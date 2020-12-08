TRABAJO GRUPAL - MARAVILLAS DE ECUADOR

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “EMAUS” INFORMATICA Nombre: Ortiz Bryan. Curso: 2ª BGU.
MARAVILLAS DE ECUADOR 1. HIDROLOGIA DE ECUADOR (provincias que atraviesa el caudal. 2. PRODUCTOS DE MAYOR EXPORTACION (can...
HIDROLOGIA DE ECUADOR (provincias que atraviesa el caudal.
Río Mataje El Mataje es un río sudamericano perteneciente a la vertiente del Pacífico y que durante aproximadamente la mit...
Río Santiago Nace tras la unión de los ríos Namangoz a y río Zamora, en la provincia de Morona Santiago, en la parte norte...
Rio Esmeraldas Nace en la provincia de Pichincha, en la hoya del Guayllabamba, con el nombre de San Pedro. Luego de recibi...
Rio Guayas Constituye el sistema hidrográfico más importante de la región Litoral y aún de toda la costa occidental de Amé...
PRODUCTOS DE MAYOR EXPORTACION (cantidad exportada en toneladas).
SECTOR BANANERO No es el que más dinero genera, pero sí es el que más toneladas exporta en el país, detrás del petrolero. ...
PETROLEO CRUDO Es el principal producto que sale del país, representa el 35% del ingreso exportable. Registra 110 millones...
FLORERIA Son consideradas como las mejores y mas hermosas del mundo por su calidad, diversidad y belleza inigualables. La ...
CACAO Es el mayor proveedor de cacao fino y de aroma, en el mundo y es el producto de exportación más antiguo del Ecuador....
CAMARON Es el producto export able ecuatoriano que representa el 18% del total de las exportaciones no petroleras, seguido...
𝕃𝕠𝕤 𝟟 𝕧𝕠𝕝𝕔𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕤 𝕞𝕒𝕤 𝔸𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕧𝕠𝕤 𝕕𝕖𝕝 𝔼𝕔𝕦𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕣 2do “A” Johiby Tobar
Volcán Sangay Última erupción: 2016 Elevación: 5,300 m Prominencia: 1,588 m Primera ascensión: 4 de agosto de 1929 Cordill...
Volcán Cotopaxi Elevación: 5,897m Última erupción: agosto de 2015 Primera ascensión: 28 de noviembre de 1872 Tipo de rocas...
Volcán Tungurahua Última erupción: 2014 Elevación: 5,023m País: Ecuador Tipo de rocas: Andesita Tipo: Estratovolcán Cordil...
Volcán Reventador Última erupción: 2009 Elevación: 3,562m Tipo: Estratovolcán Tipo de rocas: Andesita País: Ecuador Locali...
Isla Fernandina Última erupción:13de mayo de 2005 Elevación: 1,476m Superficie: 642 km² Prominencia: 1,476 m Grupo de isla...
Volcán Antisana Elevación: 5,704 m Última erupción: 1802 Localización: Pichincha y Napo, Ecuador País: Ecuador Cordillera:...
Volcán Pichincha Última erupción: 2002 Elevación: 4,784 m Era geológica: Pleistoceno Tipo: Estratovolcán Localización: Ecu...
