https://reader.ebookexprees.com/combination/B08STHRHH1 <u>Become A Pool & Billiards Master With The Help Of This Beginner✔8217 s Guide✔8230 Complete With Top Secret Tips!</u>⚡Almost every single person in the world has played pool or billiards at some point in their lives⚡, yet only a handful of them actually learned how to expertly play the game.PICTURE THIS⚡ ✔8212 You✔8217 re on a date at a pool hall with someone you really want to impress. She picks up a cue stick and asks you to teach her how to play. You reluctantly agree and haphazardly shoot your shot, hoping that you don✔8217 t miss. ▶️So, the question now is✔8230 if this happens to you, do you want to be merely hoping for a miracle, or do you want to be winning over the girl of your dreams? ▶️Learn how to play pool and billiards properly with the help of this book!⚡ ▶️In this beginner✔8217 s guide, Mike Basemann has laid out all the expert-approved ways in which novices like you can master the game the quickest and easiest way possible! ▶️Over the course of this book, you will learn:⚡Incredibly easy ways to learn all the terminology and rules⚡All the fundamentals, with a masterful twist⚡Top secret tips on how to execute even the most complicated shots⚡All the foolproof aiming techniques you need to learn ASAP⚡A cheat sheet on how to control the cue ball path⚡ ▶️And so much more! ▶️We get your plight! Pool and billiards look easy enough for a bystander, but it✔8217 s another thing to actually be playing it.Don✔8217 t miss out on the opportunity to become a pool and billiard master!⚡ ▶️In this book, you will be taken on a very simplified, easy-to-follow process of learning pool and billiards. So, don✔8217 t worry about becoming overwhelmed! This book has your back! ▶️Scroll up, Click on ✔8220 <u>Buy Now with 1-Click</u>✔8221 , and Get Your Own Copy Today!⚡