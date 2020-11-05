Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
YUHUBTK 866 Harga Gamis : Rp 77.500 Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) YUHUBTK 866Gamis / Long Dress Couple, Bahan Katun, Rits...
YUHUBTK 927 Harga : Rp. 54.000,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Tunik Batik Bahan Katun, Lengan Bisa di Serut, Bawah Lebar...
YUHU ETH 012 Promo : Rp 34.000,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Dress / Daster Manohara, Bahan Katun, Rits Dada, Karet Pin...
YUHU ETH 070 Promo : Rp 40.500,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Tunik, Bahan Moscrepe, Kancing Hidup Ukuran : Lebar Baju (...
YUHU-BTK 954 Promo : Rp 33.500,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Celana Kulot, Bahan Jersey, Pinggang Karet, Saku, Size Jum...
YUHU SHN 337 Harga : Rp. 46.000,- Promo : Rp 43.500,- (-5%) Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Long Sweater / Tunik, Bahan Cor...
YUHU FSN 058 Harga : Rp. 45.000,- Promo : Rp 40.000,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Blouse / Atasan, Bahan Waffle Tebal, ...
YUHU HJB 070 Harga : Rp. 40.000,- Promo : Rp 36.500,- (-9%) Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Jilbab / Hijab Bergo, Bahan Goo...
YUHU SHN 342 Promo : Rp 40.000,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Sweater, Bahan Baby Terry Kombinasi Spandex, Hoodie/Jumper...
YUHU HJB 043 Promo : Rp 42.500,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Jilbab, Bahan Diamond, Brand Cantika Original (Bukan KW), ...
YUHU HJB 073 Promo : Rp 42.750,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Jilbab / Hijab Bergo, Bahan Good Jersey, Brand Billy Scarf...
YUHU ETH 031 Harga : Rp. 25.000,- Promo : Rp 19.000,- (-24%) Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Celana Pendek, Bahan Katun, Pi...
Celemek Waterproof(Anti Air) Harga : Rp8.600 Warna Acak Berat : 50gr Kategori Perlengkapan Rumah tangga Asal Produk : Impo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Yuhu fashion

