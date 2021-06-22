Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
How to Benefit From Lift and Grow Consulting Services
1.
Lift and
Grow
Consulting
Services
2.
Whether you own an existing
grow room or are building a new
cannabis facility, our experienced
grow room consultants can help
you to maximize your grow room's
operations, production, and
space.
3.
Grow Consulting for Your
Cannabis Business
Are you building a new commercial cannabis
grow room or remodeling an existing grow
room?
Contact Lift and Grow for assistance from an
experienced grow room consultant!
We can help you to maximize your facility’s
production and space, while improving
employee safety.
4.
About Our Grow Room Consultant Services
As the leading supplier of customized movable overhead lighting and storage
solutions in the cannabis industry, we have years of experience helping
commercial grow rooms throughout the United States.
Our goal is to help commercial grow facilities to improve cannabis cultivation
operations, efficiency, and employee safety. Let us put our years of experience
to use for your company by working with one of our knowledgeable grow room
consultants!
5.
Some of the most common ways we help new
commercial cannabis facilities and existing
grow rooms include -
Selecting high quality cultivation equipment, including lighting,
aeration, vertical racking, and drainage systems.
Recommending equipment upgrades.
Analyzing grow room design and build-outs to maximize space.
Making introductions to industry-leading grow room equipment
companies.
Assessing cultivation operations and how to maximize production.
6.
More ways we help new commercial cannabis facilities and existing grow rooms –
Finding underutilized space in your grow room that can be used to your be
