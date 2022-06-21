Foolproof Discipline Strategies That Work On Kids.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 21, 2022
The following strategies are recommended by the educators at Preschool La Palma, CA. These tips are based on the American Academy of Pediatrics that shapes the way of behavior. These strategies are positive and effectively teach children to manage them.
  1. 1. Foolproof Discipline Strategies That Work On Kids One of the major tasks of a parent is to teach your child to behave in a socially acceptable way. While it is a task that requires faith and patience, many still find it difficult. However, the Preschool La Palma CA educators believe that by incorporating the right methodology and strategy, one can easily have their child follow the behavioral doctrine. We have mentioned a few tips given by the experts that will help the children grow.
  2. 2. The Healthy Discipline You Can Teach Your Preschool Kid To Learn: The following strategies are recommended by the educators at Preschool La Palma, CA. These tips are based on the American Academy of Pediatrics that shapes the way of behavior. These strategies are positive and effectively teach children to manage them. Such a thing promotes healthy development. So, without further ado, let us begin.
  3. 3.  The show and tell strategy is one of the major things a parent can implement into their daily routine to steer a child's behavior. It is a method where the parent has to teach the children right from wrong using calm words and composing actions. However, the best way to do this is not just by hammering it with words but by integrating the behaviors you want to see in your child into yourself—model behaviors in a way that you would like to see in your children.  You must set limits as well. Have a clear and consistent rule that your children can follow through and through. Moreover, ensure that these rules are told to them age-appropriate. Use easy words and concepts to make them understand why they are being told to follow such a rule.
  4. 4.  Giving consequences is another way to maintain the people's behavior around you. Many educators at Montessori La Palma CA believe that calmly and firmly explaining the consequences if they do not follow the rules will negatively impact them. However, ensure that the consequences that you set aren't too harsh. For example, tell them that if they don't pick up their toys, you will put them away for the rest of the day. However, saying that they aren't allowed to play with them for the rest of their lives will be too much.  You must hear them out. The Montessori La Palma CA educators also believe that hearing them out is another key to making it work between a parent and the children. You cannot jump to a conclusion before helping solve the issue. Instead, watch for times to seek misbehavior patterns and act upon them. Talk to your child rather than just forcing them along with the consequences.
  5. 5.  You must give them your attention as well. The most powerful tool that is effective for disciplining your child that you have at your disposal is your attention. Reinforce good behaviors and discourage other patterns with your attention. Lastly, you have to appreciate the preschool kids when they do something good. Children need to hear when they are doing the right things. Therefore, you must notify the good things in their behavior for your sake.
  6. 6. CONTACT US Buena Park Montessori Academy Learning for the Future! 6221 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA 90620 Phone: (714) 821-7800 Open Monday - Friday 6:30 am - 6:30 pm Email: buenaparkmontessori@gmail.com Website: https://www.buenaparkmontessori.com/preschool-anaheim-ca
  7. 7. Thank You