54 views

Published on

Pakaian Wanita

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Yuhu fashion

  1. 1. YUHUBTK 866 Harga Gamis : Rp 77.500 Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) YUHUBTK 866Gamis / Long Dress Couple, Bahan Katun, Rits Dada, Bawah Lebar, All Size Fit to XL, Sarimbit (Couple) dengan BTK 867 Harga diatas untuk gamis saja, couple silahkan beli yg cowok juga) Ukuran : Lebar Baju (LB) = 56 cm Panjang Baju (PB) = 146 cm Panjang Lengan (PL) = 56 cm Berat : 370 gram Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah- 114738550234519
  2. 2. YUHUBTK 927 Harga : Rp. 54.000,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Tunik Batik Bahan Katun, Lengan Bisa di Serut, Bawah Lebar Ukuran : Lebar Baju (LB) = 51 cm Panjang Baju (PB) = 95 cm Panjang Lengan (PL) = 43 cm Berat : 220 gram Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah- 114738550234519
  3. 3. YUHU ETH 012 Promo : Rp 34.000,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Dress / Daster Manohara, Bahan Katun, Rits Dada, Karet Pinggang Ukuran : Lebar Baju (LB) = 52 cm Panjang Baju (PB) = 127 cm Panjang Lengan (PL) = Motif 1 2 3 4 5 Berat : 210gr Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah-114738550234519
  4. 4. YUHU ETH 070 Promo : Rp 40.500,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Tunik, Bahan Moscrepe, Kancing Hidup Ukuran : Lebar Baju (LB) = 50 cm Panjang Baju (PB) = 85 cm Panjang Lengan (PL) = 55 cm Berat : 230gr Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah- 114738550234519
  5. 5. YUHU-BTK 954 Promo : Rp 33.500,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Celana Kulot, Bahan Jersey, Pinggang Karet, Saku, Size Jumbo Ukuran : Rentang Pinggang = 58 cm Panjang Celana = 98 cm Berat = 330 gram Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah- 114738550234519
  6. 6. YUHU SHN 337 Harga : Rp. 46.000,- Promo : Rp 43.500,- (-5%) Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Long Sweater / Tunik, Bahan Cordoray Tebal Bertekstur, Hoodie/Jumper + Tali Ukuran : Lebar Baju (LB) = 50 cm Panjang Baju (PB) = 93 cm Panjang Lengan = 55 cm Berat = 345 gram Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah- 114738550234519
  7. 7. YUHU FSN 058 Harga : Rp. 45.000,- Promo : Rp 40.000,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Blouse / Atasan, Bahan Waffle Tebal, Lengan Tali Serut, Serut Pinggang Depan, Kancing Mati Ukuran : Lebar Baju (LB) = 54 cm Panjang Baju (PB) = 75 cm Panjang Lengan (PL) = 44 cm Berat = 220 gram Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah- 114738550234519
  8. 8. YUHU HJB 070 Harga : Rp. 40.000,- Promo : Rp 36.500,- (-9%) Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Jilbab / Hijab Bergo, Bahan Good Jersey, Brand Billy Scarf Original (Bukan KW), Variasi Rempel Double Layer Ukuran : Panjang Depan = 60 cm Panjang Belakang = 96 cm Berat = 220 gram Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah- 114738550234519
  9. 9. YUHU SHN 342 Promo : Rp 40.000,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Sweater, Bahan Baby Terry Kombinasi Spandex, Hoodie/Jumper + Tali, Saku Depan Ukuran : Lebar Baju (LB) = 52 cm Panjang Baju (PB) = 80 cm Panjang Lengan = 54 cm Berat : 295 gram Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah- 114738550234519
  10. 10. YUHU HJB 043 Promo : Rp 42.500,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Jilbab, Bahan Diamond, Brand Cantika Original (Bukan KW), Variasi Bordir Ukuran : Panjang Depan = 47 cm Panjang Belakang = 66 cm Berat : 125 gram Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah- 114738550234519
  11. 11. YUHU HJB 073 Promo : Rp 42.750,- Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Jilbab / Hijab Bergo, Bahan Good Jersey, Brand Billy Scarf Original (Bukan KW), Variasi Rempel Ukuran : Panjang Depan = 61 cm Panjang Belakang = 108 cm Berat = 305 gram Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah- 114738550234519
  12. 12. YUHU ETH 031 Harga : Rp. 25.000,- Promo : Rp 19.000,- (-24%) Belum termasuk Ongkir (dr Ygk) Celana Pendek, Bahan Katun, Pinggang Karet, Saku Ukuran : Rentang Pinggang = 50 cm Panjang Celana = 53 cm Berat : 115 gram Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah- 114738550234519
  13. 13. Celemek Waterproof(Anti Air) Harga : Rp8.600 Warna Acak Berat : 50gr Kategori Perlengkapan Rumah tangga Asal Produk : Import Material : PVC ukuran : 70*50cm Dikirim dari : jakarta Deskripsi CELEMEK - APRON - CELEMEK ANTI AIR KARAKTER ANIMAL Celemek yang akan melindungi baju dan badan anda dari percikan air pada saat mencuci peralatan masak dan percikan minyak pada saat memasak di dapur. Dapat dipakai juga untuk anak-anak pada saat pelajaran menggambar. Bagi kamu yang hobby memasak atau bikin sesuatu di dapur, kini ready Celemek Karakter Kartun Motif yang lucu. Ke dapur ngga selalu berantakan kan ? ke dapur dengan gaya cute dengan celemek karakter. Selain buat dipakai di dapur untuk memasak, celemek karakter ini juga bisa buat perlindungan dari percikan air ketika lagi bersih-bersih rumah. Celemek Karakter ini tahan air maupun percikan minyak. dan mudah dibersihkan. Murah Meriah & Bermanfaat Silahkan Pesan langsung ke : http://wa.me/628112430416 Atau Mau lihat yang lainnya, bisa dilihat pada : https://www.facebook.com/Busana-Berdakwah-114738550234519

×