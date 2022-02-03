Successfully reported this slideshow.
Builders in Faridabad | Get top Building & Collaborations (Delhi & NCR)

Feb. 03, 2022
We are a trusted and well known builders and collaborators in Faridabad. We specialize in customized building solutions. We are among the top builders of Delhi & NCR. To get more information Please visit us on website: - https://buildxtra.in/

Builders in Faridabad | Get top Building & Collaborations (Delhi & NCR)

  1. 1. BUILDXTRA Builders & Collaborators https://buildxtra.in
  2. 2. https://buildxtra.in/ Builders & Collaborators Real Estate Agent Home for Sale Builder Floors Property Sale Home With Automation Dream Homes Home Automation Luxury Floor for Sale
  3. 3. Ongoing Project BuildXtra launches a state of the art 4 Bedroom plus an office space in Sector 9 Faridabad Total Plot area 500 Gaz. A truly excellent location with an additional front green belt garden measuring app 280 Sq. Yds. Enquire now. https://buildxtra.in/ongoingprojects.html
  4. 4. About Us Our Journey We understand that a new home building or home renovating journey can be daunting. However, you can be assured when you build with BuildXtra, we will be right by your side on every step of the way. Your new home consultants will guide you through the entire process with great care and precision. Plus, there will be no unexpected surprises. Since we first opened our doors, BuildXtra has grown from a small construction company into one of the Delhi & NCR’s most sought-after, general contractors for premium and luxury custom builds and renovations. Through our evolution over the years, we have always maintained the same focus on project management, relationships, and providing a great value. With our extensive network of exceptional partners, traders, and crafts people, we have been able to consistently deliver the highest level of quality, reliability, and integrity to all of our projects. https://buildxtra.in/#divabout_us
  5. 5. Our Services • Creating and with an awe-inspiring is the core of our existence. We live and breathe designs, constantly challenging our boundaries while adding a new perspective to interiors & exteriors. • Our expertise lies within the following domains: • Turnkey Construction ( With Material ) • Joint Collaboration • Architecture & Building Designs • Renovation • Interior Designing & Automation https://buildxtra.in/#divour_services
  6. 6. Contact US Give us a ring, send us a message, and/or drop by and see us. We'd love to hear more about your home project and how we can help you! Tel: +91 -0129 4162631 E-mail: info@buildxtra.in Address: Office No. 226, SRS Tower, Sector 31, Main Mathura Road, Faridabad Pin Code: 121003 https://buildxtra.in/

