дээр яр шарх үүсэх байдлаар илэрнэ.
  11. 11. ТЭМЦЭХ АРГА ХЭМЖЭЭ • Өвчтэй төлийн уруул, амны орчмын яр шархыг повидон иод, марганцын 1:1000, риванолын 1:500-аар найруулсан уусмалаар угааж цэвэрлэнэ. Өвчтэй төл мал байсан хашаа хороог 2%ийн формалальдгид болон бусад халдваргүйтгэх уусмалаар шүршиж ариутгана. • Бог малын шөвөг яр гарсан айл өрхийн эрүүл мал болон нэг худаг ус болон бэлчээрээс бэлчээрлэдэг бог малыг урьдчилан сэргийлэх дархлаажуулалтад хамруулна. Бог малын шөвөг яр гарсан айл өрхийн малыг тусад нь бэлчээрлүүлэх, эрүүл малтай хамт нэг бэлчээр болон худаг уснаас услахгүй байх зэрэг мэдээ мэдээллийг малчидад өгөх.

