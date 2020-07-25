In Layman's term however, hypertension is a diagnosis offered by a physician to an individual with long term increase of blood stress. The majority of renounced clinical books recommended that, an individual is considered hypertensive when his or her ordinary systolic blood pressure throughout the day is even more than 140 mm Hg, diastolic blood stress even more than 90 mm Hg, patient has at least one symptom such as headache as well as that he or she is taken care of under anti-hypertensive drugs.