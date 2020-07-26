Bryce personal brand master v3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Bryce Brown Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 July 26, 2020
The son of a former baseball and football college athlete, Bryce Brown grew up in Lewisburg, Tennessee, a small town south...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Play-by-Play Announcer • Sports Announcer • Sports Broadcaster Archetype - entertaining...
TARGET AUDIENCE Recruiting & Hiring Managers at Cumulus Media, FOX Sports, NCAA DEMOGRAPHICS: 70% Female, 30-45 years old,...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) • Obtain an entry-level position or internship as a play-by- play a...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Social M...
PROMISE I help increase ratings through entertaining and accurate game analysis with an informative style providing fact-b...
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 2 years FedEx Freight • 2 years landscaper • 3 years coaching youth football • 1 year publi...
COMPETITION Bryce Brown Education: • Currently enrolled in Sportscasting, B.S. at Full Sail University Noteworthy Experien...
COMPETITION Bryce Brown Education: • Communications, B.A., Texas A&M University Noteworthy Experience: • Analyst/Radio Hos...
BRAND POSITION BRYCE BROWN Providing authoritative and entertaining game analysis and storytelling that leaves the audienc...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • College Broadcasters, Inc. (CBI) ‣ National Student Electronic Me...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking senior-level sportscaster pro with at least 15 yrs experience in sports broadcas...
Bryce Brown You know how some sports fans are unable to attend their favorite team’s games? Well, what I do is bring the g...
REFERENCES Barron, D. (2020, April 16). Houston-based announcer David Saltzman launches fundraiser to support broadcasters...
  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Bryce Brown Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 July 26, 2020
  2. 2. The son of a former baseball and football college athlete, Bryce Brown grew up in Lewisburg, Tennessee, a small town south of Nashville, where his enthusiasm for sports started at an early age. His experiences playing, coaching, and watching sports fueled his desire to be involved in sports broadcasting. He's been an avid sports fan his entire life and dreams of being a play-by-play announcer for an NFL team. After hearing about Full Sail University while listening to a Dan Patrick show, Bryce enrolled in the Sportscasting program at Full Sail University where he is focused on developing his sportscasting skills. IDENTITY
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Play-by-Play Announcer • Sports Announcer • Sports Broadcaster Archetype - entertaining and enlightening audiences while providing authoritative and interesting game play-by-play analysis with a “guy next door” style. Play-by-Play Announcer for Sports Broadcasting
  4. 4. TARGET AUDIENCE Recruiting & Hiring Managers at Cumulus Media, FOX Sports, NCAA DEMOGRAPHICS: 70% Female, 30-45 years old, racially diverse, married, college educated, primarily in large metropolitan areas PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Enjoys competition, outdoor activities, maintains active lifestyle, attending sporting events, outgoing personality IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Kriston Fancellas, VP of HR (Culmulus Media); Aimee Leone, SVP, Talent for FOX Sports; Ali Dyer, Associate Director of HR
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) • Obtain an entry-level position or internship as a play-by- play announcer or sideline interviewer for a college football team in a small market  Connect with and send a follow up promotional email to 15 NCAA football programs by December 31, 2021 Mid Term: (2027) • Obtain position as play-by-play radio announcer for an NFL football team  Increase audience listening and viewership by 25% in the market areas, complete 7 demo reels by December 31, 2027 Long Term: (2042) • Obtain position as color commentator and anchor for FOX Sports  Increase audience viewership by 35% in the market areas and complete 15 demo reels by December 31, 2042
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Social Media Marketing 45% Adobe Creative Suite 65% Time Management 50% Public Speaking 70% SOFTHARD Final Cut Pro Software 20% Broadcasting Audio Equipment 10% Professional Writing 50% SOFTHARD Broadcasting 20%
  7. 7. PROMISE I help increase ratings through entertaining and accurate game analysis with an informative style providing fact-based information to enhance the viewing and game experience for the audience.
