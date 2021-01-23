Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD DE LAS FUERZAS ARMADAS ESPE NOMBRE: BRYAN RODRIGO TAPIA CHUQUITARCO MATERIA: CINEMATICA ING: DIEGO PROAÑO CARR...
FUERZAS INTERNAS
FUERZA INTERNA Dado un cuerpo o sistema de cuerpos se denominan fuerzas internas a las fuerzas que mutuamente se ejercen e...
Si el desplazamiento de estos puntos materiales es idéntico (traslación), por acción y reacción, el trabajo neto es nulo. ...
Las fuerzas mutuas o internas “activas” que existen en un sistema de partículas, en general, pueden realizar trabajo neto....
A manera de ejemplo consideremos por un momento que solo existen tres partículas en el universo y que cada una de ellas in...
A continuación se desarrollan estas ideas un poco más. En la siguiente figura se ha representado un conjunto de dos partíc...
Las fuerzas representadas en verde son fuerzas externas y las fuerzas representadas en rojo son fuerzas internas. Si el si...
La reacción de la fuerza aplicada F actúa sobre el agente que ejerce la fuerza (por ejemplo, una persona tirando del bloqu...
Ejemplo 1 Si los bloques P y Q son de 50 y 70 Newton respectivamente, determinar en cuanto se diferencian los valores de l...
SOLUCIÓN La manea más apropiada de resolver este problema es considerar el sistema físico formado por las tres cuerdas que...
Para resolver el triángulo de fuerzas construidos debemos relacionarlo con el triángulo notable de 37° y 53°. Comparando e...
MUCHAS GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE LAS FUERZAS ARMADAS ESPE NOMBRE: BRYAN RODRIGO TAPIA CHUQUITARCO MATERIA: CINEMATICA ING: DIEGO PROAÑO CARRERA: TECNOLOGIA SUPERIOR EN MECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ SEGUNDO SEMESTRE LATACUNGA-ECUADOR 22 DE ENERO DEL 2021
  2. 2. FUERZAS INTERNAS
  3. 3. FUERZA INTERNA Dado un cuerpo o sistema de cuerpos se denominan fuerzas internas a las fuerzas que mutuamente se ejercen entre sí las diferentes partículas del cuerpo o sistema. Las fuerzas internas son iguales y opuestas dos a dos de acuerdo con la 3ª Ley de Newton, por lo que analizando el cuerpo o sistema globalmente la suma de todas sus fuerzas internas es nula
  4. 4. Si el desplazamiento de estos puntos materiales es idéntico (traslación), por acción y reacción, el trabajo neto es nulo. Sin embargo, si los puntos realizan diferente desplazamiento (rotación), el trabajo neto será no nulo salvo que las fuerzas lleven la dirección de la línea que une los cuerpos (fuerzas de tipo central). De esta reflexión se pueden redefinir las fuerzas mutuas o internas que cumplen la 3ª Ley de Newton como aquéllas que no realizan trabajo neto.
  5. 5. Las fuerzas mutuas o internas “activas” que existen en un sistema de partículas, en general, pueden realizar trabajo neto. Las fuerzas actúan necesariamente en diferentes puntos (centro de masas de los objetos/partes)
  6. 6. A manera de ejemplo consideremos por un momento que solo existen tres partículas en el universo y que cada una de ellas interactúa con las otras dos. Sobre cada una solo actúan dos fuerzas que pueden ser atractivas o repulsivas.
  7. 7. A manera de ejemplo consideremos por un momento que solo existen tres partículas en el universo y que cada una de ellas interactúa con las otras dos. Sobre cada una solo actúan dos fuerzas que pueden ser atractivas o repulsivas.
  8. 8. A continuación se desarrollan estas ideas un poco más. En la siguiente figura se ha representado un conjunto de dos partículas de masas m1 y m2. Sobre la masa 1 actúan las fuerzas F1 y F12, y sobre la masa 2 las fuerzas F2 y F21
  9. 9. Las fuerzas representadas en verde son fuerzas externas y las fuerzas representadas en rojo son fuerzas internas. Si el sistema se define tomando solamente uno de los dos bloques, entonces todas las fuerzas que actúan sobre él serían externas
  10. 10. La reacción de la fuerza aplicada F actúa sobre el agente que ejerce la fuerza (por ejemplo, una persona tirando del bloque). La reacción de la normal N actúa sobre la superficie en que se apoya el bloque, y la reacción del peso P1 actúa sobre la Tierra. Como puede verse, ninguna de estas reacciones actúa sobre el sistema (bloque 1 más bloque 2), por lo que son fuerzas externas al mismo.
  11. 11. Ejemplo 1 Si los bloques P y Q son de 50 y 70 Newton respectivamente, determinar en cuanto se diferencian los valores de las tensiones de las cuerdas horizontales A y B, (q = 30 grados).
  12. 12. SOLUCIÓN La manea más apropiada de resolver este problema es considerar el sistema físico formado por las tres cuerdas que forman un triángulo rectángulo. Al analizar este sistema físico no consideramos la tensión de ninguna de estas tres cuerdas porque son fuerzas internas al sistema. Hagamos el DCL de este sistema y grafiquemos los vectores fuerza uno a continuación de otro de tal forma que obtengamos un triángulo de fuerzas :
  13. 13. Para resolver el triángulo de fuerzas construidos debemos relacionarlo con el triángulo notable de 37° y 53°. Comparando estos dos triángulos rectangulos deducimos k = 30 (debido a que 4k = 120) y por lo tanto:
  14. 14. MUCHAS GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION

