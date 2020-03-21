Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
APRENDE UN POCO SOBRE: - SLIDESHARE - SCRIBD - CALAMEO - PADLET - MINDOMO BRAYAN FELIPE NIETO
• Es un sitio Web en el que los usuarios tienen la posibilidad de subir y compartir en publico o privado archivos en Adobe...
COMO INSCRIBIRSE EN SLIDESHARE • 1. ingresamos a la pagina oficial, https://www.slideshare.net/, y nos ubicamos al lado su...
• Es un sitio web para compartir documentos • Permite publicar archivos en diversos formatos e incrustarlos en una pagina ...
• Es la forma ideal de buscar, publicar y compartir tus documentos en línea. • Puedes organizar tus publicaciones en suscr...
• Haz pizarras, documentos y páginas web de gran belleza, fáciles de leer y donde sea divertido participar. • los colabora...
• Es un Sofware para creación de mapas mentarles. • Estos mapas pueden ser colaborativos en línea. • Los usuarios no regis...
FUENTES: • es.wikipedia.org • https://www.slideshare.net/ • https://es.scribd.com/?lohp=1 • https://es.calameo.com/ • http...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aprende un poco sobre

45 views

Published on

Una pequeña introducción a plataformas de gran ayuda académica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aprende un poco sobre

  1. 1. APRENDE UN POCO SOBRE: - SLIDESHARE - SCRIBD - CALAMEO - PADLET - MINDOMO BRAYAN FELIPE NIETO
  2. 2. • Es un sitio Web en el que los usuarios tienen la posibilidad de subir y compartir en publico o privado archivos en Adobe PDF (.pdf), Microsoft Word (.doc,.docx y.rtf) y OpenOffice (.odt) y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato (.txt), e incluso algunos formatos de audio y vídeo. Fundación : 4 de octubre de 2006 Fundador: Rashmi Sinha Sede: Estados Unidos
  3. 3. COMO INSCRIBIRSE EN SLIDESHARE • 1. ingresamos a la pagina oficial, https://www.slideshare.net/, y nos ubicamos al lado superior de la pantalla. • 2. Seleccionamos la forma de inscripción y llenamos los datos o confirmamos nuestra credencial en caso de utilizar Linkedln o Facebook. 1 2
  4. 4. • Es un sitio web para compartir documentos • Permite publicar archivos en diversos formatos e incrustarlos en una pagina web utilizando su formato iPaper https://es.scribd.com/?lohp =1
  5. 5. • Es la forma ideal de buscar, publicar y compartir tus documentos en línea. • Puedes organizar tus publicaciones en suscripciones. • También nos permite que tercero añadan comentarios e iniciar discusiones sobre cada publicación. https://es.calameo.co m/
  6. 6. • Haz pizarras, documentos y páginas web de gran belleza, fáciles de leer y donde sea divertido participar. • los colaboradores pueden agregar contenido, comentar, dar me gusta y realizar ediciones en tiempo real. https://es.padlet.com/
  7. 7. • Es un Sofware para creación de mapas mentarles. • Estos mapas pueden ser colaborativos en línea. • Los usuarios no registrados pueden ver los mapas mentales creados por los usuarios, mientras que a los usuarios registrados se les permite ver y crear mapas mentales utilizando diferentes formas, tamaños y colores en los cuadros de texto, así como conectores lógicos que facilitan la creación y asimilación de mapas mentales. https://www.mindomo.co m/es/
  8. 8. FUENTES: • es.wikipedia.org • https://www.slideshare.net/ • https://es.scribd.com/?lohp=1 • https://es.calameo.com/ • https://es.padlet.com/ • https://www.mindomo.com/es/

×