Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HOW TO APPLY TO MANSHIP CBE Public Relations
Step 1: Checklist ■ 30+ hours of college courses ■ “B” or better in MC 2010 ■ Cumulative GPA of 3.0
Step 2: Application ■ Download & Print ■ Fill out ■ http://www.lsu.edu/manship/files/Manship-Application-11 .7.13.pdf
Step 3: Create Resume ■ Education (relevant courses) ■ Skills ■ Work experience ■ Achievements
Step 4: Personal Essay ■ Demonstrate writing skills with AP Style ■ Display personality and strengths ■ Present creativity...
Step 5: Turn it in on the 2nd floor Journalism Building at the front desk!
DEADLINE: 4 P.M. on the last day of classes before finals!
How to apply to LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to apply to LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication

13 views

Published on

A step by step guide on how to apply to LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to apply to LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication

  1. 1. HOW TO APPLY TO MANSHIP CBE Public Relations
  2. 2. Step 1: Checklist ■ 30+ hours of college courses ■ “B” or better in MC 2010 ■ Cumulative GPA of 3.0
  3. 3. Step 2: Application ■ Download & Print ■ Fill out ■ http://www.lsu.edu/manship/files/Manship-Application-11 .7.13.pdf
  4. 4. Step 3: Create Resume ■ Education (relevant courses) ■ Skills ■ Work experience ■ Achievements
  5. 5. Step 4: Personal Essay ■ Demonstrate writing skills with AP Style ■ Display personality and strengths ■ Present creativity ■ Be professional
  6. 6. Step 5: Turn it in on the 2nd floor Journalism Building at the front desk!
  7. 7. DEADLINE: 4 P.M. on the last day of classes before finals!

×