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 2 years FedEx Freight • 2 years landscaper • 3 years coaching youth football • 1 year public address announcer for high school football games Education: • Sportscasting, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2022) Awards: • Last to Clear Award, FedEx Freight, three-time recipient
  9. 9. COMPETITION Bryce Brown Education: • Currently enrolled in Sportscasting, B.S. at Full Sail University Noteworthy Experience: • Worked since the age of 10 in various family businesses Skills and Proficiencies: • Adobe Creative Suite • Public Speaking • Microsoft Office Overall Online Presence: • 550+ connections on Facebook, banner image not customized, professional headshot, one content piece, URL not customized Industry Experience: • 1 year public address announcer for high school football games; 3 years coaching youth football Education: • Currently enrolled in Sportscasting, B.S. at Full Sail University • Mass Communications/Communication Studies, B.S., St. Cloud State University • Certificate in Sportscasting and Radio/Television Broadcasting, Illinois Media School Noteworthy Experience: • Superior Performer for ‘13 NSSAV Skills and Proficiencies: • AVID/Final Cut Pro – 4 endorsements • Public Relations – 7 endorsements • Broadcasting – 60+ endorsements • Storytelling – 14 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections on social media, banner image customized, no professional headshot, 20+ content pieces, URL customized for Industry Experience: • 3 yrs play-by-play commentator, Rollins College; 1 yr podcast host, Pack-A-Day; 9 mos Orlando Magic reporter, Fox Sports Radio 1070 AM Jake Rongholt
  10. 10. COMPETITION Bryce Brown Education: • Communications, B.A., Texas A&M University Noteworthy Experience: • Analyst/Radio Host, Texas A&M Aggies • Host and Managing Editor, The Kayce Smith Show • Sideline Reporter, FOX Sports Skills and Proficiencies: • Public Speaking – 170+ endorsements • Broadcast Journalism 175+ endorsements • Sports Marketing – 40+ endorsements • Social Media – 200+ endorsements Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections on social media, professional headshot, multiple content pieces, personal website, URL customized Industry Experience: • 2 yrs Multi-Media Personality, Barstool Sports; 1 yr TV Personality and Host, NBC Sports Boston; 2 yrs Reporter, ESPN Education: • Currently enrolled in Sportscasting, B.S. at Full Sail University Noteworthy Experience: • Worked since the age of 10 in various family businesses Skills and Proficiencies: • Adobe Creative Suite • Public Speaking • Microsoft Office Overall Online Presence: • 550+ connections on Facebook, banner image not customized, professional headshot, one content piece, URL not customized Industry Experience: • 1 year public address announcer for high school football games; 3 years coaching youth football Kayce Smith
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION BRYCE BROWN Providing authoritative and entertaining game analysis and storytelling that leaves the audience excited for the next game.
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • College Broadcasters, Inc. (CBI) ‣ National Student Electronic Media Convention, October 27-30, 2021 | Orlando • College Media Association (CMA) ‣ Collegiate Membership ‣ Fall National College Media Convention, October 14-17, 2021 | New Orleans • National Sports Media Association (NSMA) ‣ Collegiate Membership Digital Marketing • Primary Content: podcast called “My Two Cents”, 15 min. episodes telling stories about players and games; 1 episode per week; host and syndicate through iTunes podcast • Primary Tools: Facebook and Instagram - promote podcast through 30 sec. promo videos; LinkedIn® - network with industry pros and publish monthly articles highlighting popular podcast stories • Website: Full Sail digital portfolio site to showcase highlight reels and work; use blog to showcase sports broadcasting knowledge and embed podcast episodes
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking senior-level sportscaster pro with at least 15 yrs experience in sports broadcasting; reputation of being a fair and honest broadcaster; family oriented with Christian values, Jan. 2022 Formal Education • Complete Sportscasting, B.S. by expected graduation date in 2022 Technical Skills • Set up iTunes podcast site, Nov. 2021 • WordPress Essential Training - Lynda.com, May 2021 • Sports Broadcasting online classes - Udemy.com, Sept. 2021 Soft Skills • Social Media Marketing - Lynda.com, Aug. 2021 • Effective Communications - Lynda.com, July 2021 • Impromptu Speaking - Lynda.com, Nov. 2021
  14. 14. Bryce Brown You know how some sports fans are unable to attend their favorite team’s games? Well, what I do is bring the game to them by providing entertaining yet interesting play-by-play calls along with up-to-date game and player analysis. In fact, I have provided the statistics and color commentary for various sporting events and teams which has developed a strong fan base on my sports blog and podcasts.
